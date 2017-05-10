Cheniere Energy: An Opportunity To Buy More?

Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) fall in stock price in the last 30 days is an excellent opportunity for the long-term investors to add to their position, or for a new investor to buy a stock with solid long-term growth prospects. Market and analysts seem surprised by the first quarter earnings announcement. However, I have been saying in my articles that the increased LNG cargoes from the Sabine Pass facility will result in solid earnings growth. Looks like the majority has ignored the progress US has made in the last year on LNG exports. It is now becoming a key player in the global LNG exports market. Sabine Pass facility is extremely important for US LNG exports expansion and Cheniere. Over the next three years, more trains will come online and other projects in the process of being completion will also add to the earnings. Cheniere Energy's fundamentals will get a boost from these expansions and stock price should follow the growth in fundamentals.

Source: Press Release

The company reported EPS of 23 cents. Analysts were expecting a loss of 37 cents. Revenue ($1.211 billion) was also considerably higher than the consensus estimates ($811 million). It is important to remember that 2016 was the first year when LNG exports started from the Sabine Pass facility. Total cargoes are going to be substantially higher than the last year and this facility will be the main beneficiary of increased export activity. As a result, earnings and revenues will remain strong. Adjusted EBITDA figure for the quarter was $483 million. It is also a massive improvement on a negative EBITDA figure of $45 million in the first quarter of 2016. Full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.4-1.7 billion and distributable cash flow will be $2.10-2.8 per share.

These numbers will continue to get better as we will have a full quarter of operations for train 3 which started operations in March. This is the fundamental growth in business. The company has been spending a lot of money on expansion projects and now they have started to pay-off. We are still at an early stage but the fruits of labor have started to come. The company will still need more cash for remaining project completions. However, its credit ratings remain strong which should allow it to raise more cash at a lower cost (last issue was rated BBB-, and investment grade rating for Cheniere). These are massive projects and need substantial capital expenditure. However, as a robust market for US LNG exists, these investments should pay handsomely in the long-term.

Let me now talk about the global LNG market. Some developments have made it even more interesting for US LNG exports. Australia is the second largest player in the market while Qatar leads it. Australian government has curbed exports due to a domestic shortage of natural gas. The government announced this populist move citing an increase in domestic prices and possible threat to energy security as reasons for this curb. At the same time, US LNG exports are now reaching Eastern Europe as political issues with Russia has prompted some Eastern European states to decrease dependence on Russia. US is still a small player in the Global LNG market. However, this will change in the next few years as low-cost shale gas and expansion of Panama Canal has given it an advantage. For reference, I am adding a market share image from IGU's (International Gas Union) 2016 report on Global LNG market. This image shows data up to the end of 2015.

Source: IGU 2016 World LNG Report

US had only 0.1% market share in 2015 and its exports were just 0.3 MTPA. This is going to change as US LNG has now reached 20 LNG importing countries and as more facilities come online, we will see further increase in these numbers. EIA has also kind of confirmed my view on the US natural gas market as they believe these exports will push natural gas prices higher by the end of the year. EIA's estimates are always on the conservative side. However, I believe that natural gas prices might move higher than their average price ($3.17/MMBtu) for the year.

Cheniere's capacity for its available trains is almost completely contracted. It works as a fee income for the company. However, it should be remembered that most of Sabine Pass revenue is contracted through Cheniere's MLP, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP). Cheniere benefits through cash distributions to the parent company.

Cheniere Energy will continue to beat expectations in the next few quarters and we will see solid progress on the company's fundamentals. The pull back in stock price is an excellent opportunity for investors to buy more. As the under-construction projects come online (explained in my last article), substantial capacity will be added to the system and Cheniere will generate even higher revenues and cash flows. There is a solid case for growth in fundamentals and share price will respond to this progress. It is a great stock to hold for the next 4-5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.