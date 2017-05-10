Altria: Smoking Hot

Altria's (NYSE:MO) share price is down substantially over the last couple of weeks, which provides a good opportunity to enter or expand a position in this dividend growth stock.

At $70, Altria trades about eight percent below the 52 week high formed earlier this year, the company has performed worse than the broad market since then:

Whilst the S&P 500 index is up slightly over the last two months, Altria's share price has declined substantially.

Since there is not really any good reason for that sell-off, as Altria's first quarter results looked good and the company reiterated its guidance for strong growth this year, the lower share price provides a good buying opportunity.

Altria's bread and butter business, its smokable products division, saw revenues grow 1.9% in the first quarter. Cigarette shipments were down in comparison to the prior year's quarter, but that was more than offset by higher prices per cigarette shipped, hence Altria was able to turn a 2.7% volume decrease into a 1.9% revenue increase. As higher sales prices per cigarette allow for higher margins, Altria's operating income from its smokable products division grew by an even bigger 8.3% year on year (adjusted for one time items).

Being able to turn volume declines into a strong, high single digit earnings increase is what makes Altria a great investment in a very profitable industry.

Altria's other businesses, which are much smaller in comparison to its legacy cigarette business, saw small sales declines, impacted by a recall for its smokeless products and the timing of the Easter holidays (which affected wine shipments negatively in comparison to the prior year's quarter, according to management).

Altria's adjusted earnings per share were up only two percent, but that is not a very big issue, as the company had already stated that this year's earnings per share increases would mainly come towards the end of the year: Management expected slow growth in the first quarter, but accelerating growth in the coming quarters.

Overall management keeps guidance at the level it first announced at the beginning of the year: Adjusted EPS should come in between $3.26 and $3.32 -- this represents an increase of 8.5% over the prior year's level (midpoint of guidance). Whether that 8.5% annual growth is distributed equally over the four quarters, or backloaded, is not really a big issue, thus investors should not worry about the small EPS increase in the first quarter. As long as Altria hits its goal of high single digit EPS growth for 2017, everything looks good: The forecasted EPS growth allows for another big dividend increase later this year, and should ultimately push Altria's share price higher as well.

In the meantime Altria has been returning cash to its owners not only via a very attractive dividend, but also by repurchasing shares on the open market: The company spent $600 million on buybacks in the first quarter, and has another $1.4 billion to spend over the coming year, which will increase each share's portion of the company's earnings, and which also helps the company save money on dividends (as the number of shares which are receiving dividends declines).

Altria's valuation is not really low, but premium companies come with premium price tags, and in comparison to the broad market, which is trading at all time highs, Altria is not too expensive either. The company trades at 21 times this year's earnings, which is in line with its valuation from one year ago. With its dividend yield standing at 3.5%, and another dividend increase coming in a couple of months, Altria remains a top pick for income investors who want to see a sizable initial yield and regular dividend increases well above the rate of inflation.

Takeaway

Altria has been able to once again turn a cigarette volume decline into a big operating income increase, and will likely continue to do so. Growth will accelerate towards the end of the year, which will allow for high single digit EPS growth in 2017.

The recent sell-off is not really justified, and thus provides a good buying opportunity for dividend investors, who get a 3.5% initial dividend yield at today's price, whilst another dividend increase is only a couple of months away.

