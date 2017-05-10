Achieving 650 Bps Alpha In A Year With Less Than Market Risk: Impossible? - Free Lunch Theory

Remember that time when that guy invented that amazing, whimsical formula that changed the face of modern finance? He called it Beta, and it was defined as a stock's covariance with the market. The intuition behind Beta was just as cloudy as the statistical evidence to support its efficacy, and yet, since there was nothing better to use, the industry continued to use Beta in both financial modeling, and for portfolio risk statistics for years to come, in fact it is still widely used today. Then in the 1990's these two brilliant guys, Fama and French, came up with this thing that kicked the snot out of Beta. They proved that Beta was not the proper driver of stock returns, rather it was a concoction of factors (including B/M and market cap.) In essence, B/M dominates Beta (turning the whole "more risk for more return" parable on its head). And yet, the industry slowly lurched forward, continuing to use Beta, except for this little firm called Dimensional Fund Advisors, founded by David Booth and advised by Fama (now with well over $400 bn in AUM). They continue to get superior stock market returns, and are one of the only growing fund companies in the world.

In my mind, I rejected this idea of Beta a long time ago. I pretended to believe it in corporate finance so I'd get a decent grade, but I only ended up with a B. I was fine with that, after all, the subject was antiquated. A much more fascinating topic to me was, how could I actually beat the market? A year ago I started managing my own money. I'd been in the investment industry before, and was all but forced to hold passive funds such as ETF's for all my investments. But what I've come to learn over the last year is that Beta is, indeed, a terrible prediction tool for the market, and B/M, P/E, as well as a host of other factors, are infinitely better predictors of stock returns.

Over the past year my account has handily outperformed the S&P 500 (by over 650 basis points), and I've done so by taking on less risk. How is this possible? One would probably ask. Even if the market is not perfectly efficient, as Fama and French might claim, surely it's pretty close. Especially considering that almost every one of the stocks I bought is a heavily followed large cap value or growth stock. The answer is that I define risk a lot differently than the traditional finance practitioner. Beta, and the variance of returns, to me, are noisy indicators. If you think about it, there's very little economic rationality behind a stock being correlated with the overall market. Think about financials; they belong to a highly cyclical industry. In very good times, they do very well, in very bad times, they do worse than the market. A much better predictor of stock returns would be the stock's beta to the finance industry. But instead, the pertinent measure in practice is its covariance with the market. Since "the market" as defined by the S&P 500 is only 15% or so comprised of financials, it should seem odd that we'd use some measure of covariance with the market as a predictor or risk and return.

Using the Fama/ French approach, along with several other relevant factors I've identified, financials looked cheap to me at this time last year. BAC was trading below tangible book value, and JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were pretty close. I'm not a political analyst, and wasn't basing any of my buy decision on political outcome. But I did think that given the slow economic progress of the last administration, there was around a 50% chance of a republican winning, which was probably more credit than the market was giving the Republican Party. Furthermore, I didn't see any reason why financials should trade lower if a Democrat won. In other words, at trough multiples, and strengthening earnings (prospect of rate hikes in the future didn't hurt), financials were historically cheap (they had low P/E's too, to support their high B/M's.) Furthermore, they were better capitalized than they had been in years. In the last year, BAC returned 58%, JPM 36%, and MS 55%. Coupled with the fact that I was overweight the financial sector, each of these stocks crushed financials in general, and helped with the first leg of my strategy.

Around this time last year, there was also a lot of negative sentiment regarding Apple. It was trading at 9x P/E, in spite of having some of the highest margins in the S&P 500, and more importantly, margins that were more or less holding steady in the face of intense competition (at a time when more and more of their revenue is switching to services, which is an amazing trend). As if that weren't enough, legendary investor Warren Buffett had just bought $1bn of Apple (he's since nearly tripled down on that stake.) It should be noted that Mr. Buffett publicly acknowledges that he typically doesn't buy tech stocks, claiming he doesn't understand them. This alone, should have been a screaming buy signal. Instead, the market was choosing to focus on sell-side sentiment which had turned negative due to temporarily unfavorable earnings. Apple has gone on to return 59% over the last year.

Other big winners were GOOGL and BABA, although those did not follow a typical Fama French playbook, and in fact, F/F would have called me nuts for investing in them. What you have to keep in mind, though, is that it's okay to buy a few growth stocks within a portfolio context. As long as your portfolio stays below the market P/E, and above the market B/M, you are tilting your portfolio in the appropriate direction, and these two stocks allowed me to pick up a lot of solid growth. For idiosyncratic reasons, I thought BABA was going to continue to dominate Chinese E-commerce (as well as enhance their cloud offering), and that China's "hard-landing" would not transpire any time soon. For Google, there was really no catalyst, but with their abnormal growth, there didn't need to be.

In my last semester at UCLA Anderson, I'm taking a class that I am confident I will say at the end, it has been the best academic experience I've ever had. The Behavioral Finance class taught by Subra has taught me that the free lunch theory is validated by more up to date financial research. If you look at something like a Piotroski F-score, there seems to be more and more validating evidence that exposing your portfolio to responsible growth (Piotroski score incorporates profit margins, direction of margin change, direction of leverage change, return on assets, etc), you seem to be able to beat the market. This is something that has, to me, a lot more intuitive appeal than something completely opaque like Beta. I hope that the free-lunch trade keeps on working. I haven't stopped finding great places to put money to work, in spite of the "high" multiples in the market nowadays. A lot of people harp on the CAPE ratio being very high. It seems not to occur to these people that the CAPE makes the obvious blunder of equally-weighting the past ten years of SPY earnings. Do people not realize that the index looks totally different today than it did ten years ago in terms of its composition of stocks? A better CAPE would be to weight more recent years of earnings more heavily. Then you'd see that stocks are, in fact, cheaper than they appear. At any rate, I hope those Beta-guys keep using Beta, after all, I need somebody to take the other side of my trades! Check out keel.io to learn more about my strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL, BAC, JPM, MS, BABA.

