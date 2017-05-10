Homebuilders - To Buy Or Not To Buy?

It's quite a while ago since I wrote my last homebuilding/construction article. My previous article was called: "Building Permits: I'm Buying Homebuilders".

The bull case was based on the fact that stocks didn't price in any future growth. In other words, the risk/reward ratio was quite interesting.

Building permits and housing starts are growing. However, the growth rates are relatively low and without a trend. The good thing is that construction stocks are not pricing in higher growth. This could mean two things. The first thing could be that investors are not expecting any housing growth over the next few months or that we are seeing a cheap entry. I believe that permits are going to break out over the next few months, followed by much higher construction stocks. This trade is not a no-brainer but a trade with an interesting risk/reward. - Building Permits: I'm Buying Homebuilders

In this article, I will review the same leading indicators to see whether the bull case is still valid.

Let's start with the bad news. Housing starts and building permits are still in a sideways 'trend'. In March, we saw that housing starts declined from 1303 to 1215. Building permits increased from 1216 to 1260.

This means that housing starts accelerated 9.2% on a year-on-year basis. Building permits came in at 17% growth over the same period. Construction stocks ITB are currently up about 18.5%.

In other words, we see that construction stocks have priced in the recent gains. We also see that future returns based on the current stock price show that slightly lower growth is priced in. Note that I used the current stock price to see how high the y/y performance of the next few months would be without any stock price changes. I only do this to see how much is already priced in.

The NAHB housing market sentiment index is not extremely positive. There is growth, but not enough to call it a serious acceleration trend. However, the NAHB index might not be the best tool in a y/y comparison. Simply because this index measures sentiment and is more or less bound to be within a certain range. Just like consumer sentiment and the ISM manufacturing index.

That being said, the index is near a decade high. This is everything except bearish.

Let's move over to a relative strength comparison. Building permits are growing. However, the construction business is not outperforming (graph below). The ratio spread between construction stocks and the S&P 500 shows that traders are not buying the March building permits release.

I believe that this is due to a very strong stock market and the fact that housing permits fell in March (compared to February).

On the other hand, traders are still buying lumber. This commodity is one of the biggest drivers and indicators of this business. The current rally shows solid strength and trust.

The 'bad' news, is that lumber is taking a small break within this uptrend. This is perfectly visible when looking at some homebuilding stocks. Most homebuilders had a minor correction in April and are currently moving back up.

Source: Finviz

D.R. Horton Inc. DHI

Lennar Corp. LEN

NVR Inc. NVR

PulteGroup Inc. PHM

Toll Brothers Inc. TOL

CalAtlantic Group Inc. CAA

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. TMHC

Tri Pointe Group Inc. TPH

KB Home KBH

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. MDC

Meritage Home Corp. MTH

Cavco Industries Inc. CVCO

Conclusion

Did this trade turn into a no-brainer after a few months? The answer remains 'no'. Raw leading fundamental data like housing starts and building permits are going sideways. However, the year-on-year growth rate justifies the current stock market rally. It also pushes indicators further in the direction of a break-out. Given the current above-average economy (based on leading indicators) and tax cuts program, I wouldn't be surprised to see a fundamental break-out. This would also mean that homebuilders have plenty of room to grow. Future growth expectations are higher than when I wrote my previous article but still at interesting levels.

The current minor stock price correction of many builders gives us an interesting buying opportunity. I am looking to buy CalAtlantic and KB Home. I believe that these stocks will continue going higher. Especially CalAtlantic has missed a large part of the rally.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or a personal email. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KBH, CAA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.