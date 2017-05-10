Russia: Don't Miss This Investment Opportunity

The Russian stock market is one of the cheapest in the world.

Consistently low inflation allows us to expect further easing of the monetary policy of the Central Bank.

The macroeconomic indicators in Russia are pointing to the increased acceleration of the economy.

An increasing number of internal factors predict further improvement in the Russian economy. Against the background of the currently oversold Russian stock market, it creates a good opportunity to enter the market.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, in Q1 2017, the growth of GDP in Russia amounted to 0.4% YOY, against the growth at the level of 0.3% YOY a quarter earlier. Thus, we can speak about the emerging positive dynamics.

The current forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation assumes GDP growth of 2% at year-end 2017. The Central Bank's forecast is more conservative and assumes growth of 1%-1,5%. The Ministry of Finance is expecting the GDP growth at the level of 1,5% - 2%. As you can see, all the key financial institutions of Russia are clearly waiting for growth without adjustment for the possible oil price.

According to the preliminary estimates by the Central Bank of Russia, the growth of investments in the fixed capital in Q1 2017 ranged from 1,5% to 2%. If these expectations are met, it will be the first confident positive dynamics of this indicator from July 2014. Growth in investment in fixed capital, in my opinion, is a key sign of the real economic recovery.

In March, the industrial production growth in Russia returned to the positive area after a failure in the previous month, which, however, was largely due to the technical reasons. At the same time, the real prospect of extending the agreement on the limitation of oil production between OPEC countries and the independent oil producers led by Russia puts into question the possibility of achieving higher growth industry in the future, because mining is a significant part of the Russian industry. In my opinion, during this year, the Russian economy will have to grow mostly through domestic demand.

In the period from February to March, the index of consumer inflation in Russia demonstrated a sharp slowdown. During several consecutive weeks, there was even a zero growth in prices. The latest figures show that the annual inflation in Russia stays at the level of 4,1%, which is only 0,1% higher than the Central Bank's target for the end of this year.

This situation has allowed the Central Bank to take on the active easing of its monetary policy. The discount rate was lowered by 25 basis points in March, and then by 50 basis points in April, that would certainly have a beneficial impact on the business activity and lending growth.

It is also worth noting that the Russian ruble for the first time in a long period has stopped to closely correlate with the oil price. It provides additional stability to the Russian financial system.

The stability of inflation and the exchange rate of the national currency allows expecting that people will quickly abandon savings behavior. At least in March, the retail turnover in Russia dropped by only 0,4% YOY, which is the best result since December 2014.

The sales of the new passenger cars, as well as the light commercial vehicles in Russia rose by 9,4% YOY in March, showing the first steady positive growth from 2014.

In my opinion, you can expect that Russia's economic revival will soon accelerate amid the increased consumer demand and business investments under the conditions of reducing lending costs.

Now let's talk about the current value of the Russian stock market.

The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio indicates that the Russian stock market is the cheapest in the world - its indicator is 5.3, while the U.S. market shows the maximum value of 27.5.

The current price VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (ETF offers exposure to equities from Russian) (NYSEARCA:RSX) is 50% of the level of the year 2014, indicating a solid in-house capacity for further growth. In addition, since the beginning of 2016, RSX price has been clearly moving in the uplink channel, which positively characterizes the market technique.

It is worth adding that most Russian companies pay dividends in summer, that has a positive impact on the stock market.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Russia's economy is recovering, and this is reflected in its key performance indicators. I recommend buying RSX at the current level with the prospect of growth to $26 by the end of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.