The New Banking Levy May Lead To A Dividend Cut At National Australia Bank

The dividend may, however, be cut after the introduction of the Australian Treasury's new banking levy.

I first covered National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) back in December, at which time I concluded that the bank's dividend seemed relatively safe and that the stock is more attractive from a valuation perspective than its peers. I continue to consider the stock attractively valued relative to its peers, but consider a dividend cut more likely than it was prior to the Australian government's announcement of a newly proposed bank levy.

Readers should take note that all figures are referenced in AUD unless reference is made to the US ticker symbol or the contrary is indicated. Readers should further take note thereof that all capital measures referenced are in terms of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) Basel III rules unless the contrary is indicated. I will not extensively consider the perceived Australian mortgage bubble in this article, which I discussed at length in my article on CBA (OTCPK:CMWAY). It may however be worth noting that the banking levy will likely have a negative effect on investor confidence, which is already more fragile because of the perceived mortgage crisis.

Asset Quality and Capital

NAB has a Common Equity Tier1 Capital Adequacy Ratio (CET1 CAR) of 10.11%, which is the highest CET1 CAR of the four major Australian banks and above management's targeted range of between 8.25% and 9.25%. The bank's total CAR at 14.71% reported is also relatively high and represented a 57 basis point increase from FY2016.

(Source: Company Filings)

The bank's leverage ratio, considered the most conservative measure of capital, at 5.5% is also the highest of the four major Australian banks. APRA has not yet definitively set a minimum leverage ratio, but NAB's leverage ratio is nevertheless well above the suggested minimum of 3%.

(Source: Company Filings)

The bank has significant exposure to the mortgage markets of Australia and New Zealand in which around 58% of its portfolio is concentrated. Defaults in this portfolio have however traditionally been relatively low, and a mere 0.63% of the bank's mortgage portfolio is currently impaired.

The bank has also continued to actively monitor asset quality and potential housing bubbles. This cautious approach becomes clearer in terms of inner city apartments in areas with a high concentration of apartments, over which many have expressed concerns, where the bank set a maximum Loan to Valuation (LVR) ratio for newly originated mortgages at 80%. In addition, thereto less than 2% of the bank's total housing portfolio is concentrated in these areas.

NAB's exposure to key mining towns also remains low with less than 1% of its total housing portfolio focused in these areas. The 70% LVR cap in these areas discussed in my earlier article on NAB also remains in effect and will likely be maintained for the foreseeable future. The bank's prudent lending practices and strong capital position will thus partially insulate it from any adverse conditions such as a strong housing market correction.

The Dividend and Earnings

The bank's half year dividend declared earlier this month was kept unchanged as the bank reported a 2.1% increase in cash EPS. This does not, however, mean that the dividend for 2017 will remain unchanged as the impact of the newly announced bank levy cannot yet be fully factored in.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The proposed levy will tax all Australian banks with liabilities exceeding $100 billion at 0.06% on those liabilities each year from the 1st of July. It will be applied to liabilities such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, and Tier2 capital instruments. The CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia noted that:

"As with the many recent new regulatory imposts, we need to take some time to work through the implications. This is particularly so given the lack of detail and the absence of any consultation. However, as every business owner or employee knows, every extra cost needs to be borne by customers or shareholders, or a combination of both."

NAB itself also commented that "at this point in time, it is uncertain what the financial impact of the levy will be on NAB." The consideration of additional costs is particularly relevant in the case of NAB whose expected payout ratio for 2017 at 83.4% is already the highest of the four major Australian banks. This is also before analysts have factored in the additional burden placed on the bank through the bank levy.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank's dividend, which is currently the highest of the four major Australian banks, will however likely remain amongst the highest of the Australian banks even if it should be reduced. In the chart below, a minor dividend cut for NAB has been factored in, but more clarity is likely to emerge over the course of the next few weeks.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank reported a 30 basis point decline in its ROE as expected. Its ROE is also likely to decline somewhat further in the second half of 2017 but should remain within the bank's targeted range.

Valuation and Conclusion

The stock is currently trading around 13.7 times expected earnings for 2017, which is below its five-year average of around 14 times. It is also the second lowest 17E PE ratio of the major Australian banks.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank's price-to-book value relative to ROE, although slightly below the trend line, is also broadly in line with that of its peers. This is as the bank's stock performance on the ASX from the 1st of January has outperformed all of the other majors by an average of 450 basis points.

(Source: Reuters)

I am therefore not particularly concerned about NAB's long-term prospects but note that a potential dividend cut is more likely today than it was in December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.