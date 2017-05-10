U.S. Steel - Trump's Empty Trophy Case

The outlook of U.S. Steel is directly dependent on President Trump's campaign commitments and the company will act as a performance measurement of his presidency.

Quarter 1 2017 - United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) ("U.S. Steel"). Behind the red velvet rope, the financial portrait is not aesthetically pleasing. Net loss of $180 million. EPS of $-0.83. Increasing expenses from a massive asset revitalization plan - all amid higher performances from their competitors.

As of May 9, 2017, U.S. Steel is trading within a 52-week range of 12.77-41.83 at 21.36 per share. At about 30% of its 52-week range, U.S. Steel is trailing compared to its robust performance in February 2017.

The negative market reaction to the Quarter 1 report is largely attributable to the asset revitalization program. The program is a part of their "Carnegie Way," a comprehensive corporate initiative to increase operational effectiveness. Whereas U.S. Steel's competitors, namely Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), have practiced updated production processes, U.S. Steel has faltered in operational efficiency. For example, Nucor produces more steel from "mini mills" that reduce the input costs of production. For U.S. Steel, their output is mainly from "integrated mills" that bear high input costs, especially for their greatest profit centers. In 2017, management expects full execution of the asset revitalization program to take 3-4 years.

Currently, the initiative has incurred high costs and lackluster results for U.S. Steel. However, as Morgan Stanley analyst Evan Kurtz notes, this is the expectation of an asset revitalization program. Kurtz affirms that the first year of an asset revitalization is the most financially enduring period of such a program. As time progresses, more refurbished assets will yield lower expenses and greater outputs.

Although their financial conditions will influence their market performance, the political environment will ink U.S. Steel's numbers into black. The recent executive order made by Trump in late April called for the probing of "dumping" of cheap steel by foreign countries like China.

The future of U.S. Steel heavily rests on the agenda of President Trump. The increasing expenses of the asset revitalization plan is not a reflection of the increasing costs to implement the undertaking due to more than anticipated dire asset quality. Rather, U.S. Steel sees growth opportunity in the foreseeable future from the White House and wants to incur the higher cost in the interim. It is not a result of mismanagement. Instead, it is a visible reflection of management's dialogue with future favorable policy making. Simply, U.S. Steel is willing to undergo higher expenses in the short term to maximize growth in the long run. This strategic undertaking is a harbinger of U.S. Steel's anticipated growth attributable to expected favorable political agenda.

Analyst Michael Gambardella of JP Morgan agrees with this assumption:

We think the question investors should be asking themselves is, why is X accelerating the spending for its asset revitalization program all of a sudden? What has changed between January 31st when X reported 4Q16 results and today when it reported 1Q17 earnings? Back on January 31st, Trump had just recently taken office. Since then President Trump has been spending more time with industry executives especially X's CEO Mario Longhi to understand the import pressures facing the steel industry. We think that through these discussions, Mr. Longhi has gained confidence that the steel industry will receive significant support from the Trump Administration to limit illegal import supplies, which will create a more stable and more profitable marketplace for domestic steel. We believe this gives Mr. Longhi greater confidence in positive market conditions continuing for longer and thus creates an attractive investment environment now. X has strengthened its balance sheet and pushed out maturities, but the company would not accelerate this many spending programs if they did not have very strong confidence in the stability and longevity of positive market conditions, in our opinion. We believe the steel industry has not seen this type of support from Washington for many years and is encouraged from what they hear, especially on the import supply front.

On Longhi, analyst Michael Gambardella acknowledges that he is no stranger to Trump. Longhi, who has publicly praised Trump for his support of the domestic industry, has met with the President to discuss the future of the American steel. It is undeniable that there is a reciprocal relationship between the performance of Trump's presidency and the financial performance of U.S. steel. In a meeting with manufacturing CEOs in February 2017, with Longhi in attendance, Trump stressed his commitment to domestic infrastructure growth and a favorable regulatory framework. It is evident that U.S. steel executives will work alongside Trump to produce an agenda favorable to shareholders. I believe that U.S. Steel's market price shows how investors largely ignore how public policy will have a profound positive effect for domestic infrastructure players.

Clearly, U.S. Steel has not benefited from the increasingly favorable market conditions of the steel industry. And management is not innocent to the convictions of demonstrated poor financial performance. However, the current value of the company does not reflect the future opportunities that will arise for financial exploitation, especially after incurring greater expenses for faster implementation of their asset revitalization plan.

For Trump, the actions and initiatives he must seek to carry out his promises must be coordinated and precise. The domestic steel industry is complex. Although restrictive importation policies will yield positive domestic growth, the future of the industry is largely dependent on reducing input costs. Trump must work with domestic steel executives to devise an agenda that will promote sustainable growth that directly promotes the reduction of input costs such as iron and energy.

As of year-end 2016, U.S. Steel has 22 production facilities, with nearly 80% of their facilities located in the United States, and approximately 15,000 North American employees. Recently, U.S. Steel has undergone significant layoffs that management has directly attributed to export dumping by China. However, after Trump's victory, Longhi has voiced optimism that many of the layoffs will be reversed by Trump's presidency.

U.S. Steel's management knows that the company's and the Trump administration's success are interdependent. The acceleration of the asset revitalization program signals that management has dialogue and support from Washington. In addition, amid a contentious global and political environment, Trump has acted in favor of the domestic industry within his first 100 days by his executive order.

The performance of U.S. Steel will reflect Trump's commitment to his agenda. U.S. Steel is emblematic of Trump's nationalist agenda. The increased market value of U.S. Steel will reflect the themes of Trump's candidacy. With plants situated in the heartland of Trump country, where workers' hopes largely rested on the election of Trump to the White House, a dormant policy on domestic steel will ripple the president's performance grade and ultimately his chances at a second term. U.S. steel's performance will prove if Trump truly believes in "America First." And, I believe he does.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.