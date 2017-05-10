Allergan: Does The Pipeline Trump The Buyback Signal?

The pipeline is building questioning the use of cash considering the stock price.

The biopharma is shifting cash flows to debt repayments and dividend payouts from the large buybacks of 2016.

My buyback signal has suggested that if Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was going to rally back to $300, the company would've kept repurchasing shares at current prices below $250. The stock has interestingly failed at this price for going on more than a year now.

For a biopharma projecting a strong earnings profile and a big pipeline, why not purchase more shares at the current price. Is the stock at 13x forward EPS not actually cheap?

Lack Of Buybacks

First and foremost, Allergan reported a boost in the EPS from last Q1, but the actual adjusted operating income was down $118 million in the year. The reduced share count is what boosted the EPS growth of 12%.

The biggest issue is that the biopharma ramped up spending recently and spent $221 million above the 2016 SG&A levels despite only 5% revenue growth. As well, R&D expenses grew materially. Clearly, Allergan is investing for the future so possibly the share buybacks aren't occurring due to reduced cash flows.

Another interesting point is that Allergan implemented a quarterly dividend of $0.70 that cost the company $305 million in payouts. The company could spend this $1.2 billion on annual share buybacks.

Key to the story is the debt picture. The company spent $1 billion on debt repayment and ended the quarter with outstanding debt of nearly $32 billion. Allergan already has a plan in place to reduce debt by another $5.5 billion by the end of 2018.

Under the shareholders yield approach, Allergan would attract investors from the combination of debt repayments and dividend yield. Still, neither plan makes a lot of sense with the stock still so cheap.

Strong Pipeline

In the year, Allergan plans to launch 11 new products and complete 14 major pharma and device submissions. In addition, the company lists six star programs that are progressing through Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials.

Again, these are the types of programs that give analysts confidence for revenue growth in the 8% range over the next couple of years. In addition, the Zeltiq acquisition is providing a $0.05 boost to 2017 EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Allergan is an attractively priced stock, but the biopharma isn't pounding the table with buybacks. The dividend and debt repayments have merit considering the balance sheet loaded with debt, but the company should allow more flexibility to repurchase shares on dips considering the valuation.

The pipeline is loaded making the stock a tepid buy at these levels.

