Cabot Oil & Gas: An Awesome Q1, A 150% Dividend Increase, Guidance Raised, And Shares Go Down?

My last article on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was published less than a month ago, but much has happened since then. Considering my BUY recommendation at $24 (see COG: The Cage Door Is Opening), it's worth taking another look at the company in lieu of the stock going down in spite of very positive developments. The market is not giving COG any respect and is apparently in disbelief that fundamentals are changing. That presents an opportunity for investors.

Q1 Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was a home run. Net income of $105.7 million ($0.19/share) compared to a net loss of $51.2 million in Q1 of 2016. Cash flow of $269 million was up 300% and production grew 7% yoy. As I pointed out in my previous article, realized prices for natural gas were expected to be much stronger, and they were: $2.64/Mcf versus $1.49 in the year earlier period (+77%). Interest expense dropped $0.02/share.

So what was not to like? It wasn't like the market expected such a great Q1 report: EPS beat by $0.03/share and revenue beat by a whopping $55 million. But since the stock dropped, apparently the market believes COG's momentum is not sustainable. Yet natural gas is still trading solidly over $3 and closed yesterday at $3.25/MMBtu:

Source: Bloomberg

Dividend

As a result of the excellent EPS report, COG announced the quarterly dividend would be increased 150% to $0.05/share. The yield is not what is important here (only 0.84%) - it is a negligible consideration from an investment perspective. But what is not negligible is management's obvious confidence in cash-flow going forward, and its intention to grow the dividend in the future. Yet the market yawned and couldn't seem to care less.

Guidance

The full-year production guidance range was raised from 5-10% to 8-12% (up 2.5% at the mid-point). The company also increased its E&P budget by $125 million "for exploratory leasing and testing." Despite the increase in spending, COG is currently forecasting over $250 million of positive free cash flow for the year based on recent strip prices.

Why The Lack of Respect?

As mentioned earlier, despite the excellent Q1 report, shares are actually down since my BUY recommendation at $24. This could be due to the drop in WTI since my previous article, but I would remind shareholders that despite COG's oil production in the Eagle Ford, natural gas still represents the overwhelming majority of production (96%). And as mentioned earlier, natural gas prices remain solidly above $3/MMBtu. As COG proved in Q1, it can be very profitable with a realized price of $2.64/MMBtu.

Perhaps investors are concerned about the $125 million the company announced it was going to invest in "exploratory lease acquisition and testing in new areas that have been analyzed" (see the Q1 conference call transcript). This may seem like a miss-allocation of funds considering COG has an estimated 3,000 drilling locations in its prime Marcellus acreage. But the company said it had identified two new areas that have the potential to generate competitive full-cycle returns and warrant further testing. That should be a positive development for the company. Yet the market reacted badly to the announcement even though management said that $66 million of the $125 had already been spent in Q1. So these expenditures are front-end loaded and the Q1 outlay is not indicative of a quarterly run rate going forward.

Exit Capacity

Perhaps investors don't believe the new Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project will be completed or will run into additional regulatory delays. But I would point out that Atlantic Sunrise is not an inter-state project: the entire pipeline is being built in the state of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has been very friendly to natural gas producers and pipeline operators and has a vested interest in unlocking the full potential of the Marcellus shale. Atlantic Sunrise will be completed and when it comes online in mid-2018, investors will look back at COG at $24 (or less) and wonder why they did not back up the truck.

Meantime analysts like RBN Energy continue to publish articles about the upcoming increase in exit capacity out of the Marcellus. Just yesterday RBN published another article which estimates another 19 pipeline projects totaling 15.5 Bcf/d are planned for completion by late 2019 to take gas out of the Marcellus and Utica shale plays:

In addition, the Cove Point LNG terminal in Chesapeake Bay is scheduled to come online by the end of the year and will add nearly 0.8 Bcf/d of additional demand to the Northeast gas market. The additional demand will tangentially support higher realized prices for COG.

Summary & Conclusion

COG delivered an excellent Q1 report and management's confidence in the company's operation and cash-flow going forward was indicated by the big increase in the dividend, an increase in the E&P budget to explore two new plays, and the increase in production guidance. At the end of the day, once the new pipeline projects are built, all natural gas producers in the region are going to have to compete with the company that has arguably the best acreage in the Marcellus and the lowest production costs: COG.

I reiterate my BUY recommendation and raise my end of 2018 price target from $40 to $42 based on the excellent Q1 EPS beat and what it bodes for the company's prospects going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.