Ford: Bye Bye Mr. Fields

Ford boss is not having the best week of his life.

These could be great days for long-suffering shareholders of Ford (NYSE: F).

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal wrote:

Ford Motor's directors are pressing Chief Executive Mark Fields to sharpen his strategy as the company races to catch up on electric cars, reverse its shrinking market share in the U.S. and buoy its languishing stock price, according to people familiar with the situation."

(Source: WSJ)

"The last thing shareholders want to hear is that there is a strong possibility that Mr. Fields may stay put," a source close to Ford's management team told me today. "The stars are aligned, and his departure could give Ford the boost it so desperately needs," she added.

(Source: USA Today)

Job Application

In a recent interview with Fortune, Mr. Fields faced a round of rapid-fire questions -- two of which are highlighted below.

What's the question you always ask a job applicant?" Tell me a situation where you faced a lot of adversity and then how did you handle it? Not so much from a business standpoint, but how did you handle it from a personal standpoint?" What's the answer that will always get them hired?" The answer that will always get them hired is where they're self reflective and honest about what they learned and what they failed at."

During his tenure, the shares of Ford have lost about one-third of value, so latest rumors are hardly surprising, but if he is honest about what he has learned and what he failed at over the past few years, Mr. Fields will have no regrets leaving Ford sooner rather than later.

I think the business model he has mind is sound, but Wall Street is not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, and there's no reason he should stay at the helm of Ford any longer if he has actually lost the backing of key shareholders.

"The Street is one problem, but the Ford family isn't too kind in private conversations as far as Mark's achievements are concerned," my source added.

Time and again, the blessing of institutional investors has proved to be an essential component in those corporate stories that offer significant capital appreciation to shareholders. With regard to Ford, all-in returns have been poor in the past four years, despite a solid yield that is still too low, the bears argue, based on the risks involved.

Rumors

Ford wouldn't comment on market speculation.

But as soon as the rumors started to swirl around, Bloomberg noted that Fields has often "defended his strategy of trying to transform Ford into a mobility company that will field robot taxis in 2021 and develop ride sharing services that are essential to the 114-year-old company's survival."

Of course, Warren Buffett will unlikely be pleased to learn about such a possible outcome, but what matters here is that Ford will likely receive the blessing of the investor community if a change of management occurs. Either way, I still believe that its current price offers a decent entry point at these prices -- to know more about Ford's fundamentals and why its stock offers plenty of value, please click here, here, here and here.

China

In other news, latest monthly sales figures in China were truly encouraging -- bumps on the road are apparent, but Ford has what it takes to control the damage, at least operationally.

"That is not reflected in its equity valuation, so it's sensible and appropriate to seek alternatives," an M&A banker based in London told me, adding that "two candidates have already been informally approached."

If Mr. Fields resigns or is shown the door, I might have to review my fair value estimates for Ford's equity, which currently hover between $11.8 and $12.5 a share, against a stock price of $11.1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.