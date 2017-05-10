Wayfair Disrupting Another Area Of Retail

Consider that not long ago, few consumers would consider buying large items like furniture online. Yet times have changed for online retailers. Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair (NYSE:W) is topping its analyst estimates and sending shares to all-time highs as its direct retail business is up 29% over a year earlier to 8.9 million as of March 31. Shares surged to a record high of 64.48 on Tuesday, closing up 20.7% to 61.72 at the close.

Wayfair offers several websites that offer an extensive selection of home furnishings and décor across a variety of price points. Its fast growth is representative of a general trend of online retailers quickly grabbing market share from brick-and-mortar stores.

The stock's jump in price was in part fueled by Wall Street rumors that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) would purchase the online retailer as part of its recent binge of acquisitions of e-commerce firms. Wayfair fits with the type of firms Walmart has been buying up recently: those with experienced management, hefty supply chains and efficient delivery. In the past year, Walmart has purchased Jet.com, Shoebuy, Moosejaw and Modcloth. All these acquisitions are part of its larger overall plan to boost its e-commerce operations.

Walmart isn't the only company with eyes for Wayfair. Other companies rumored to also be considering acquiring Wayfair include Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Lowes.

Unlike other Walmart's other acquisition targets, Wayfair is a public company, and it already brings in substantial revenue. The company finished the 2016 fiscal year with$3.4 billion in total net revenue, a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

On balance, Wayfair's stock has its skeptics. There are some out there shorting what we think is a growth play, citing that Wayfair has a poor business model, and that while it continues to see double-digit revenue growth every quarter, that quarterly growth has begun to slow. The skeptics also cited that Wayfair's accounts payable constitute 50% of its total assets. Yet Wayfair's cash flow woes, aren't uncommon short-term problems for fast-growing companies, and can be likened to problems experienced by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-which currently holds 43% of the online retail market share. Both firms have burned through cash to expand their market share, and both companies seem to be doing just that: expanding their market share. Not to mention hitting all-time highs.

We think the company's growth is representative of the high growth stakes for online retail in general. Wayfair is a top ten holding of The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY), a globally diverse basket of publicly traded companies that obtain 70% more of their revenue from online or virtual sales. IBUY is betting on online retail, and so far it's winning the bet. IBUY is up 28% since its launch a little over a year ago when it first launched in April 2016, hitting an all-time high of $33 per share on May 9. For those looking for some balance in their e-commerce stocks, IBUY could be a good choice for exposure to the segment.

This segment is expected to keep on growing. The amount of online buyers around the world is estimated to increase by 57% from 2014 to 2019. The chart below shows that absolute global online sales are expected to reach $4.1 trillion by 2020, from $1.5 trillion in 2015.

We think online retailer stocks have a lot more growth left in them. And furniture retailers like Wayfair sure seem to be supporting that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: As a consultant for EQM Indexes, the index provider for IBUY, I was compensated for writing this article.