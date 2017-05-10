Energy Investor Sentiment Hits Bottom Just Before Large U.S. Crude Draws

Welcome to the sentiment edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Irony is common in the investment world. Last week when WTI sold off, we wrote five Oil Market Dailies that harped on the point that oil's fall was related to hedge fund liquidation, and had absolutely nothing to do with fundamentals.

The oil bears and the media outlets pointed to concerns over gasoline demand, US shale, OPEC cheating, or whatever excuse they could come up with to illustrate that the fall was fundamental based. Libya also was brought up as a possible reason why oil prices were falling, or how the Saudi prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, said that Saudi was prepping for a $45 oil price environment.

It's the irony in that the bears and the media needed to validate the sell-off to some specific cause, but never simply say, "Oil sold off because impatient hedge funds and investors are tired of waiting for storage draws."

When we wrote our flagship report last weekend, we talked about how the irony of the selloff was that it came right before the U.S. was going to see the largest crude draws this year. For the next four months, US crude storage will continue to decline, and there's nothing that's going to stop that from happening.

Here's what we said in our flagship report:

Source: What Changed This Week 5-6-17

For those of you who were looking for a fundamental reason why oil prices sold off last week, here's the truth: you won't find one. And as we explained last week, forced liquidation drove prices lower, and smart investors and traders should've taken advantage of the selling to add or establish new bullish positions.

Sometimes the obvious is too obvious, and people choose to ignore it.

So what's obvious that people are ignoring at the moment?

1. OPEC production cuts are real, and global inventory continues to decline.

2. Non-OPEC production decline rates picking up, but media won't talk about it, because frankly, that headline won't get any views.

3. Venezuela on the brink of collapse, and 1.9 million b/d of oil production is on the line.

4. US shale servicing cost inflation now expected to be 20% from the latest conference calls. Choose to ignore at your own peril.

5. Demand growth strong globally, but we should all pay attention to weekly gasoline demand estimates because that's obviously the telltale indicator for global oil demand growth.

6. Oil market is in deficit.

Go ahead and ignore the obvious as many of the energy investors (XLE, XOP) that threw in the towel did as they sold off energy stocks without a second of hesitation. The pain will be on the doubters when WTI makes a 52-week high over the next couple of months.

HFI Research

