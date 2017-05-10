Better Healthcare Dividend Stock: Johnson & Johnson Or Amgen?

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

The health care sector is loaded with high-quality dividend stocks. This includes relative newcomers to dividends such as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), which has only paid a dividend since 2011, as well as dividend stalwarts such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which has increased its dividend for 55 years in a row. Not only is J&J a Dividend Aristocrat, but it is also one of 19 Dividend Kings, an exclusive group stocks with 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

At first glance, J&J seems to blow all other health care stocks out of the water, thanks to its long history of annual dividend growth. But just because Amgen hasn't paid a dividend as long as J&J does not automatically disqualify it from consideration. It is actually a highly attractive stock for dividend growth.

This article will compare and contrast these two giant health care dividend stocks.

Winner: J&J

J&J and Amgen compete in pharmaceuticals, but J&J has a more balanced business model. In addition to pharmaceuticals, J&J generates tens of billions in annual sales from medical devices and consumer products.

J&J's diversified portfolio gives it tremendous stability. Its medical device generated $25 billion of revenue in 2016, and its consumer franchise brought in another $13 billion in sales.

Source: Q4 Presentation, page 1

Meanwhile, Amgen is a pharmaceutical company only. Its business focuses on research and development of therapies for patients suffering from serious illnesses, in areas of high unmet need. Amgen has six core therapeutic areas:

· Cardiovascular disease

· Oncology

· Bone health

· Neuroscience

· Nephrology

· Inflammation.

Pharmaceuticals tend to be more of a boom-and-bust industry than medical devices and consumer products, which are steadier performers. Biotech companies can see their sales soar if they develop a blockbuster. However, they also face higher risk that their blockbusters will lose patent protection.

The current environment is challenging for Big Pharma, due to elevated scrutiny over high drug prices, and the constant threat of generic competition. For these reasons, J&J has the advantage in terms of its business model. Its diversified portfolio helps insulate it against the headwinds facing the biotech industry.

As a result of its balanced business model, J&J is also shielded against recessions. For example, it performed very well during the Great Recession:

· 2007 earnings-per-share of $4.15

· 2008 earnings-per-share of $4.57 (10% increase)

· 2009 earnings-per-share of $4.63 (1% increase)

· 2010 earnings-per-share of $4.76 (3% increase)

J&J grew earnings in each year of the recession, which speaks to the strength of the company's business model.

J&J also has a AAA balance sheet, and is one of only two U.S. based companies that hold the distinction-the other being Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

As a result, J&J is better-equipped to handle periods of heightened uncertainty, than a pure biotech like Amgen. For risk-averse investors who value consistency, J&J is the better stock. However, the trade-off is that Amgen has generated stronger growth than J&J for the past several years and could be the better pick for dividend growth going forward.

Winner: Amgen

Thanks to its stability, J&J enjoys a higher floor for earnings growth. The downside is that its growth likely has a higher ceiling as well.

J&J had adjusted earnings per share of $6.73 in 2016, representing growth of 8.5% for the year. It performed well across the business. Pharmaceuticals were its best segment last year, with operational sales growth of 11.5%.

The medical devices and consumer businesses chipped in with currency-neutral revenue growth of 3.8% and 4.3%, respectively, but nevertheless dragged down the company's pharmaceutical performance. J&J will likely continue growing its pharmaceutical revenue at a high single-digit rate over the next several years, thanks to its pipeline, as well as the recent $30 billion acquisition of Actelion.

However, medical devices and consumer products are more mature categories, which will likely grow in the low-to-mid single digits moving forward.

Amgen had 12% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share last year, thanks to a combination of 6% revenue growth and a 400-basis point improvement in adjusted operating margin. Its earnings growth came in well ahead of J&J's last year.

The trend has continued so far in 2017. In the first quarter, Amgen grew adjusted earnings-per-share by 9%, while J&J's first-quarter adjusted earnings-per-share rose 5.8%.

Looking ahead, Amgen should continue to enjoy more robust growth rates, thanks to its strong pharmaceutical pipeline.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 31

Amgen's biggest hurdle to growth this year is patent expirations. For example, sales of Neupogen declined 34% in the fourth quarter, and another 31% in 2017, due to biosimilar competition in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, sales of Enbrel declined 15% in the first quarter.

That said, Amgen managed to offset these declines, with strong growth from several other products. In the first quarter, Amgen realized sales growth from the following products:

· Sensipar/Mimpara: Up 15%

· Neulasta: Up 2%

· Prolia: Up 21%

· KYPROLIS: Up 23%

· XGEVA: Up 6%

· Nplate: Up 9%

Collectively, these 6 products contributed more than $2.8 billion of Amgen's first-quarter revenue, representing more than half of total sales. Amgen should continue to see strong growth from these therapies, as well as new products like Repatha.

Because of this, Amgen has the potential to continue growing adjusted earnings at a double-digit rate in 2018 and beyond.

Winner: Amgen

When it comes to dividends, Amgen has two advantages over J&J: dividend yield, and dividend growth. First, Amgen has a slightly higher current yield than J&J, by about 10 basis points-2.8% to 2.7%.

More importantly, Amgen's dividend growth is far more impressive. While Amgen has only paid a dividend for 6 years, it has raised its dividend at very high rates in that time.

Amgen's quarterly dividend has more than quadrupled in those 6 years. Over the past 5 years, Amgen has increased its dividend by 26% each year, on average. It increased its first-quarter 2017 dividend payment by 15%.

Amgen's dividend growth rate in 2017 was three times that of J&J. Amgen only started paying a dividend in 2011, but its dividend has already leap-frogged J&J's.

Going forward, I expect this trend to continue. Amgen is likely to maintain its stronger pace of dividend growth, due to higher growth potential and a lower payout ratio. Based on their respective forecasts for 2017, Amgen and J&J have payout ratios of 38% and 48%, respectively.

J&J is one of the most consistent companies in the entire stock market. It is the definition of a blue-chip, in every sense: J&J is highly profitable, with strong brands, and a recession-resistant business model.

A reasonable expectation for J&J moving forward is high-single-digit earnings growth and mid-single-digit dividend growth.

Since Amgen is a pure-play biotech, it could see greater volatility in its growth than J&J. However, its high-quality pipeline should easily allow it to raise its dividend by 10% or more each year moving forward.

As a result, Amgen could be the better stock for dividend growth.