Essential Energy Services' (EEYUF) CEO Garnet Amundson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Karen Perasalo

Thank you, Donna. Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Garnet Amundson, President and CEO; Jeff Newman, Senior VP, Business Development; and Allan Mowbray, CFO. This morning, Garnet will give you an overview of our first quarter results, speak to the outlook and open the line for questions.

In this conference call, we will be discussing financial measures including certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as EBITDA. Please see our May 9th, 2017, first quarter news release for definitions of these terms.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such statement are given as of the date of this call and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and assumptions were used to formulate such statements.

Actual results could differ materially and there could be no assurance of future performance or market impact. For additional information, with respect to forward-looking statements, factors and assumptions, refer to our May 9th, 2017, first quarter news release.

I will now turn the call over to Garnet.

Garnet Amundson

Thank you, Karen. Good morning. Yesterday, we’re pleased to report strong first quarter results of $10.2 million EBITDAS. This is Essential's highest reported EBITDAS since the downturn began in Q4 2014.

Revenue for Q1 2017 was $56.3 million, up 112% from Q1 2016. Both of our operating divisions, Essential Coil Well Service, which I will refer to as ECWS, and Tryton contributed strong results for the quarter.

The increase in each division for Q1 2016 was primarily activity-driven as customer demand for well completion activity improved. In addition, weather was favorable and activity continued right up until the end of March. Very little of the positive improvement in our financial performance was driven by price increases.

Depending on future industry activity and the ability of Canadian Oilfield Services companies to implement pricing increases, something that Essential is striving to do, it is important to note that this is still potential upside.

First, I will speak to ECWS. In the first quarter, ECWS revenue was $28.7 million, a $13 million or 82% increase from Q1 2016. Our coil tubing rigs and pumpers reported their highest operating hours in the past two years.

Customer demand for the Generation III coil tubing rigs was particularly strong with operating hours three times higher than Q1 2016. We currently have eight Generation III rigs, four rigs that we built a few years ago and four that we acquired in conjunction with the disposal of our service rig division in December 2016.

In addition to our four legacy Gen III rigs that worked in the quarter, we put one of Gen III rigs acquired in December into service in the quarter. A second of the acquired rigs will be in service this month and the remaining two will be available for service for Q3 2017. The strong demand for these rigs reaffirms the transaction that we completed in December 2016.

Our pumping fleet was busy, primarily supporting our coil tubing rigs. With a longer lead to horizontal wells, activity was weighted towards our quintuplex and twin pumpers, rather than the single pumpers.

Customers are typically asking for greater pumping capacity on these wells. As a reminder, we also acquired three quick pumpers in the December asset acquisition. All three of these pumpers are recertified, accrued, and available for work.

Increased activity and crew limitations led to select pricing increases. Revenue per hour for ECWS increased 5% to 10% from Q4 2016. Longer term pricing arrangements that had been put in place with our key customers for Q1 2017 created a situation where price increases in the quarter were mostly related to call out work.

Price discussions with all customers are on the table now given current market demand, the shortage of equipment and crews, and the precedent for price increase is being set by the frackers.

Jeff Newman will now discuss Tryton.

Jeff Newman

We're very pleased with Tryton's first quarter results with revenue of $27.5 million, 153% increase from Q1 2016. Multistage fracturing service activity was particularly strong as Tryton benefited from long-standing relationships with key customers, increased demand for its [Indiscernible] and seat tools in the Montney, and demand for its cemented and liner tools in Southeastern Saskatchewan.

Service pricing for tools was consistent with Q4 2016 as our strategy was to reestablish Tryton's activity base with key customers. Competition remains intense in the downhole tool and rental markets, but we remain hopeful there is price increase potential in the second quarter of 2017. Tryton Q1 2017 gross margin was $7.5 million, about 27% of revenue compared to 11% of revenue in Q1 2016. Fixed cost were absorbed by a larger revenue base.

With respect to capital spending, we increased the 2017 capital spending forecast from $11 million to $16 million, a 45% increase. We spent $6 million of this in the first quarter.

Growth capital increased from $4 million to $6 million. The increase included a second chemical vent to support our pumping operations and further investment in the recently acquired Gen III rigs and pumps as we decided to make additional enhancements to these assets.

Growth capital for 2017 consists primarily of pumping support equipment, the cost to recertify and upgrade the coil tubing rigs and pumpers acquired in December 2016, and the purchase of rental drill pipe assets. Maintenance capital increased by $3 million and is now expected to be $10 million in 2017.

Garnet Amundson

I'll now make a few comments about the Packers Plus lawsuit. We don't have any updates at this time to report, but the status of the Packers Plus lawsuit is essentially unchanged since we released our year end results.

As you already know, the trial ended in early March and the Judge is expected to render his decision prior to October 2017. Factoring in a possible appeal process and a process for quantification of damages, the implications for Essential may not be known for up to two years.

Essential was pleased with our defense and how the trial progressed and continues to believe that the case is without merit. As soon as we hear a decision, we will be communicating with the market.

Now, a few comments about the outlook. We are fortunate that positive work momentum carried into April. Prior to breakup, we positioned equipment on customer locations to continue work. April revenue was stronger than the prior year.

For ECWS, crude equipment availability was a limitation in Q1 2017. We turned away work and, in some cases, were able to choose our projects. We have a formal process in place as we focus on recruiting and training qualified employees.

Safety is part of our core existence, so we will not compromise the quality of our operations as we rebuild our crews. Between the end of December 2016 and March 31st, we added 50 people in ECWS, which is a 25% increase. We hope to increase our crew count by another 80 people through the remainder of 2017, assuming demand for services continues.

Competition for skilled and experienced field personnel is intense. With this plan, we should be able to crew 18 coil tubing rigs and 20 fluid pumpers in the fourth quarter. This is a 50% increase from what can currently be crude on a consistent basis, providing depth and potential for growth if the work opportunities are there.

At Essential, we are fortunate to have the equipment in place and the balance sheet to plan for this potential future growth. ECWS pricing discussions are occurring now for the second half of 2017.

Higher pricing is required to achieve sustainable margins and offset increases in variable costs, including costs to retain, attract and train employees and to hire repairs and maintenance costs that come with greater activity.

In Tryton, we added 15 people or 20% since the end of December. Labor has been less of an issue for Tryton as it successfully rehired a number of former employees. We believe Tryton is appropriately staffed for current activity, but they will continue to hire if activity and opportunities increase.

In closing, with the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada, associated pumping services, and an established downhole tools and rental operation, Essential is well-positioned to continue to grow in the second half of 2017 if activity persists.

We have been working closely with our long-standing customers to allocate equipment, establish fair pricing, and set mutual expectations. Clarity and customer work plans and prices helps us to prepare crudes.

Essential is in very good financial position to meet the anticipated incremental cash flow demands for operating and capital spending. Our debt at May 9th, 2017, was $17.9 million and we expect to decrease that significantly in the near-term as we continue to collect receivables from first quarter activity.

Finally, I would like to thank our employees for their hard work in the first quarter. It was a busy quarter and our employees worked especially hard to meet our customers' needs.

Karen Perasalo

Donna, at this time, we would like to open it up for questions.

