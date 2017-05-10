Strong Earnings A Positive Sign For Stocks

By Adam Schor

The majority of companies in the S&P 500 Index have reported earnings for the first quarter, and by the look of it, the year is off to a good start. Among firms that have already reported, 75% beat consensus earnings per share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) estimates for the period, according to market data provider FactSet, with all but one sector (telecommunications) registering growth. Taking into account all firms in the index (including those that have yet to report), profits in the S&P 500 for the period are expected to rise 13.5% year over year, the biggest increase since 2011.

By some measures, the earnings growth is not surprising. Since November, for example, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index has averaged well above the long-term norm. Optimism among small-business owners has also soared on expectations that the Trump administration would champion pro-growth policies.

But other economic indicators have been less robust. Case in point: During the first quarter, the U.S. economy grew by a mere 0.7% annualized, and consumer spending inched up just 0.3%, the slowest pace since late 2009. Also, major automakers reported falling sales in April, the fourth consecutive month of year-over-year declines. In short, much of the so-called hard data that we use to gauge the health of corporate America has trailed behind sentiment lately.

Which Brings Us Back To Corporate Profits

Although encouraged by first quarter earnings, we're paying close attention to what companies are saying about future growth and whether the gap between sentiment and hard data can close. So far, we are hopeful. By the first week of May, 83 companies in the S&P 500 had issued EPS guidance for the second quarter. Of those firms, 70% gave negative guidance, a figure below the five-year average of 74%, according to FactSet.

Along the same lines, analysts lowered second quarter earnings estimates by 0.7% in April, but, again, that was less than the average decline during the first month of a quarter for the past one, five and 10 years. Also, an index of new manufacturing orders as measured by the Institute for Supply Management registered 57.5% in April. While that figure fell seven percentage points from the previous month, any measure above 52.3% suggests expansion.

In other words, corporate confidence could be starting to translate into more business activity. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggested as much in its latest statement, saying, "The Committee views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory… and [that] near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced."

If correct, it would support a theory we held earlier this year that the economy would improve in 2017 and earnings could surprise to the upside. It would also, in our opinion, favor an active investing strategy such as ours, which tends to shine when company earnings (finally) drive returns.

Disclosure: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

ETFs distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus.

Mutual funds distributed by Janus Distributors LLC

Terms of Use

Janus International Holding LLC © 2001-2016. All rights reserved.