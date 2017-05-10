There Are Failures, You Know

Lilly’s decision to undertake Expedition3, though logical, was not inevitable. The trial was undertaken after those reported discussions with regulators because the law requires manufacturers to provide the FDA with substantial evidence of a product’s efficacy before bringing it to market, and prospective, randomized trials are generally the best way to do so. In recent years, however, this standard has increasingly been criticized as overly stringent; some commentators have even suggested that the FDA should simply approve all drugs that are determined not to be toxic, letting “the marketplace” determine which ones work best.

Normally, as a free-market capitalist guy, I would take exception to those scare quotes around “the marketplace”, but unfortunately, in health care they’re warranted. We have a very tightly regulated and opaque market indeed in this country for prescription drugs and every other form of health care, and it’s not a very good place to discover prices or utilities. You could imagine a system where these things could be done better than we’re doing them, but such a system would be pretty far from what we have going now.

And even in an idealized situation like that, I’m not sure how well “efficacy discovery” could ever work. How would one collect all the patient data? How could that be done in a way where the data themselves could be compared? Issues of patient selection, diagnosis, compliance, measurement of outcomes, and other issues would all get much more difficult and complicated. Dealing with all those variables and getting them out of the way is exactly why we run controlled trials in the first place, so tossing all that aside seems odd, to say the least. You might imagine a world in which you could say “Well, come on now, does this drug work or doesn’t it? Simple!”, but that’s not the world we’re living in. It really isn’t.

The NEJM paper estimates, pretty conservatively, that had solanezumab been given conditional approval back in 2012 or so, that we – meaning Medicare, for the most part, which is to say all taxpayers, but also insurance companies and patients – would have spent at least ten billion dollars injecting Alzheimer’s patients with an expensive placebo. No one would have gotten the tiniest bit better. False hope all around, with no benefit, and billions of dollars down the tubes.

This would be a good time to remember Bastiat’s broken window fallacy. Actually, it’s always a good time to remember Bastiat; the man was a fountain of good sense. You hear this one trotted out after hurricanes and the like to the effect that at least all that rebuilding will stimulate the local economy. But Bastiat draws attention to “what is not seen” – the fact that the money spent doing this would have been doing something else, had all those windows not been broken and all those buildings not destroyed. Then we would have had the benefits of that activity, on top of keeping all the buildings intact. The same goes for the billions that would have been spent on solanezumab. One might say “Oh well, no harm done”, since the drug at least met the primum non nocere cutoff. But those ten billion dollars could have helped those Alzheimer’s patients (and their families) in other, more meaningful ways, and been used for other things entirely as well. Pouring money and effort (and human hopes) down ratholes is never a good thing to rationalize. Let’s not.

Disclosure: None.