Array BioPharma's (ARRY) CEO Ron Squarer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Tricia Haugeto - IR

Ron Squarer - CEO

Jason Haddock - CFO

Victor Sandor - CMO

Andy Robbins - COO

Analysts

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Jaffray

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Schmidt - Leerink Partners

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Array BioPharma, Inc., Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Tricia Haugeto. Your line is now open.

Tricia Haugeto

Thank you, Vickey. Good morning and welcome once again to Array BioPharma's conference call to discuss our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. You can listen to this conference call on Array's website at arraybiopharma.com. Also, we are using slides today to accompany our remarks. The slides can be downloaded on the Investor Relations Homepage of our website. In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available as a webcast from our website.

I would like to introduce Array's Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer and our Chief Financial Officer, Jason Haddock who will lead the call today. In addition, Dr. Victor Sandor, our Chief Medical Officer and Andy Robbins, our Chief Operating Officer will be available to answer questions as needed.

But before I hand over the call to Ron, I would read the following Safe Harbor statement. The matters we are discussing today include projections or other forward-looking statements about the future results, research and development goals of Array and its collaborators and future financial performance of Array. These statements are estimates based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause them to differ materially from actual results.

We refer you to risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC including our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016 and in other filings Array makes with the SEC. These filings identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections or forward-looking statements.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Array's CEO, Ron Squarer.

Ron Squarer

Thank you, Tricia and welcome everyone on the call this morning. Starting on slide 3, we're very excited to share top line results from part 2 of our global Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial of encorafenib plus Binimetinib in BRAF-mutant melanoma patients and with robust part 1 results already in hand, we remain on track to file the COLUMBUS NDA, including results from both part 1 and part 2 this June or July. On Monday, we announced an exciting non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Merck to investigate the safety and efficacy of our MEK inhibitor, Binimetinib with Merck's anti-PD1 therapy KEYTRUDA in metastatic colorectal patients with microsatellite stable tumors or MSS CRC.

Separately, we continue to make progress with our Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial and based on attractive safety profile and with early encouraging activity observed in the triple combination safety lead-in, the randomized portion of the trial is enrolling and patients are currently receiving treatment.

Array expects to present results from the safety lead-in later this year. Novartis continues to substantially fund all ongoing trials with Binimetinib and encorafenib there were active or planned as of the close of the Novartis agreement in 2015, including the COLUMBUS Phase 3 trial. Reimbursement revenue from Novartis was approximately $119 million for the previous 12 months and we estimate that eventually, Novartis will have contributed over 300 million in payments to Array, related to Binimetinib and encorafenib.

Now, on slide 5, I'd like to review the COLUMBUS trial design in more detail. The trial is a global Phase 3 study involving more than 900 patients, divided into two parts. Part 1 is a three arm randomization of BRAF-mutant melanoma patients between the combination of Binimetinib plus 450 of encorafenib, which I’ll refer to as combo 450, Vemurafenib and encorafenib monotherapy dose of 300 milligrams daily. In earlier Phase 1, 2 trials, the maximum tolerated dose of encorafenib monotherapy was found to be 300 milligrams whereas in combination with Binimetinib, 450 milligrams of encorafenib was well tolerated and this was the dose taken forward and evaluated in part 1 of COLUMBUS.

And to further inform the FDA’s combination rule, we designed COLUMBUS part 2 to assess and characterize the contribution of Binimetinib to the combination by holding the dose of encorafenib to 300 milligrams daily in the combination arm, allowing for a comparison to the same dose used as a monotherapy in the comparator arm. So before we move to the part 2 results, it's important to remind everyone that in fact the primary endpoint of the entire COLUMBUS trial is the part 1 comparison of PFS between COMBO450 and vemurafenib in which COMBO450 demonstrated a robust statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolongation of PFS with a median PFS of 14.9 versus 7.3 months for vemurafenib.

Now, moving on to slide 6, we show the top line results for part 2 of COLUMBUS. The primary analysis of part 2 compared progression free survival or PFS in patients treated with Binimetinib 45 milligrams twice daily plus encorafenib 300 milligrams daily, we call that COMBO300 to patients treated with encorafenib 300 daily as a single agent. Now, the median PFS for patients treated with COMBO300 was 12.9 months compared to 9.2 for patients treated with single agent encorafenib with p value of 0.029 for the comparison. COMBO300 was generally well tolerated with dose intensity and reported adverse events consistent with COMBO450 results in COLUMBUS part 1, which I’ll recap in a moment.

In addition to these results from the progression free survival analysis, we do expect to present additional information from part 2 at a medical meeting during the second half of 2017, including objective response rate, duration of exposure, dose intensity and additional details on adverse events reporting, all of which are consistent with the part 1 results and the top line part 2 results presented today.

Moving to slide 7, we highlight the positive results from part 1 that were presented last November at the Society of Melanoma Research Annual Congress. The COLUMBUS study met its primary endpoint with COMBO450 significantly improving PFS compared with vemurafenib alone and the analysis of the primary endpoint. The PFS for patients treated with COMBO450 is 14.9 months versus 7.3 months for patients treated with vemurafenib with a hazard ratio of 0.54 and a p value less than 0.001.

Secondary endpoint of the trial was PFS for COMBO450 versus encorafenib alone and on slide 8, we show the PFS results in the central and local reviews. Under central review, the median PFS for patients treated with the combination of BINI and ENCO was 14.9 months versus 9.6 months for patients treated with encorafenib.

On slide 9, we show that COMBO450 was generally well tolerated, Grade 3/4 AEs which occurred in more than 5% of patients receiving COMBO450 included increased GGT, increased blood creatine phosphokinase and hypertension. We're pleased to report relatively low rates of pyrexia and photosensitivity with COMBO450. These are adverse events, reactions currently associated with commercially available MEK+BRAF-inhibitor treatments.

On slide 10, we describe key characteristics of the global melanoma market. On the left, it's estimated that approximately 50% of advanced melanoma patients have activating BRAF mutations. On the right, we see that over 29,000 individuals that come to melanoma each year across the US, Europe and Japan, the unmet need in advanced melanoma remains high and with results from Columbus rate plans to support global regulatory filings to potentially bring a new treatment option to these patients.

Turning now to slide 11, we characterize the current revenue generated by approved MEK and BRAF inhibitors and BRAF melanoma. As you can see, global sales are approaching $1 billion in annual sales, including approximately 400 million in the US alone.

On slide 13, we were excited to announce on Monday our non-exclusive collaboration with Merck to investigate the safety and efficacy of binimetinib with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors or MSS CRC. This new study strengthens both our position on the IO front and in the CRC field. This collaboration is based on the synergistic activity we've seen with binimetinib and MEK inhibitors when combined with anti-PD1 therapy and pre-clinical models and based on emerging clinical data.

Merck is sponsoring this robust clinical trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of the combination of binimetinib with KEYTRUDA in MSS CRC patients. The study will explore the preliminary anti-tumor activity of several novel regimes after establishing the recommended dose regimen of binimetinib and KEYTRUDA. Our race contribution to the collaboration will be to supply binimetinib. The trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2017 and results from this first study will be used to determine optimal approaches to further clinical development for these combinations and we look forward to collaborating with Merck, as we continue to consider additional opportunities to combine binimetinib with other IO therapies.

BEACON CRC continues to be an important part of our development strategy. So on slide 15, we provide the details of the study, a global phase 3 clinical trial in BRAF colorectal cancer, patients assessing the efficacy of encorafenib and Cetuximab with or without Binimetinib in comparison to Cetuximab and [indiscernible] based therapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival of the triplet therapy compared to the control arm. Secondary endpoints include a comparison to the doublet therapy compared to the control arm and triplet therapy compared to the doublet therapy.

And the study includes a safety lead-in of approximately 30 patients as mentioned earlier based on attractive, safe -- an attractive safety profile and with early encouraging clinical activity observed in the safety lead-in, the randomized portion of the trial is now enrolling and patients are receiving treatment. And Array expects to present early data from the safety lead-in later this year. BEACON CRC was initiated based on results from a Phase 2 study, including the combination of Encorafenib and Cetuximab in patients with advanced BRAF mutant CRC, which were presented at the 2016 ASCO meeting. Now, in this study, median overall survival for these patients exceeded one year, which is more than double several historical published benchmarks for this population.

Now, in the left side of slide 16, it’s estimated that approximately 10 to 15 advanced colorectal cancer patients have activating BRAF mutations. On the right, we can see that over 220,000 individuals succumb to colorectal cancer each year across the US, Europe and Japan. So it's important to point out that the BRAF colorectal patient population is about the same size as the population of patients with BRAF melanoma, which as I mentioned earlier generate annual sales approaching $1 billion for currently available therapies.

So I'll now turn the call over to Jason to review our financial highlights.

A - Jason Haddock

Thank you, Ron and good morning, everyone. Slide 18 depicts our revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, which was 33.3 million compared to 44.5 million for the prior quarter. This 11.2 million decrease is driven by one-time milestones earned last quarter from Loxo and Roche, which totals just under 9 million as well as lower Novartis reimbursement. Reimbursement revenue from Novartis was 26.1 million for the most recent quarter, down 1.9 million as our underlying reimbursed studies and activity continues to trend down. Cost of partner programs for the third quarter of 2017 was 7.4 million, which is down 1.6 million from previous quarter, driven by slightly lower BEACON expenses.

Research and development expense for the quarter was 46.1 million, which is relatively flat to the 46.4 million in the prior quarter. The quarter had higher 797 and 382 clinical expense, as we continue to advance those programs that was offset by reduced activity on historic Phase 3 Binimetinib and Encorafenib clinical trials, which are reimbursed by Novartis. G&A for the second quarter was 11.7 million, which is up from last quarter by 2.9 million, driven by increased legal and commercial charges for our emerging portfolio.

This brings our loss from operations to 31.9 million compared to 19.8 million from the previous quarter. Other expenses totaled 3.4 million, which is flat to last quarter. Our total loss for the quarter is 35.3 million, which is higher from prior quarter loss of 23.3 million, predominantly driven by lower revenues on earned milestones during last quarter and higher G&A for the current quarter.

Finally, you can see we closed the quarter with a balance of 207.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Our balance represents a decrease of 7.4 million from second quarter, driven by our normal operational burn offset with cash inflow from received milestones during last quarter and equity proceeds. Excluding one-time operational events, our quarterly burn rate was approximately 28 million, which is slightly lower than last quarter.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back to Ron.

Ron Squarer

Thank you, Jason. Now, on slide 19, before being up for Q&A, I’d like to review our top priorities and we're very pleased to share with you the great progress we're making with Binimetinib and Encorafenib. And with regards to Japan partnership, there continues to be strong interest from potential partners and we’re working towards a collaboration. In addition, we are considering additional opportunities to combine Binimetinib with other IO therapies. Of course, we are excited that the randomized portion of the BEACON CRC trial is now enrolling and patients are receiving treatment as we work to file the COLUMBUS NDA in June and July.

So with that, I will now open up the call to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Peter Lawson with SunTrust Robinson. Your line is now open.

Peter Lawson

Hey, Ron. Congratulations on the Merck collaboration. Wondered if you could just talk through that deal and what Merck is paying for and the reason to select Merck of the PD-1 partners?

Ron Squarer

Yeah. Peter, thanks for the question and good morning. So I think it goes without saying that KEYTRUDA is certainly one of the leading PD-1 agents out there. So we're very happy to be now in the process of developing data in that area.

Now regarding the details of the agreement, we are limited in what we can say as you can imagine in a kind of collaboration with a large company. And I think we did what we could to explain the situations. Merck will in fact be sponsoring the trial and we will be providing product, the Binimetinib, the MEK inhibitor. And as I said, we continue to pursue and consider other IO therapies and we are certainly in a position to be able to do that with other IO therapies and PD-1s and PD-L1s.

Peter Lawson

And then just where do you say you can present the BEACON study and so it seems later this year, but where do you think that would be, the big venue for that beta and the number of patients we could see?

Ron Squarer

Yeah. So it’s always a challenge to sort of presume where you will be presenting. But I think what we’re trying to signal is it isn’t going to be at ASCO. Those deadlines are long gone, but we are going to be targeting a similarly important sort of global platform and I think what we have said is that we've had approximately 30 patients in the run-in and so that's what we’ll be sharing.

And certainly, a reasonable population to assess safety and that's why we're quite comfortable with the safety profile of the triplet, but the ultimate endpoint for the trial is overall survival, what we’ll be able to examine with you at an upcoming meeting as earlier end points that are able to be assessed. And Peter, it just appears and I want to go back to Merck just to avoid any doubt and I don't think there is any, we have not exchanged any rights to Binimetinib to Merck in this agreement. It doesn't say that explicitly, but we’d hate for anybody to suggest that we’ve licensed or royalties or rights to Binimetinib. I just wanted to make that clear.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Shibutani with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Chris Shibutani

Thanks for all the updates. I wanted to ask a question on the BEACON trial. You provided us information on when you expect to complete enrollment. Obviously, this has been a development process that includes a historical positive Phase 2 study. Can you help us understand if there is potential for an interim readout of BEACON and also what kind of powering assumptions should help us to assess probability of success as well?

And then I had a follow-up question on some additional pipeline items. I appreciate your focus on the lead assets, excellent progress there, but we have 797, are you still on track to commence pivotal in July and with 382, are those also at fine track for expansion into additional cohorts, which I believe are melanoma non-small cell lung? Thank you.

Ron Squarer

Yes. So Chris, thanks for the questions. Let me start with just 797 and 382 quickly and I’ll hand it over to Andy here for some of the logistics on BEACON CRC, right. So 797, no change in plan. We continue to consider all options, including creating a company, but that isn't going to affect our timeline. We do anticipate initiating a Phase 3 in through one vehicle or another, meaning within Array or in a separate vehicle in the not-too-distant future and look forward to progressing in that direction.

With regards to 382, what we're pleased to say today is that we are planning for expansion cohorts in melanoma and lung cancer, but that I’ll restate that we think the major catalysts for 382 or CSF1R in general is going to be related to data flow that I think is going to be more ESMO than ASCO based on our read of the scenario and our goal is to be positioned well to react to it. We are unique in that we are a small molecule versus the majority of the focus has been on antibodies. So that's where we are with those two.

And now regarding BEACON timing, Andy?

Andy Robbins

Hey, Chris. So we don't have a formal interim analysis for efficacy as part of the BEACON trial. Of course, we’ll have a DSMB that takes a look at the study and their job is primarily to look for safety signals that would be concerning. With regards to powering, we typically don't announce prospectively how we’re statistically planning to analyze the trial and what the power is, but I'll kind of walk you through some publicly available numbers to see if it helps. So the trial is randomized to three arms. There will be about 200 patients on each of the arms. If you go back to our Phase 2 trial that you referenced, the doublet of Encorafenib cetuximab alone did about a 22% response rate and just over four months of median progression free survival.

That was presented last summer and if you look recently at a trial presented at ASCO GI, the SWOG trial, where they had a control arm that looks quite similar to what we have included in the BEACON study, you'll see that that control arm [indiscernible] and Cetuximab performed at just about two months of median progression free survival with a 4% objective response rate. So we feel more confident seeing the results of that robust SWOG study that our control arm should perform similarly to historical controls and what we saw in that study and then the addition of a MEK inhibitor to the doublet, we feel has the potential to both improved tolerability as well as increase the activity. So hopefully that gives you a little bit more to chew on.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough

Hi, guys. Congrats on the progress and on the results in particular of COLUMBUS. Just on the COLUMBUS part 1 and 2, when do you expect to see overall survival data and can you say whether qualitatively it's heading in the right direction. I realize it's early, but just thought I’d ask and then I have a follow up?

Ron Squarer

Yeah. Sure, Jim and thanks for calling in. Good morning. So too early and we expect to have relevant OS analysis available during what we expect to be the normal review time period for COLUMBUS, which as we said, we're planning to file in June-July.

Jim Birchenough

And then just coming back to BEACON, it sounds like there's a possibility to see overall response rate data from the 30-patient lead-in, is that right and is there any way to predict what the contribution may be to overall response rate from adding Encorafenib to the doublet?

Ron Squarer

Yeah. And I think, I guess technically, we would say we're adding Binimetinib to the doublet. So the doublet, as Andy was referring to earlier previous studies, they all contain Encorafenib plus cetuximab and he did refer to sort of low-20s and other arm was mid-20s that contained Encorafenib plus cetuximab, but the only thing we have to go on other than scientific rationale is a dataset that was generated by Novartis and at last presentation, they looked at two populations.

One was treated with BRAF inhibitor plus panitumumab. The other was treated with that plus the MEK inhibitor. And the numbers, small dataset early, were encouraging to us in two ways. One, their response rate with just the two drugs was a bit anemic at about 10% to our sort of in the 20s with all the caveats across our comparisons and whatnot. But when they added the MEK, their response rates doubled to about 20%. And so if we were in a position to offer that kind of activity, I think that would be tremendous.

I will point out that ultimately the primary endpoint is not response rates, it is overall survival, but even there, the results we were able to show in about 100 patients in that Phase 2 that had all received both Encorafenib and cetuximab that our overall survival result was over a year whereas historic benchmarks all point to a much lower number. So it looked like a sort of over to almost a 2 to 3 times improvements.

So, investors and analysts will obviously have to make up their own minds, but the highlight today of course is the COLUMBUS results in BRAF melanoma and we continue to be pleased again and again with the observed activity and so while it does require a leap of faith and speculation, optimistic people would say that that activity and profile might carryover to other BRAF populations like CRC.

So certainly things at a theoretical level are looking promising for this and I made the point today Jim that from a numbers point of view, it's a similar number of patients in BRAF colorectal over some $1 billion of actual existing sales in BRAF melanoma and relatively little attention to BRAF colorectal at Array. So if you do rough math, with all the generalizations and caveats, you’re potentially doubling the treatable target population with this BEACON trial. So that's why we're very excited about it.

Jim Birchenough

And just one final, Ron, should we expect to see an additional TD1 or PD-L1 collaboration and is the Merck deal kind of a framework that we should consider for other deals?

Ron Squarer

Yeah. It's difficult to speculate and as you I'm sure know, these deal take time, especially because we're not interested in nor I believe are the PD-1 owners or PD-L1 owners interested in simply following those who've gone before, but instead looking for novel approaches that would allow for differentiation and potentially downstream. So it's always imprudent to sort of speculate. I will say that, if you had to pick one PD-1, to start with, I think KEYTRUDA is a good -- great place to start. So we're pleased with that, but we would expect, yes, we will expect to announce in the future new studies with PD-1s and the nature of collaborations, I think will remain to be finalized. Does that help Jim?

Jim Birchenough

Yeah. Very helpful. Thanks, Ron.

Ron Squarer

Yeah. I just want to add Jim, while it's difficult to say that the future collaborations will look precisely the same, I think some of the fundamental building blocks such as non-exclusive deals, things that don't prevent us from working with other PD-1s, not out-licensing any royalties or milestones on Binimetinib, those fundamentals will be important for us to preserve as we enter into future collaborations.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ted Tenthoff with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Ted Tenthoff

Great. Thank you very much and congrats on all the recent progress. I guess with respect to BEACON, looking forward to the update this year, how quickly can we get final data from that study?

Andy Robbins

Hi, Ted. This is Andy. Thanks for the question. I think what we've said in the past is that we expect enrollment to be complete by the end of ’18 and because it is an overall survival primary endpoint, we are a little bit at the mercy of the effects size of the drug, so we're sort of hoping it takes a little bit longer to get the results, but given the prognosis of the colorectal cancer patients with BRAF driver mutations that we're enrolling on to the study, being relatively short overall survival prognosis, I think we feel comfortable speculating at some time in 2019, we would be able to see our top line results.

Ted Tenthoff

Okay. Great. And then as for the potential for you guys to combine Binimetinib with 382 or do kind of your own IO Bini studies?

Andy Robbins

So Ted, of course we’re happy to look at where the mechanistic science takes us, but I think the rationale for each of Binimetinib and 382 is to combine them individually with checkpoint inhibitors in order to harness the activity of the PD-1 or PD-L1 drugs. So in the future, could you imagine moving to triplets potentially more likely than moving back to just CSF1R MEK doublet? That's just in sort of my opinion.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Mara Goldstein with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Mara Goldstein

Thank you very much for taking the question. I'm curious if you’ll comment just on the potential for a label for Binimetinib and Encorafenib, what point of differentiation do you think would be allowable by FDA?

Andy Robbins

So it's always quite challenging for us to comment on labeling during regulatory process, so that's not something I think we can do. The good news I think for investors and analysts is that there are just a very rich history of publications of very large and robust studies with other BRAF inhibitors referring to the sort of [indiscernible] studies that have been published and published again. Those products of course have labels to explore. And so, it's not something that we do or should do. There are certainly people out there even certainly folks on this call that have done - looked across at the profiles and certainly conclude that we have an attractive profile, but that's probably all we can say at this time.

Mara Goldstein

Can you just remind us sort of the size of the marketing force you intend to launch with?

Andy Robbins

Hi, this is Andy. We outlined our plans over the last year or so based on our go-to market strategy in metastatic melanoma. I don't think those plans are probably going to change too much. So just to kind of go through it again, we’d expect that array would be adding several dozen new employees, maybe on the order of 50 to 60 costumer facing employees across sales force, medical science liaisons maybe some access focused - patient access focused individuals out in the field. And we would expect to bring those folks into the company, let's call about six to nine months prior to planned PDUFA date so that we can get them trained up and ready to go.

Operator

And our next question comes the line of Anupam Rama with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, it's Eric in for Anupam this morning, thanks for taking the question. On the Merck collaboration, I'm just curious to know where you guys might see the potential for differentiated clinical profile relative to what we've seen with the Roche program in colorectal. Is there anything from prior trial where it might indicate binimetinib having a more favorable activity or tolerability profile? Thanks.

Andy Robbins

Hey Eric, it’s Andy, I think it be much easier question for us to answer once our friends at Merck put the trial up on clinicaltrials.gov and for competitive reasons we’ve agreed with them that it's probably best for us not to signal to Roche and Novartis and others exactly what we're planning to do. But once the trial design is made apparent, I think it will be pretty clear that the trial is designed precisely to differentiate from the Roche approach, which is, their trial is a three-arm trial of PD(NYSE:L)-1 in Vemurafenib in very late line refractory colorectal cancer patients, on which I think everybody would feel comfortable speculating that they're going to win given their control, but the question is how robust are patients in that setting, what is the progression free survival actually going to look like, duration of therapy. So those are the types of things we kept in mind as we worked with Merck to design what we think is an innovative and exciting new trial.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Schmidt with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Michael Schmidt

Hey guys good morning and congrats on the Part 2 COLUMBUS trial result as well from me. I had a question one more on BEACON, and I don't know if you've talked about the doses that you’re using in the phase 3 for the combination ARMs.

Victor Sandor

Yes, in BEACON as you remember there is an arm that includes encorafenib and cetuximab without binimetinib. And so as we've stated in the past the maximum tolerated dose of encorafenib without its friend, binimetinib is 300 milligrams and because we want to avoid I think BECON part 2, we're moving forward with consistent dose on the triplet.

Michael Schmidt

And then I guess just a question going back to NRAS melanoma, just curious to the reasons why you put the NDA ahead of the outcome actually?

Ron Squarer

Yes Michael, it’s Ron. I think did what we could to explain the situation. We know that history, we feel we've always been transparent with the present cons of the data published and shared them and give and we always gave, we considered to be the appropriate attention meaning we never suggested that it was slam dunk and didn't also suggest it was key to our evaluation, it was a very small population which would have yielded very low revenues. The reason we did what we did which was everything that could be done to pursue potential approval over a long period of time, an extensive conversation with the FDA was in an attempt to make the product available to patients who have really so few choices, so after you progress in NRAS melanoma, therapy, you really have no reasonable choice available. And so we believe that working with the FDA we would find a way but when it became clear that was not going to occur, we made the decision that we made and clearly we and they need to be focused now regarding the Array portfolio on Columbus and then later BECON.

Michael Schmidt

But was it basically a function of the changing treatment paradigm in the context of those patients or was it related to the data itself?

Ron Squarer

Those two are tightly linked, and so clearly the majority of our patients were in first line and in NRAS specifically IO is a clear first line therapy. And so then you're sure that is a component of the calculation. Without months of deliberation and creative work to find a path forward, it's impossible to sort of explain it is leading to one thing. The FDA has a job to do and they consider a lot of factors in doing it and the best we can do is present our best case and we feel we did that and that's all the insight I have on it.

Michael Schmidt

And then I guess in BRAF melanoma, there are obviously a lot of moving parts too in terms of how those patients are treated with checkpoint inhibitors being used in frontline as well as other combinations are being studied. And I'm just curious in this context where you are with the USC [indiscernible] trial evaluating various sequencing of MEK inhibitors with IO drugs.

Ron Squarer

Yeah so, maybe I’ll let Andy talk about anything we can say, there's probably not a lot, but I just want to share our view on this question. In BRAF melanoma, much larger population obviously than NRAS. You have a similar issue, very limited treatment options, you've got IO therapy and you've got a targeted therapy COMBO MEK/BRAF. So essentially two options and when they’re exhausted, there's really not much to do.

And so our general view as we said in the past is, we think all available options are going to be exercised in BRAF melanoma and whether BINI/ENCO would go first if approved or after IO or somehow sequenced. With yield in our opinion a similar result plus or minus and so we're not overly focused on that question other than to ensure that if data is made available that suggests there is a relevant order that we at least be able to share data for our program and that's what's [indiscernible] about is as data emerges in the field, people want to see do we have data sequencing IO versus MEK/BRAF or REVERSE that we have it.

And so that's the real goal there but we do have another trial as I'm sure you're familiar called IMMU-TARGET which is also looking at the combination not the sequencing. Again, we don't anticipate that's going to be a common use of MEK/BRAF IO meaning all together up front one shot and you're done for a number of reasons even including logistic and what to do in case of safety or progression. But even there we're doing a study to help inform that in the event that some truly remarkable result drives using that direction. So [indiscernible] Andy, what would you say?

Andy Robbins

Just a couple points. So it’s a three arm trial in each of the arms includes what I think we all now agree is a pretty robust first line treatment for BRAF in melanoma patients either Bini/Enco or ipi/nivo. Each of those have demonstrated around a 15 month median progression free survival and the real takeaway of [indiscernible] which is enrolling patients actively is not near, do we get to 15.1 and they got to 14.9 or vice versa, it's really about what is the aggregate PFS1, PFS2 from each of the flip flop combinations. And so unless there is a significant detriment to the order, I would estimate that even the earliest patients are going to take a couple of years to mature and the overall trial may not be mature for several years.

Michael Schmidt

And then the question about the BRAF melanoma market. When I look at sales from the approved combinations, I mean it looks like there's no growth really. I mean it look sales are pretty stable, in particular in the US. And I was wondering if you see an opportunity to expand that market going forward or if you think we’re saturated here at this point.

Andy Robbins

So just to kind of review where things stand, certainly Novartis is clearly the market leader both here in the States and globally with regards to MEK and BRAF and Roche hasn't seem to make too much headway. Our conversations with KOLs basically they tell us there's no good reason to switch to the Roche COMBO because you're essentially trading one tolerability issue for another. And there doesn't seem to be any clear activity advantage of making that switch. So Novartis is at a run rate currently I'd estimate about 800 million a year globally with about 300 million of that coming in the US maybe up to 350, if some of the trends that we're looking at come through. So it is skewed a little bit towards Europe as a commercial market overall.

From a quarterly perspective people have said it looks like their Q1 number is lower than their Q4 but if you look back in history at Novartis not only for MEK and TAF but also for all their oral oncology drugs they typically report a low Q1 relative to Q4. But in this case if you do a Q1 to Q1 year on year the Q1 is higher than Q1 last year.

So we do think that the trend is still ticking upwards. Perhaps most importantly though with regard to Bini/Enco and we don't know this yet we're speculating here the robust progression free survival data we saw in COLUMBUS both Part 1 and now Part 2 as well as the doze intensity and the ability for patients to have strong duration on treatment leads us to believe that we may have an advantage in the future with duration of treatment in the practical real world. If that were to occur holding everything else equal, you could make an argument that the overall market would grow as the amount of drugs delivered to each patient would be extended by some amount of time whether that's the cycle or two.

And then you have to make a call on what amount of market share can a rate take from Novartis as admittedly late comer to the party but with an attractive profile in our opinion. So those are the moving pieces, we do think there is significant opportunity to take share in the future assuming we have an FDA approval and also seizes on how the overall tide may grow with our introduction.

Ron Squarer

The only thing I'd add is and it's more difficult for I think for us to know now is you know IO is hot and it should be that's why we're looking to combine with IO in various populations but clearly there is a lot of enthusiasm for using it and potentially using it up front. And so, I think over time unfortunately patients who respond to IO even with durable responses are likely to progress and those patients would become available. So it may take some time to see the true dynamics, but if you take it up a level, we’re okay with a billion dollars sales market that's perfectly fine with what we view to be as a you know we're just very impressed with the profile that we're seeing on tolerability, dose intensity as Andy said, as well as potentially durability of activity. And then if and that's the big if this profile and activity carry over to BRAF, colorectal which is a whole another similar sized population, I don't think we need to count on growth to see just tremendous, tremendous upside for Array.

Michael Schmidt

And then I guess when I look at this I mean as you mentioned, rest of world sales are more than twice and then US sales in this indication. And then I guess in this context, just remind us where PR5 is and if they have, in terms of getting ready, gearing up for the launch, I know it’s probably a year out, but just remind us what the set up is there. Thanks.

Ron Squarer

Yeah, I’ll see - Andy I’ll ask you to shed whatever light you can tying an activity, but it is something we didn't address today and I thank you for the question. Yes, there is more melanoma, there are more melanoma patients in Europe than US epidemiologically, so it's a very important market. But of course one that is much less efficient for a company like ours to pursue on our own. And one that a company like PF is extremely well suited for especially with their very large existing presence in oncology and a tremendous strength in dermatology and skin care and whatnot. So, we don't talk about it a lot, but the economics are quite remarkable at achieving 30% royalty with relatively small initial small sales to trigger that.

And so we could be looking at serious actual EBITDA coming in very early in the process without having to make the investments. So from an economics and coverage and strength point of view we're thrilled. I’ll add one thing which is when you pick a partner, you’ll always consider how focused and this is really part of the nature of your question, how dedicated they are and there's no way to understate how critically important these assets are to PF, they don't have another priority anywhere like this in the oncology space, this is what they are rallying their entire extremely capable and large organization, there is a thousand people in their organizations devoted to the oncology business across the function. So Andy do you have any thoughts?

Andy Robbins

The only thing I'd add to the end of Ron’s statement is that out of the 1,000 employees, several hundred are field based across the continent in Europe, whose jobs will be hopefully very soon to market binimetinib encorafenib to oncologist in this country for the treatment of BRAF melanoma assuming the EMA gives an approval. From a timing perspective, we feel comfortable with us saying that they plan to submit for regulatory approval there MAA sometimes this summer. So we believe that they are not significantly delayed relative to the timeline we're pursuing here in the US on about the same time frame.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Willey with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Stephen Willey

Yeah good morning and congrats on Part 2 in the Merck collaboration. Just Ron, so should we expect to see some kind of formal Part 1 COLUMBUS update by the end of this year.

Ron Squarer

Yeah good morning Stephen, thanks for the question. So I don't know if we've been specific on timing but as you can assume, Part 1 does have a pre-planned called matured analyses for a variety of end points and so of course we would present them. And that's what you've seen in the history of MEK/BRAF pivotal trials and I'm sure your familiar with this, but the COMBI trials and coBRIM did present early data and a more mature data. We were also intrigued that the activity in terms of PFS increased quite meaningfully for them over that period of time, there's no way to know if that will be the case for us and frankly our numbers are quite impressive as is. But yes, the answer is there will be future publications. I don't know maybe you can provide some more insight Andy?

Andy Robbins

When we meet our pre-specified plans to take a look at overall survival, we'll take a look at the entire Part 1 in conjunction with that. And so I would expect when those events mature and when that analysis takes place we would find an appropriate way to update the investment community about those results.

Ron Squarer

Just timing wise I don’t we think we…

Andy Robbins

It’s depended on OS events, so it’s just a guess.

Ron Squarer

Let’s hope it’s a real long time from now.

Stephen Willey

So any update there that is essentially going to be OS dependent in terms of just event rate?

Ron Squarer

Right, we're not going to go take another look at Part 1 until that pre-planned analysis comes in.

Stephen Willey

And then as you speak to being interested in other potential IO combinations, I guess most of your development activities to date has kind of been siloed within colorectal and BRAF mutant melanoma and just wondering what the appetite might be for pursuing other tumor types, I believe Roche is also looking at PD-1 MEG both in triple negative breast, long and I think wild type melanoma as well.

Ron Squarer

I appreciate the question and we're open to all potential applications whether they're driven by scientific hypothesis or by merging clinical data. To set expectations as a company our size we are very much focused on what we consider to be the sort of giant opportunities in front of us like you know presenting the profile that we are presenting today and in the past in BRAF melanoma. And the opportunity which is quite remarkable to be first and potentially alone for - potentially alone let's just say in BRAF colorectal given that we are so far ahead at this time.

And those are massive populations that we think we have a great opportunity with. But that doesn't take the others off the table and I think we’ll continue to consider other opportunities as we go forward. And of course I’m sure you are aware of this, where we are approached routinely by investigators and groups to explore some of these questions, it’s another avenue for us to collect data and continue to progress. But Andy do you want to comment from a commercial or ROI timing point of view on any of those specific opportunities?

Andy Robbins

Just a couple of additional comments Stephen, so our ARRY-382, the CSF1R we are planning expansion with Pembro into non-small cell lung cancer. So we haven’t forgotten that is an important high unmet need disease that has significant commission potential. If I had to speculate on future pathways for these PD-1 MEG collaborations I would probably put non-small cell lung pretty high on the lists for where you go next. And beyond that I think we'll have to wait until we have some specific news to disclose.

Stephen Willey

And then maybe just one quick question for Jason, can you maybe just start let us know kind of where you guys are in terms of remaining headroom on the ATM and any proceeds that may have been derived out of the most recent quarter. Thanks.

Jason Haddock

So we released our Q this morning as well and you'll see the detail in that. But as a remind, we had a 75 million set up for that, we had drawn down right at 50 of that, I’m sorry, we have about 52.4 million remaining that we can draw. In the last quarter, we draw down 7.4.

Ron Squarer

That's a bit around four, boy, two - to almost two years…

Jason Haddock

2013 is whenever we set up the…

Ron Squarer

So it's been around for a while, so opportunistically something we use, but quite a bit left on it. Then was there another question, no, that was it.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Eun Yang with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Eun Yang

Sorry to asking you a question again on market collaboration, maybe the question that I'd be directed to market, but you guys have talked of non-small cell lung cancer melanoma where MEG inhibition would be more relevant than other tumor types. So why did Merck only sign up for colorectal cancer not including non-small cell or melanoma?

Ron Squarer

Yes, so I’ll let Andy address it, and by the way I mean, we’re not limited as to companies in where we might pursue studies going forward based on emerging data or science. So I think this is about and I'll use sort of layman's terms or colloquial terms, this is about a population that was kind of cold to immunotherapy becoming popped immunotherapy potentially that's the hypothesis using a MEG. And so that's a transformative type of proposition. Andy, do you want to talk about why not other tumors now?

Andy Robbins

So Eun, I agree, it is probably a great question to ask Merck as well, but if I had to speculate, if you look at the KEYTRUDA pipeline of clinical investment. The number of mid and late stage trials there are currently running in a small cell lung cancer is in the millions, I’m exaggerating to make the point. Whereas in colorectal cancer until the Roche data was put out last summer, there didn't seem to be a clear pass for checkpoint inhibitors specifically PD-1s to get to broad unselected colon other than MSI high which is a relatively small proportion something like 5% of colorectal cancer. So from their perspective I understand the importance to addressing one of the largest commercial opportunities and oncology by partnering with MEG inhibitor 2 as Ron puts it turn a cold tumor hot if that hypothesis turns out. But similar to the history of Merck's relationship with Incyte, I think what I would expect to happen over time is if you see good combinability with our compounds, if you see early activity, I might speculate that the relationship between binimetinib and KEYTRUDA can grow and move into other clinical settings.

Eun Yang

And then a couple more questions, one is in neurofibromatosis. Does AstraZeneca have an orphan drug designation for selumetinib in this indication? And if so, how are you going to getting around there with binimetinib development in that setting?

Ron Squarer

So I believe that selumetinib does have orphan designation for neurofibromatosis. But it was my understanding is that orphan designation protects your molecule but does not protect you from other molecules that may be studying the same population and that’s kind of our assumption there.

Eun Yang

And then last the question, somebody asked the question, I apologize, but BRAF melanoma about hereafter melanoma Enco/Bini NDA filing, are you requesting for primary review and are you expecting an outcome.

Ron Squarer

We are not in a position to even know that at this time, we're only filing in June, July with one of Part 2 data. We'll certainly get some insight there but it's even difficult to speculate. All we can say is, of course we're very pleased with the totality of the data, the effect size, the safety tolerability, but ultimately how the FDA approaches this is in their hands.

Eun Yang

Thank you.

Ron Squarer

Great and I think we'll have time - given the time for one question if there's another question on the line.

Operator

Yes sir, we do have a follow up question from Peter Lawson with SunTrust Robinson. Your line is now open.

Peter Lawson

Just plan to run 797 and 502, they kind of fit neatly into the current messaging I just wonder how you are thinking about these?

Ron Squarer

Our focus is clearly on getting these two products MEK and BRAF to market, ideally next year and to continue this robust development program focused on very large commercial opportunities like BRAF colorectal. We've got as we discussed briefly today, a program in CSF1R also in oncology wholly owned that we could also take to market if successful, if the clinical data supports it and the regulatory process supports it. And so that is our focus, we have been blessed with a very prolific research effort here and so the many other assets that we're considering how to create value with, you know we have a very long list of partners that are working on assets that you know hopefully in the future can start generating our royalties that direct EBITDA that we look forward to.

With 797 specifically I think all I can say is that we are moving forward with the pivotal trial based on a small dataset, but one with remarkable results in our view and that it's sort of the - it's better than we could have expected with that design and dataset. And so and then whether it's wholly owned and done within Array or it's a separate company that Array owns substantial share of is something we need to consider. We observed that sometimes pure-play standalone let’s say businesses are able to function well and to generate substantial profit. But beyond that I would put everything else into a general we look at our assets we look at emerging science. We look for what to work on ourselves and want to partner and we'll continue with that process over time.

Peter Lawson

And just 382, what's the timing around [indiscernible].

Ron Squarer

So Peter, we've said a couple of things I think publicly. The first and I think most importantly today is, is we've said that we are planning to initiate the planned expansions on the 382 KEYTRUDA combination trial shortly. And the other thing we said in the past is that we plan to share results - clinical results from that trial predominantly from the phase 1 portion which is about safety and combinability some time at the end of the calendar year 2017.

Peter Lawson

Perfect, thank you so much.

Ron Squarer

Great, Peter thank you. And we’re thrilled to share with you just great progress in what could be described as a great repeat performance with our MEK BRAF franchise today. But now I’d like to close the call and thank our employees here at Array for their commitment, ingenuity and diligent that continues to fuel our success and really to thank our patients, partners and shareholders very much for their continued confidence and support, and with that I’ll close the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.