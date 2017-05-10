Nvidia Is Just Getting Started

I started building up a dividend growth investing portfolio almost three years ago, and to this date, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the only tech names in my portfolio. It's not a typical name for a DGI portfolio as Nvidia has a low yield and a short dividend history. Due to the high dividend taxation in my country, my focus has shifted somewhat towards lower-yielding names with a higher potential of capital gains. Last year I decided Nvidia fit well into this strategy and initiated a position as I have high hopes for the company's growth prospects in the self-driving car as well as the broader deep learning markets.

As a PC enthusiast, Nvidia has been on my radar for a long time and it's exciting to see how Nvidia has been firing on all cylinders over the last couple of years. The firm has not only grown its core gaming business to new heights but also managed to successfully tap a variety of new markets. Looking at Nvidia's five major product segments, we can see that non-gaming sales now makes up 46.98 percent of the company's revenue, with a lot of it originating from the lucrative datacenter market.

Good performance across almost all segments and strong growth resulted in a Q1 earnings beat of $0.18 and Nvidia shares are now trading close to the 52-week high. In this article, I will discuss some of the reasons why I hold Nvidia in my portfolio.

Artificial intelligence is booming

I'm not a short-term investor, so I'm not going to make predictions about whether Nvidia will be higher or lower next quarter. With Nvidia, I'm looking a couple of years into the future and what I see is that the nascent field of artificial intelligence is going to get a lot bigger. Throughout the day, the average person will knowingly or unknowingly be interacting with a lot of AI-infused products.

Highly visible examples will include the upcoming wave of self-driving cars and trucks, while lesser visible aspects include the AI algorithms that improve your phone's voice recognition. Of course, Nvidia isn't the only player active in this market but it is perhaps one of the few companies that comes close to being a pure-play.

Artificial intelligence is a field that requires a lot of computing horsepower, and over the years, it has become clear that GPUs are ideally positioned to train complicated machine learning networks. As Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang eloquently explained during yesterday's earnings call, having a scarce AI researcher waiting around for a computer to finish a simulation or training is really quite unacceptable. So companies active in this field are buying a lot of high-margin Nvidia datacenter solutions, as evidenced by yesterday's earnings release.

Datacenter revenue made up $409 million of Nvidia's first quarter revenue, almost triple as much as one year ago and over 4.6 times as high as two years ago. As deep learning goes mainstream, the pie will only get bigger and I'm confident Nvidia (as well as its competitors) have a lot of room to grow as adoption will expand as well as trickle down to markets that are currently not using AI.

Similarly, Nvidia built up relations with a lot of car makers over the last couple of years and automotive revenue promises to be a major driver of growth. Auto chip sales totaled $140 million last quarter, up 23.9 percent year over year, and I expect this segment will get a lot bigger once car makers start rolling out vehicles with Nvidia's Drive PX 2 and the future Xavier SoC in high volume. As in the broader deep learning market, Nvidia is not the only player in the self-driving car market but this field is still in its infancy and can support multiple players.

The age-old Nvidia vs. AMD battle

GPUs are Nvidia's bread and butter and the main competitor in this space is AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). The high-end graphics market has been a duopoly since the early 2000s and odds are low that another company can launch a compelling GPU as it's extremely difficult to develop. In fact, about ten years ago, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) tried its hand at developing a gaming GPU, but despite Intel's huge resources that effort fell flat on its face. Larrabee become Laterbee and eventually found a second life in the Xeon Phi.

In the gaming market, AMD will remain Nvidia's main rival. In the low-end segment of the market, there's a lot of competition from processors with integrated graphics but the capabilities of these solutions are likely never going to be sufficient for demanding gamers.

The so-called "PC Master Race" wants to enjoy the latest PC games in the best possible quality they can afford. Full HD at 30fps doesn't cut it so more and more gamers are shelling out large sums of money for high-end video cards to satisfy their craving to render the latest games at 60 frames per second or more at the highest resolutions and with top-notch quality settings. At the same time, the popularity of eSports games is driving demand for the more affordable mid-end cards. And I'm not even talking about virtual reality, which also requires a lot of graphical power.

One of the things I like about Nvidia is that the company is still operated by Jen-Hsung Huang; he's not only a co-founder but he has real skin in the game as he owns over 1.75 million shares. He knows the industry extremely well and his visionary view has propelled Nvidia to new highs. AMD on the other hand has been very poorly managed in recent history. The current leadership team with Dr. Lisa Su at the helm feels more qualitative than previous leaders but ultimately she inherited a big mess as a result of many misfortunes over the last decade or more.

Over the last decade, Nvidia diversified into and created brand new drivers of growth while AMD failed to capitalize on the massive growth opportunities that presented themselves. Nvidia's path to diversification wasn't without problems. Products like Tegra failed to gain a foothold in the initial target market but Nvidia managed to turn things around and is now on track to become a major player in the self-driving car hardware market.

And it's not just the hardware but also the software. Over the years, Nvidia has built up a lot of leadership in this area with platforms like CUDA.

AMD often releases or teases "me-too" products but when we look at the most recent figures, we see that Nvidia's non-gaming revenue is now almost as large as AMD's entire business. Generating a lot of hype is one of AMD's strong points and the company has a large fan base that soaks it all up and amplifies the message. At the end of the quarter, the financial figures don't lie. Expectations for AMD's Ryzen for example were unreasonably high and skyrocketed AMD's share price to $15. Once reality set in, the stock quickly tumbled to $10 as investors realized AMD still has a lot to prove.

AMD's products often provide very decent bang-for-the-buck but the company usually fails to turn this into financial success. Perhaps AMD will finally gets its act together. That would dampen Nvidia's growth prospects but the nascent AI market is large enough to deliver significant returns for multiple companies targeting this opportunity from different angles.

While the overall PC market is in a poor state, the gaming segment continues to perform well. This is not a zero-sum game and the gaming market still has a lot of room to grow thanks to the success of eSports and the growth of PC gaming in general.

The latest market share report from Jon Peddie Research indicates that in term of shipments, AMD had a market share of 29.5 percent in the GPU market, versus 70.5 percent for Nvidia. Historically, the ratio used to be closer to a level between 35/65 and 40/60, but in recent years AMD dropped the ball in the GPU market.

Last year's launch of AMD's Polaris GPU did not live up to the hype and now all eyes are on Vega, which is expected to arrive before the end of this quarter. The Radeon RX Vega will target the high-end market and enthusiasts hope AMD's new high-end GPU will mark the return of long-awaited competition in the high-end GPU market.

Leaked results about the performance of the various Vega SKUs provide some optimism, but ultimately, the success of this card will depend not just on its performance but also on its pricing and the availability. A couple of days ago, some rumors emerged about how HBM2 production issues may lead to limited availability of Vega-based video cards. As is typical in the PC world, a lot of these rumors originate from sources that aren't always that credible so we'll just have to wait and see.

Of course, Nvidia isn't resting on its laurels and is hard at work to get its Volta GPUs to the market. Perhaps we'll hear more about Volta later today during Huang's keynote speech at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference 2017. Very little details leaked about Volta, I have the impression Nvidia managed to weed out a lot of moles over the last couple of years.

Nvidia seems confident Vega will not be a game-changer, Huang's assessment is it will not change the competitive landscape:

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc. Thanks. And then just moving to the gaming GPU side, I was just wondering if you can just talk about the competitive landscape looking back at the last refresh. And then looking forward into the back half of this year, I think your competitors have a new platform. I'm just curious as to your thoughts as to how the share worked out on the previous refresh and then the competitiveness into the second half of this year. Jen-Hsun Huang - NVIDIA Corp. My assessment is that the competitive position is not going to change.

Is Nvidia expensive?

Looking at stock screeners you'll see a P/E of over 40 for Nvidia and this results in a lot of panic that the stock may have soared too high and could be a disaster waiting to happen. It is my belief that analyst estimates for Nvidia are on the low end, as evidenced by yesterday's big earnings beat.

The company may be able to achieve earnings per share close to $4 over the next 12 months, which would put the forward P/E at a more reasonable 30. That's still high but when you factor in the company's huge growth rate, it may still be reasonably valued. Of course, Nvidia is higher risk than the typical dividend growth stocks, but in this case, I'm focusing on the "growth" in DGI.

Another thing I like about Nvidia is that the company has no net debt. The company has about $2 billion in long-term debt versus cash and cash equivalents of over $6.2 billion. Unlike its main rival, the very healthy balance sheet puts Nvidia in an ideal position to weather potential problems.

Conclusion

I do not know whether Nvidia will be trading at $90 or $150 six months from now, but I do know the company is operating in a lot of hot growth markets and does not seem excessively overvalued. The pie is going to get a lot larger over the coming years and Nvidia is ideally positioned to capture a lot of this growth thanks to the investments it made in great hardware and software.

Over the next couple of months, you'll likely hear a lot of stories about how AMD's Vega is going to eat Nvidia's lunch in gaming GPU market, how Intel/Mobileye or someone else is going to conquer the automotive market or how Nvidia's datacenter revenue is at great risk. My advice for long-term investors is to ignore the day-to-day noise and to stay the course. I'm holding on to my Nvidia shares and expect to see great rewards over the coming decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.