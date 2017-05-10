5 Reasonably Priced DGI Stocks In An Overvalued Market

With the market trading near all-time highs, it can be easy as an investor to think that the best move is to build cash. You wouldn't be entirely wrong, since having some dry powder sitting around for a pullback is always a good strategy in my book. However, refusing to invest in the market due to high valuations is effectively trying to time the market, which I think we can agree is not a winning strategy. Besides, money on the sidelines isn't working for you, and isn't that the whole point of dividend growth investing? It's a market of stocks, after all, and so with that in mind, here are five picks I think are worthy of your further due diligence that are significantly cheaper than the market today. All five have a history of returning money to shareholders, and continuing to grow their distributions year after year.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS has increased their dividend for 14 consecutive years, making the company a Dividend Challenger. The recent loss of key clients to Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) has led to the sell-off in shares. Additionally, fears over the drug pricing rhetoric of the last year have led to continued downward pressure on the share price, giving long-term investors a good opportunity to consider opening a position.

CVS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

CVS continues to expand its presence across all aspects of the healthcare landscape, and advantages come with that scale. Caremark continues to win customer business, and the Omnicare acquisition and MinuteClinic concepts are key growth drivers for the company. The PBM business model is not going the way of the dinosaurs any time soon, and CVS stands to benefit very well from proposed tax reform and from the continued macro trends towards increased healthcare spend from an aging population. The dividend is well covered, the debt burden is not overly onerous, and the dividend has been growing over every recent time period.

CVS is trading well below its long-term trend line. Additionally, looking at their dividend growth above and the poor price action of recent years, the yield has risen markedly. CVS now yields more than the overall market, and the strong dividend growth has room to run with a payout ratio ~34% today. The company trades for a P/E ratio of ~14X, compares to its average closer to 16-17X, and seems undervalued at today's prices.

With a return to its long-term valuation and based on analyst earnings estimates, an investment in CVS today would return ~13.5% annualized. This is a rough estimate, but investing in a strong name like CVS at a reasonable valuation gives the investor today a good chance of earning above average returns. Anyone interested in some more information can check out my recent article on CVS here, and many excellent authors follow the company.

Qualcomm Corp. (NYSE:QCOM)

QCOM has increased their dividend every year for 15 straight years, making the company a Dividend Challenger. The share price has languished and is currently down over 20% over fears of the company's continued legal troubles with key client Apple (NYSE:AAPL). Contract disputes with a customer the size of Apple are nothing to sneeze at, but management is confident the company will move past its issues and continue to supply the company. Additionally, QCOM lost an arbitration case with Blackberry (NYSE:BBRY) Future litigation risks remain and losses of royalty revenues are likely, but adverse litigation is nothing new for QCOM and its strong product portfolio and continued growth in the semiconductor space will likely work out well for QCOM over the long run.

QCOM expects to see strong growth with its upcoming NXP Semiconductors acquisition. The acquisition will help QCOM expand into the automotive market and the internet of things space, which are both rapidly growing sectors for tech today. Integration won't be cut and dry, with NXP still integrating a large acquisition, and the companies won't have significant synergies. For instance, NXP manufactures its own chips and thus has a lower margin than QCOM, which outsources them. However, I would expect that this acquisition will help drive meaningful top and bottom line growth well into the future and positions QCOM well to continue creating shareholder value.

The company has increased its dividend at a solid rate, although the rate has slowed slightly. With the $47B acquisition upcoming, I wouldn't be surprised to see slower dividend growth considering the company already carries a ~60% payout ratio, which is a good spot to be. However, QCOM already yields close to 4%.

QCOM Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YChartsFree cash flow is strong and easily covers the debt, at the moment. Dividends are also well covered by cash flow. Debt will definitely increase when the new deal closes, but QCOM is in a strong financial position.

QCOM is trading well below its long term valuation of 15X earnings, with a P/E ratio of ~13X today. Combine that with a dividend yield close to 4%, which is much higher than the average of 2-3%, and the company looks undervalued today. However, litigation risk remains, and could very well hold down the share price for some time.

Although QCOM is expected to see a dip in earnings and revenues, analyst estimates combined with a return to its long-term valuation would yield a ~14% total return annualized. This represents a solid margin of safety to invest in the name today. QCOM offers a high and safe dividend yield, strong growth prospects, and operates in a field that doesn't offer many dividend paying stocks.

AMGN is a blue-chip biotech company that has the shortest dividend increase streak of the companies mentioned here at only seven years. However, this $120B market cap behemoth will likely be able to continue hiking its dividend for years to come. The company has backed off a little over 10% from its highs, and is trading today at a P/E substantially below the market and also below the biotech industry's ~19X P/E ratio. Biotech in general is still off its highs due to fears over drug pricing, which has weighed on many companies in the space. Headwinds may weigh on AMGN's existing drug portfolio, but the company has strong growth prospects.

AMGN has a solid pipeline with 16 compounds in Phase III, which will drive growth going forward. Repatha, which treats high cholesterol, could potentially be the company's next billion-dollar drug. It's expensive price tag, around $14,000 per year, may hold the drug back from widespread adoption, but the recent data released on the drug shows strong results.

The dividend was initiated 7 years ago, and it has been hiked massively to bring it up to the 2.8% yield investors receive today. The payout ratio stands at close to 40%, which gives the company plenty of room to continue growing the dividend. Looking below, free cash flow of ~$10B has been consistently growing over time, which gives the dividend around 3.3X coverage.

AMGN Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts





AMGN isn't quite the screaming bargain it was late last year, but it is trading at its average long-term valuation of ~14X P/E. Given the company's entrenched position in the biotech space and the strength of its pipeline, today seems to be a good entry point.

Looking forward, analyst estimates of earnings growth would yield an annualized return of 8%. Any multiple expansion would assist these returns further. AMGN is a strong and relatively safe company to add biotech exposure to a long-term investor's portfolio, and it is trading for fair value today.

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SJM is not a highly followed consumer staples company here on Seeking Alpha, with only 2 articles written on the company so far this year, and one of those being mine. However, with 19 years of consecutive dividend increases, the company is poised to become a Dividend Aristocrat in a few years. The founding family still runs the company today, after 119 years. Recent sales decreases have weighed on the company's shares, and sector-wide overvaluation set the company up for a sell-off.

However, the company's recent shifts in its product portfolio are laser focused on capturing the millennial shopper and the shifting consumer tastes towards natural products with fewer ingredients. Additionally, the company acquired its way into the pet food space, which has been growing strongly as consumers are willing to spend more and more on their pets. The dividend has grown at a solid rate, only a little faster than earnings growth over the past ten years, with the payout ratio standing at ~50% today. This gives the company plenty of flexibility in earnings, and the company yields 2.4% today. Free cash flow has been growing and is ~$1B today, with $316M in dividends paid out. Long-term debt doubled recently as the company has acquired its way into better growing areas, which should aid in its growth.

SJM Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

Looking above, SJM is trading at 16.5X, below its long-term average of 18X. The dividend is slightly above its average, as well, at 2.4%. Earnings have grown well over time, and so has the dividend. This chart shows a good amount of consistency, which is what many investors love about the consumer staples industry.

Based on analyst estimates and a return to its long-term valuation, an investment in SJM today would yield around 10% annualized. Not bad for a slow growing consumer staples company. The products it sells makes the company relatively recession proof, and strong growth prospects combined with a good value proposition makes SJM a buy today for long-term investors.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

I've written about CAH a few times over the last year, and I see it as one of the better opportunities today due to its long history of rewarding shareholders and its low valuation. The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, although its dividend growth streak from David Fish's CCC list is 20 years. The most recent sell-off was based on downward earnings revisions, showing much slower growth in the near term due to multiple industry headwinds, including generic drug price deflation. Earnings are not forecast to rise again until 2019, which caused a nearly 15% drop in one day.

That being said, the headwinds facing the company are likely transitory and CAH's long operating history proves its ability to navigate difficult environments. Additionally, the acquisition of a large medical device business from fellow Aristocrat Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) will likely boost margins and provide diversification for the company to aid in this tough operating environment. The dividend hike this year was paltry, as management is likely planning for the debt the company is taking on with its acquisition, but I would expect better growth once earnings turnaround.

CAH Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

Free cash flow is still able to cover the dividend, even after dropping recently, but investors should keep an eye on the debt load post-acquisition. I would expect management to focus on servicing the new debt, and prioritizing paying the dividend, even if the growth is slow in the near term.

Looking at the valuation graph, CAH is trading well below its long-term average near 16X earnings at 13.6X today. The dividend is well over its average, as well, at 2.5% versus the average of 2%. The near-term future is not rosy for the company, but this is a chance for long-term investors to buy into a well-run Dividend Aristocrat on weakness.

Analyst estimates for the company and a return to long-term valuation would yield around an 11.5% annualized total return. CAH is a well-run company in the recession resistant healthcare space. Downbeat guidance and near-term headwinds may continue to weigh on the share price. However, the long-term fortunes of the company will likely be fine, and the upcoming margin-expanding acquisition will likely drive needed diversification for the company.

The five companies presented above show me that investors can find value even in an overheated market. Money on the sidelines isn't working for you, especially as a dividend growth investor. What do you think of the five candidates I discussed above? Let me know in the comments stream below.

