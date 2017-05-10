Sleep Country Canada Holdings' (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

David Friesema

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for being with us. Joining me today is Robert Masson, our CFO.

The strong momentum that we established in 2016 carried over into the first quarter, giving us a strong start to 2017. Backed by a proven strategy and a strong brand, we saw significant growth across all our key financial metrics and marked our 15th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth. Sales during the quarter grew by 15.8% to C$124.3 million from C$107.3 million in Q1 2016. Same-store sales growth in Q1 2017 was 11.9%, on top of 11.7% in the same period last year.

And based on our continued strong performance, our Board of Directors made a decision to increase our quarterly dividend by 10% to C$0.165 per share, effective with our May distribution. This dividend increase marks our second since going public in 2015 and validates our strategy and ability to successfully execute against our plan.

Since our IPO, our focus has been growing same-store sales, opening new stores, renovating existing stores to our new enhanced design, and growing our accessory revenue. This focus has been the foundation of our success and delivering value to our shareholders.

One of our priorities has always been to deliver an exceptional shopping experience to our customer. In fact, customer satisfaction has and will always be a key metric of our success. It's why we continue to invest in opportunities to enhance that experience, to increase our customer traffic, grow our shopper to buyer conversion rates, and increase our average transaction and basket size, concluding with a professional in-home experience.

Looking at our sales by category, we continue to see growth in both our mattresses and accessories. Mattress sales increased 16.2% for the first quarter of 2017 and accessory sales continued their strong performance with 14.3% growth for the quarter.

In Q1, we also made the strategic decision to accelerate our efforts at renovating existing stores to the new store design. In fact, we made significant progress in our 2017 targets by completing 14 store renovations in Q1, putting us firmly on track to completing 20 to 30 store renovations for the year.

We complemented our renovation efforts by opening two new stores, one each in Ontario and Quebec. With these additions and renovations, our store count increased to 237 as of March 31, 2017, and approximately 33% of all our stores now feature the new improved design.

For the remainder of 2017, we will continue to strategically select existing locations to undergo renovations and expect to meet our target of 20 to 30 for the year. We will also remain focused on achieving our target of 8 to 12 new store openings for the year, each of which also features the new design.

I will expand on our growth prospects and outlook in my closing remarks. I will now turn the call over to Rob who will now review our financial results more closely. Rob?

Robert Masson

Thanks, Dave, and good morning everyone. Revenue was up 15.8% for the first quarter, resulting in gross profit increasing to C$32.6 million from C$26.6 million in Q1 2016. Gross margin for Q1 2017 improved to 26.2% from 24.8% in the comparable quarter, primarily as a result of improvements in operating leverage. As a percentage of sales, this was reflected in an 80 basis point drop in sales and distribution expenses, a 100 basis point reduction in store occupancy costs, these were offset by a 90 basis point increase in inventory and other directly related expenses, net of volume rebates.

Total general and admin expenses for the first quarter of 2017 increased to 12% of sales from 11.6% in Q1 2016. G&A expenses grew on a year-over-year basis largely due to increased investments in television, radio and print advertising to support our continued improvements in mattress sales, promote our accessories, and also to increase exposure in new markets.

Operating EBITDA was up 26% to C$18.2 million in Q1 2017, resulting in an operating EBITDA margin of 14.6% of sales. This represents a 120 basis point improvement from 13.4% of sales in Q4 2016. This growth was primarily due to revenue increases and improved gross profit margins, partially offset by an increase in G&A expenses.

Depreciation and amortization remained relatively unchanged at C$2.8 million for both Q1 2017 and Q1 2016. Finance-related expenses decreased to C$0.9 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared with C$1.2 million in the same period in 2016. Adjusted net income was up 42.8% to C$10.7 million, or C$0.29 per share, for Q1 2017, compared with C$7.5 million or C$0.20 per share in Q1 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, income tax expense was C$3.8 million, compared to C$2.8 million in Q1 2016. The increase in income tax expense was largely as a result of improvement in business results and operating margins.

Net cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to C$8.5 million in Q1 2017, compared with net cash flows used in operating activities of C$0.4 million in Q1 2016. This increase was a result of C$15.2 million generated from operating activities, offset by a C$6.6 million use of cash due to an increase in working capital. As at March 31, 2017, the balance on our revolving credit facility was C$119 million, compared to C$139 million as at March 31, 2016.

As Dave noted at the start of our discussion today, our Board of Directors approved an increase to our quarterly dividend to C$0.165 on May 9. The increase marks our second dividend hike since becoming a public company in 2015. With the latest increase, our dividend has grown by 27% since our IPO. The dividend of C$0.165 per share is payable on May 29, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2017.

That concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call back to Dave.

David Friesema

Thanks Rob. Our core strategy will continue to guide us for the remainder of 2017. Our focus will be to grow our market share by continuing to provide an unparalleled customer service. In support of this and with our attention always focused on our customers' needs, we are excited to announce that on May 2nd we launched our eCommerce platform.

We believe that this platform will serve the needs and convenience of many of our existing customers, while catering to and attracting a homing demographic that searches for the speed and the convenience that online shopping can provide. This platform will also allow us to connect with customers all over Canada, including regions of the country that know the Sleep Country brand but don't currently have a store in their local market.

We are excited to introduce online and in-stores Bloom, our exclusive mattress in a box, designed by our Sleep Obsessed Experts, that can be shipped directly to your door. We will also be selling our full lineup of accessories and are already looking to grow our product offerings online by testing a number of new categories, including blankets and throws.

While we are very encouraged by our initial results, we want to make clear that 2017 will be a year of ramp-up for the eCommerce platform. It is important to understand that we expect the near-term drag in our EBITDA performance of approximately C$1 million to C$1.5 million for the 2017 year. This bottom line impact is consistent with other investments we have made in the past to grow our business as we have entered new markets, products or categories.

We believe that this strategic investment is necessary to address and adapt to our customers' needs. Just as important, the investment will enable us to deliver long-term value to our shareholders by allowing us to access a broader customer base and further grow our market share.

During the first quarter, we began the relocation process for one of our distribution centers. As we shared previously, we will be relocating four of our distribution centers in 2017 to support our future growth. We are happy to report that progress on this initiative has begun. The relocations are an important aspect of our strategic plan. They will create new efficiencies with our logistics system while also expanding our distribution capacity for the future. The relocation efforts are expected to result in a one-time drag in EBITDA performance of approximately C$1 million. This investment will help to support our future growth and expansion.

In addition to these specific initiatives for 2017, we will maintain focus on the growth strategy we have implemented since our IPO, namely we will continue to expand our Fortress Canada in both existing and new markets by adding new stores, renovating existing stores to our enhanced design, improving same-store sales and making investments in our advertising and sales training. This strategy has demonstrated success as we have repeatedly seen improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year financial metrics. This strategy will remain at the forefront of our efforts through the remainder of the year and beyond.

We have already made progress on our new store goal for the year with the addition of two new stores in Q1. As previously stated, we expect to add between 8 and 12 stores in both our existing markets and targeting new markets in 2017.

Significant progress has also been made on our target of 20 to 30 new store renovations for the year. With 14 stores renovated in Q1, we have completed approximately 50% of our goal for 2017. Throughout the remainder of the year, we will continue to strategically select stores to receive this enhanced design.

With the new eCommerce platform, ongoing investments in new store design and sales training, exceptional home delivery, and a large product mix, we continue to demonstrate that our customers are the priority of everyone at Sleep Country. It's why we always ask the question, 'Why Buy a Mattress Anywhere Else?'.

This concludes our remarks. We will now be pleased to answer your questions. Operator, please begin the question period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Martin Landry from GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Martin Landry

Congratulations on your performance. Your organic revenue growth at 16% is very impressive. We have also seen Tempur-Sealy last week post double-digit growth in Canada for Q1. And I was wondering, how healthy is the mattress industry in Canada right now? Certainly by the look of it, looking at the two large players, it appears that it's very healthy and growing nicely. So I'd like to hear your views on that.

David Friesema

As you know, one of the challenges we have is that we always wish we had better information. Obviously you see what our quarter was, you saw what Tempur-Sealy's quarter was. There was a study that was done in Q1 of the mattress industry that showed that there was an increase in average unit selling price but that there was actually a small decrease in number of units sold. So, I still think it's a mixed bag and it still is fairly geographic.

Martin Landry

Okay. And my second question is with regards to the housing market. It's extremely hot in certain markets like Toronto and Vancouver. So I'm wondering, are you concerned with the impact that it could have, the impact that the correction on the housing market could have on demand for your products?

David Friesema

Yes, we are always concerned about what a housing market change could do. It actually has a little less to do with – not as much to do with the housing market as some people believe, but just what that could do to the general overall economic environment. And as we've always said, we really view housing as a trigger to buy a new bed, not the actual market for it. But if housing prices fall, people don't feel like they have as much money and it could affect all industries. Within our industry, we are very confident that we are making great progress, but we can't control the general economic environment.

Martin Landry

And what's your view of the demand? I believe in the past you have talked about the fact that demand for your product is mostly replacement driven rather that driven by new housing. Is that still your belief?

David Friesema

Yes, we have no reason to have a different point of view on that.

Martin Landry

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from [Megan Annette] [ph] from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just discuss your pipeline for new stores over the next several years, and have you secured those 8 to 12 locations that you're kind of guiding to? And can you also just give us an idea of how many infill satellite and new market stores there will be included?

Robert Masson

Sure, I can give you some information on all that. Obviously, the closer to today we are talking about, the more sure we are about our pipeline. We feel very confident in 2017. I believe that unless there is some construction issues, there is no reason to be thinking that we wouldn't hit our target for sure. I think we also have a pretty good feel for some startings in 2018 as well. So, we are very confident for the next 18 months, and then obviously it just depends on availability as we go forward.

I mean the one thing we've always let everybody know is, we could open stores faster if we wanted to, we just we'd rather open the right stores. And so, for 2017 and the first half of 2018, we are feeling really good. And the nice thing is, we're seeing more and more good opportunities – I should rephrase that – we are not seeing our opportunities diminish.

Unidentified Analyst

And just with respect to mall locations, how do those fit into your strategy and what would be your rationale for opening the mall-based location versus a street-facing location?

David Friesema

So we kind of talked about this in the past and we can expand on it a little bit. We opened one mall store out of necessity, and we've been happy with that store. It made us think about, well, there are people who just like to shop in the mall and there might be a small subset across the country of malls that would do well for us. And so, as we said that we are continuing that test and we've just, since the end of Q1 we have actually opened a second mall store as a test, but it's way too early for us to have feedback on that yet. It's just been open for a week.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question is on the targeted lever that you have spoken about in the past, just being mindful of your priorities for uses of excess cash, can you give us any updated thoughts with respect to acquisitions, if you have any?

Robert Masson

So Megan, I mean we never actively search for any acquisition opportunities. Things obviously come across our desks in the normal course of business and we look at some of them and we pass on some of them. So again, that's our approach because we still believe that most of our opportunity is still within Canada.

In terms of our leverage, I mean we really haven't changed our order of priority. We are focused on capital expenditure to grow the business. We are going to continue to pay down our leverage. And then we just announced the dividend increase, which makes use of some of our excess cash.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Bank from CIBC. Your line is open.

Matt Bank

First on sales, I know it's just one quarter and Q1 is also small, but Q1 was the fastest growth rate we've seen for mattresses since the IPO and the slowest for accessories, and also it was the first time that mattresses grew faster than accessories. So just wondering if you guys could comment on any changing dynamics between those two categories.

David Friesema

No changing dynamics. As we have always said, we really look at them as two separate businesses and we want them both to grow as rapidly as they possibly can. And so we're just happy with it. Frankly, we love the fact that mattresses are growing faster than accessories and we also love it when accessories grow faster than mattresses. We just want them both to grow and we have very specific plans for both. But there is nothing that changed dramatically in Q1 on that.

Matt Bank

Okay. And then on the competition for your stuff, so with them focusing increasingly on high-level advertising in the industry as a whole, have you seen any changes in the competitive dynamics or how other people go to market, and if that's had any impact on the industry overall?

David Friesema

I think at this point in time, we would – being outsiders looking in at what those people are doing, we would say we are not seeing much change, maybe a tweak here or there but not much change.

Matt Bank

Okay. I also just had a few sort of quicker modeling questions, if that's all right. So on advertising, I know Q1 of 2016 was planned to be low and there is a pretty substantial year-over-year increase, but I'm just wondering, should we think of this Q1 as a more normalized level or is it actually higher and you pulled some spending forward?

Robert Masson

No, I think when you go back to actually 2015, we were at 4% of sales in terms of advertising spend. Q1 2016, we dropped that by shifting some spend to later quarters, but we are now back up to 3.8% of sales and that's probably a good level for us.

Matt Bank

Okay. I also want to follow-up on a comment just from your prepared remarks on the 90 basis points increase on COGS, specifically inventory and other direct expenses, is that a drag you expect going forward and what was behind it?

Robert Masson

So obviously in terms of the gross profit, we did get most of our benefit from leveraging our expenses in sales and distribution as well as our occupancy. In terms of the changes in inventory costs, most of that was due to a change in mix. And every quarter there is going to be changes in mix between accessories and mattresses, but at the same time within mattresses themselves, there is changes in mix there as well. So it's nothing we are concerned about as long as we continue to drive gross profit dollars.

Matt Bank

Okay. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Just on the store renos, I mean obviously you've seen – I assume it's a big driver right now of the same-store sales growth and I'm just wondering, are you seeing results on renovated stores being above that sort of 18% lift that you cited at the time of the IPO or are you still seeing the lift sort of in line with that?

David Friesema

First of all, the renovated stores that we have done in Q1 of this year, we don't have nearly enough data to report on that yet. But I will tell you, we do measure them every month every store to make sure we are getting the results we want. We are still very pleased with the results we are getting from the stores. It's helping the customer experience. And some of the stores are coming in at a higher level and some are coming at a lower level. So, we're going to continue to look at that and make sure that it's still a valuable exercise to do them, but as we are today, we are very happy.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And how do you expect the renovations to trend throughout the year? Will they be mostly weighted to Q2 to get ahead of that selling season in Q3-Q4 or will it be weighted to the back half of the year?

David Friesema

So, what we generally want to do is Q1 and Q2. As you saw, Q1 we did the 14. So we want to kind of finish up at least two-thirds of what we hope to do for the year fairly quickly, and we've been continuing it since Q1 ended, and then we would wait until Q4 because those historically are where we had a little bit more opportunity from traffic being lower, because obviously the stores get closed for a period of time during the renovation and we'd rather do it during slower periods.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay, that's great. And then just on the Bloom bed in a box, I know you are early days, but can you talk a little bit about the response you have seen to that and also the response you have seen to consumers having the ability to transact online on the accessory side?

David Friesema

I think the first thing we have to say on that is we are very early days. We are not even two weeks into it yet. But what I can say is that in the first two weeks what you want to have, you want a very stable Web-site, you want to not have it crashing all the time. We feel great about all that. The site is strong. And over time we are going to start adding more advertising, digital advertising to drive to store but also as well as drive to the site. And so, we couldn't be happier with the results we have seen to date.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that's great. Thanks Dave.

Operator

Your next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank. Your line is open.

Vishal Shreedhar

Just on looking out over time for this eCommerce offer, many retailers indicate that online hurts margin. Should we think about Sleep Country's offer the same way?

Robert Masson

No, I think when you look at the margin profile of our Bloom product, it's right in line with the rest of our mattress lineup. The distribution costs to the customer are very similar. So we have no reason to believe that we are going to be impacted negatively on a margin basis. And our accessory products at this point are all available online and in-store. It's the same product, same pricing. So again, we don't expect any margin degradation from that too.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. In terms of the EBITDA drag from your DC initiatives and the eCom initiatives, are you able to tell us how much of the impact was and how much of the impact your quarter had, so we can model for the rest of the year?

Robert Masson

Sure. So from the DC moves, it was very minimal in Q1, less than C$100,000, because the Calgary DC only really went live on 2nd of May, and that was the first one. The Vancouver two distribution centers that we are combining into one is taking place in June. And then our Toronto distribution center, which is our largest facility, we anticipate moving in early October. So most of the impact to EBITDA will take place in Q2 to Q4.

In terms of the eCommerce initiative, when you combine our existing digital marketing spend plus the cost of the eCommerce department, it was approximately C$300,000 or C$400,000 in Q1. But as Dave mentioned, we haven't really launched a lot of our advertising to support our eCommerce yet. So that is yet to come.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. So those impacts that you noted previously, are those net of the expected benefits, for example some of the DC initiatives, or are they just the actual negative impact associated with those initiatives?

Robert Masson

That is just the expense that we haven't taken into account from a distribution perspective. This is more about capacity. If we do get any efficiency gains, that is all upside for us, but this is purely from a capacity perspective.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. So the DC initiatives aren't intended to deliver efficiency benefits?

Robert Masson

Yes, I mean we do expect some, but it's more about us running out of space at a lot of our facilities, and as we grow as a company and add more stores and as we add on the eCommerce initiatives, we need space in those distribution centers. So, that efficiency gain, we do expect some, but too early to tell at this stage.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And just the last question here, I'm just touching on a question that another person asked, the accessory sales, they have been slowing for the last call it several quarters. I know management isn't concerned, but as we look at the enhanced stores, those are building as a percent of your total network. Is there any relationship that we can draw there? I would have expected, as more enhanced stores came online, that the accessory sales would actually build further. So any thoughts on that would be helpful.

David Friesema

We would believe it's more a case of – let's just use Q1 as an example. If you go back over the last couple of years, we had a white sale in Q1 which was very accessory-driven, but we had one in 2016 and we also had one in 2017, but we didn't have as good one in 2015. So as we are starting to calendar some of our growth in accessories, obviously the percentage isn't going to be as strong. But we are very excited about our growth there. It's still outpacing what we would assume. Again, I'm not saying – we're not great yet, but our assumption is we are taking market share.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, wonderful. Thanks a lot, guys. Great quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from [Kendrick] [ph] [indiscernible] from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Dave, just on your comment with respect to market share, I think if we step back for a second, I mean we saw the weak mattress sale data coming out of the U.S. release this morning. I wonder if you could step back and speak to the broader retail environment in Canada has not been good, what to your mind has been happening or what to your mind is the secret sauce in your performance at retail? Is this a function of other competitors being a little too internally focused in being met with your own competitor's intensity and very strong execution, is it a combination of they being caught up in their own sort of perfect storm and you guys executing as well as you are, what is going on in retail that is driving what are just simply stellar share gains frankly on the same-store sales performance? I mean, they really are. It's not just the market share gains. I mean certainly the numbers would appear to point to something beyond just incremental gains here. It really looks like almost capitulation on the part of one or more of your competitors given those market share gains imputed in your same-store sales numbers.

David Friesema

First off, thank you for that comment, it's nice. I think we are continually focused on execution and investment in our business. So when you think about same-store sales, we look at it first and foremost to traffic, and as you can see, we are investing in drawing more traffic into our stores. Then we want to have a great in-store experience, which allows people to make the decision to buy from us more often, and that is continuing to be a strong factor. Then the customers are investing more money, because they are enjoying the thought of getting a great night sleep, so our average unit selling price has been growing. And lastly, our accessory sales are helping that as well.

So when you look at it, we are really on every single lever that we have to move, we focus on it, we invest in it, and we're just trying to get better and better every year. And that's why we've been seeing these results over a long period of time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just following up on that point, to your mind if you look at, I don't expect you give me specifics on this, but if you look at where you are with respect to those levers or how much room you think you have, I mean do you think that there is a reasonable amount of runway there in terms of your average ticket so to speak, and what do you think the opportunity is, whether it's in accessories or mattresses? I mean, how much more, whether it's up-sell or mixed opportunity, do you think there is in your average ticket?

David Friesema

We believe that over the long period of time, we have a good runway in front of us. And the one area that we didn't talk about is also adding new stores, because that's not same-store sales. And we also are very confident that we have the ability for our runway of adding new stores, which also enhances our overall revenue. So, we are feeling, we can't control the overall economic environment, but outside of that we are feeling very solid and strong and that our focuses are in the right direction and that we have the willingness to continue to invest time and energy to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks so much, Dave. I'll leave it there.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to presenters.

David Friesema

We want to thank you all very much for being on the call and we look forward to speaking to you at our second quarter call, or if you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out in the interim. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

