Lowe's Companies Dividend Stock Analysis

The Stock - Lowe's Companies:

My wife and I are in the middle of the endless hunt to purchase our first house. It is an exciting process, but stressful at the same time. There is no such thing as a perfect house in our price range, and we will have to make some improvements to our home at some point in the near future. This is one of the main reasons why I was inspired to research one of the two titans of the home improvement industry, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

Okay, so that is not the only reason I am interested in researching LOW today. In my quest to continuously diversify my dividend growth portfolio, I would love to add a home improvement store to my holdings since I do not own a company in this sector. LOW also caught my attention because they are a Dividend Aristocrat, and if my estimations are correct, they are set to increase their annual dividend at the end of the month. What dividend growth investor would not love this statement from their 2016 annual report (per LOW's investor relations page): "We have targeted a dividend payout ratio of 35 percent and are proud to say that our dividend has grown every year since we went public in 1961."

So prior to the expected dividend announcement, I wanted to take a look at one of the leaders in the home improvement industry and see how well this Dividend Aristocrat will hold up in dividend stock screener. Let's see how well LOW performs.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for consideration of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of Lowe's and their fierce competitor in the home improvement sector, Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1.) Dividend Yield: LOW's dividend yield is lower than what I would typically like to see, especially given the fact that their dividend yield is below the current average yield for the S&P 500. As you will see in the next metric, the company has plenty of room to continue growing their dividend based on their payout ratio, so I kind of wish that LOW would pay a slightly higher dividend yield. I hate to say that LOW's yield does not pass the first metric in our stock screener, but with a yield lower than the S&P 500, I cannot give it a pass here. Further, LOW's dividend yield is lower than HD by a pretty decent margin. Man!

2.) Payout Ratio: LOW's payout ratio is half of the 60% threshold that we use in our stock screener, coming in at just north of 30%. There is plenty of room for LOW to continue growing their dividend and maintain their dividend growth rate if management desired. This is also below the 35% target payout ratio cited earlier in the article, which is a great sign and indicator that the company will be able to announce at least a double digit dividend increase towards the end of the month. LOW's payout ratio is also much lower than their competitor HD; however, HD has a higher dividend yield, so it makes sense that the company has a higher payout ratio than LOW. Looks like LOW passes this metric with flying colors!

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: So far, LOW has 1 win and 1 loss in our dividend stock screener. And this category is going to be FUN to analyze for LOW. First off, LOW is a Dividend Aristocrat and has increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. This is a major advantage compared to HD given the fact that HD has only increased their dividend for 8 consecutive years. Next, the 5-year average dividend growth rate for LOW is just phenomenal. A 20.26% average annual increase - are you kidding me? HD has a similar 5-year average as well at 22.42%. This amount was aided by the fact the HD announced a 29% dividend increase just a few months ago in February. Bottom line is that both of the major players in the home improvement industry have insane recent dividend growth rate. However, LOW has proven that they have been able to increase their dividend over a significantly longer period time.

4.) 5-Year Dividend Yield Average: I enjoy this metric because it is another way that we can assess the valuation of the company and potentially identify an undervalued dividend stock. LOW's 5-year average dividend yield is approximately the same as their current yield. I'll be interested to see how this changes when LOW announces their dividend increase in May. HD's current dividend yield, on the other hand, is greater than their 5-year average. Interesting, could this indicate a possible undervaluation? Possibly, but I'm sure this metric is slightly skewed based on the ridiculous dividend increase that was discussed above!

5.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lastly, another valuation metric. Currently, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is in the low-20s area. Boom, a nice plus for LOW to round out our stock screener as their P/E ratio per the table above is below current market levels. HD is much closer to being in line with the broader market, and one important takeaway for me here is the LOW is currently trading at a lower multiple than their competitor.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

So what are my thoughts on LOW here? That LOW, and even their competitor HD, are showing great metrics at the moment. Further, LOW has a great long-term track record as a dividend paying company. While I'm not a fan of the fact that LOW's dividend yield is below the S&P 500's average yield, I leave impressed with the company's recent average dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, and the company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat. I'm going to keep a very close eye on LOW's upcoming dividend announcement that is expected towards the end of May for a few reasons.

First, will the company be able to maintain a dividend growth rate of 20% - especially given the recent 29% increase from HD? I think it will be interesting to see how LOW responds to their competitor given the fact that their payout ratio is below management's current traget level and there is still plenty of room for growth. Second, if the dividend increase is large enough, can it cause their dividend yield to surpass the broader market's average dividend yield and then can LOW to pass all three metrics of our screener? Right now, LOW has only passed two of the three metrics and for that reason, I am going pass on adding shares to my portfolio but will be watching LOW like a hawk. It sucks, but then again, if you are willing to make an exception/excuses to buy a company that doesn't pass your stock screener in its entirety, then what is the point of having a stock screener at all? However, that could all change here at the end of the month based on the company's dividend announcement. Stay tuned!

What do you think about these dividend growth stocks? Would you consider adding LOW to your portfolio at the current valuation? Or do you prefer the higher yielding Home Depot?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.