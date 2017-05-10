Shortify Shopify - Part 1

A peer reconstruction of value indicates an overvaluation of 100%.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) provides a compelling platform to easily develop e-commerce websites with no knowledge of programming. Its typical customer is a small business. It runs on the SaaS model where the customer will pay a monthly fee plus some additional charges for premium services and equipment.

Short Thesis

Shopify's revenue generated by its core business (Subscription Solutions) has been overtaken by its complementary business (Merchant Solutions). This complementary business has generated enormous growth and fueled an irrational valuation. Meanwhile, I expect its core business growth to start slowing and competition to intensify.

Shopify Revenue by Segment (Source: SHOP 20-Fs)

Shopify's valuation has been painted in one broad stroke. When deconstructed and properly examined, its numbers paint a different story. Furthermore, executive management has chosen accounting practices that inflate revenue and gross profit margin. Shopify's shares can easily fall 50% based on the reconstruction of the P/S valuation.

Merchant Solutions Segment Accounting Practices

Shopify Payments provides payment processing services to its subscribers and makes up ~85% of Merchant Solutions revenue. Executive management has chosen to recognize revenue at the gross transaction fee. The majority of publicly-traded payment processors (GPN, VNTV, EVTC) recognize revenue at net transaction fee, which deducts the interchange rate. While this practice crushes gross margins, it inflates revenue. For new issues, it can be argued that revenue growth is more desirable and this accounting practice has assisted in Shopify's nose-bleed valuation.

Below, I adjust the revenue if reported at net transaction fee:

Current P/S TTM: 18x

Adjusted P/S TTM: 28x

This accounting practice is not illegal and is used by another new issue, Square (NYSE:SQ). However, Square at least discloses non-GAAP net revenue guidance/metrics (along with other public payment processors) to investors and analysts. This net revenue guidance provides a clearer picture of growth and profitability.

While this by itself can be uncontroversial, executive management decided it needed to protect its gross margins as well:

"Historically, the Company classified chargebacks related to Shopify Payments in merchant solutions cost of revenues. The Company's new policy is to classify chargebacks related to Shopify Payments in general and administrative expenses. Management has determined that the new policy is preferable…" - Source: SHOP 20-F

This unorthodox accounting practice is not shared by any of its peers in merchant processing. Therefore, shareholders should take caution; executive management is earning a reputation of manipulating financials to enhance results.

Public Market Sales Multiple Valuation

Valuing Subscription Solutions Segment (Core Business)

Utilizing the EV/sales comp provides an accurate comparison to SaaS and CMS peers:

I believe Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) provides the best publicly-traded comparison. Wix's subscription services currently target less e-commerce oriented customers; however, encompass the same small-business/self-employed demographic. It is guided to grow similarly to SHOP in 2017.

Utilizing WIX's sales multiple for Shopify's Subscription Solutions, we would see the following:

Valuing the Merchant Solutions Segment (Non-Core)

Utilizing the EV/sales comp provides a more accurate comparison since many of SHOP's peers in merchant processing are mature and hold significant amounts of debt.

Square is a fast-growing peer and has a discounted EV/sales ratio. The reason for this is because the market is correctly adjusting its valuation based on its gross revenue recognition practices (same as total system services) and growth.

Utilizing Square's sales multiple for Shopify's Merchant Solutions, we would see the following:

The argument can be made that SHOP's Merchant Solutions P/S multiple should be double of SQ's because it is growing twice as fast. This would approximately double the MS value from $9.50 to $20.

Reconstructed Shopify Price/Sales Multiple Valuation

This reconstruction of the sales multiple would currently overvalue Shopify by over $45-55 per share.

Reconstruction Market Value: $34-44 per share.

