The Container Store Q4 Earnings Report: Will It Meet Expectations?

Commitment to New Store Openings

In Q3, The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) announced 4 new store openings in Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. This amounts to a total of 86 stores and 7 new stores for the fiscal year. TCS completed its plans for total store count for FY16, but may have been rushed to do so to meet expectations. With its business model, it is very important for the company to increase sales volume. It has recently moved to customized closet sales which are higher margin, but need strong sales to back up the shift toward this specific product. Although TCS has been committed to expanding store count, management needs to be conscious of the top down view of the company and access if dedicating more capital for store expansion is appropriate.

Soft Sales Growth

TCS reported a 1.7% increase in yoy sales growth and SSS were down 3.9% this quarter. Analysts are expecting a 1.8% decline in SSS and investors could get nervous if Q4 reports are below that. For a company in its current life cycle, these numbers are disappointing. Furthermore, since inception, TCS has missed sales estimates a few times. The company has been subject to several lawsuits that claim that management had been providing misleading information to investors. This increases the uncertainty and decreases the trust that investors have when management releases guidance. There are many factors that have lead to this, such as currency fluctuation, increased competition from big box retailers, a general decline in consumer spending, and performance lags in Elfa, an European shelving and drawer manufacturer that was acquired in 1999 prior to IPO. Another large factor is that the company's online sales channel has been largely disappointing with only a 1.7% increase in website generated sales compared to Q3 of the prior year. These factors sum up to create heavy uncertainty about the future trajectory of the company. Sales are the key thing to look for in the upcoming Q4 earnings report.

Conscious Capitalism

TCS is unique in the way that it treats its employees. The company believes in a management style called conscious capitalism which places the focus of the company on all stakeholders, not just shareholders. TCS pays the average retail worker $50,000. This is almost twice the amount that is paid for in store labor for comparable companies and has put a large stress on the company's earnings ability due to high SG&A costs. Management will have to revisit this policy to see if it is sustainable in the long term.

Capital Structure and Credit Analysis

The company currently has a Debt-to-Total Capital of over 60% which is high for its industry. Since the stock has been beaten down in the past year, it has sizable credit risk as over $322M of its debt is due in 2019. The company currently has a B rating on its debt according to S&P and has a 5 year AVG interest coverage ratio of 1.84x. Along with soft sales growth and a relatively low interest coverage, TCS could be under tremendous risk when the debt comes due in 2019. Furthermore, TCS's commitment to expanding its store count might have to be put on hold if it is forced to issue debt or equity to finance the repayment of the loan.

Public Comps Valuation

From a public comps standpoint, TCS has a lower EV/Sales and P/B than its industry. However, TCS has a higher EV/EBIT, P/E and is in line on EV/EBITDA to its competitors. An average of all these multiples leads to a base case implied share price of $5.44 for TCS. An average of the first quartile of the multiples demonstrates the bear case at $3.19 per share. The third quartile demonstrates the bull case at $7.83 per share.

Precedent Transaction Valuation

From precedent transactions, it can be seen that TCS has a lower EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA. After applying the industry multiples, the implied share price for the bear, base, and bull case are $6.99, $12.02, and $26.75 respectively. Although these valuations present a considerable amount of upside for TCS, they are not stripped of the acquisition premium over the fair value of the transactions.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The past eight quarters were used to project an FY17E price target with adjustments for one-time line items expressed through guidance from management. Using a terminal growth rate of 2.5% and a WACC of 6.25%, the implied share price is $5.45. The sensitivity table shows the implied share price when the long term growth rate and WACC are varied by a 100bps on both sides. The bear and bull case of the model shows an implied share price of $4.01 and $8.63 respectively.

Football Field

The dark blue bars represent the absolute valuation ranges of each method and the light blue represent the middle 50% of each method. The red lines on the bars represent the average share price calculation for each method. An average of all the methods leads to a share price of $6.35. However, an average of the first quartile and third quartile of each method are $3.14 and $8.64 respectively.

Conclusion

Although the current financials of the company suggest a buying opportunity, the downside case of the company needs to be highlighted. The valuation does not price in the lagging sales growth and credit risk that the company is currently facing. TCS needs to raise its SSS growth in the upcoming Q4 earnings or it could only fuel the ongoing negative expectations about the company. Currently, the shares are 19.8% short as a percentage of float and have 25.4 days to cover. This means that if TCS provides a promising earnings report, there could be a short squeeze in the market.

