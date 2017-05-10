EIA Short-Term Natural Gas Outlook Remains A Mystery

We do not foresee a single storage injection in the nearest future to be above 5-year average.

Yesterday, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its monthly short-term energy outlook (STEO). Their projections for natural gas market could not be more different from our own assessment. Furthermore, their figures clearly lack in consistency.

EIA revised up its projection for working gas inventory. They now expect injection season to finish with 3,939 bcf of natural gas in storage, which would be 123 bcf above 5-year average and should, in theory, be bearish for natural gas prices. What is particularly surprising is the difference from their previous assessment. A total adjustment for the next five months (June-October) adds up to 551 bcf, which is a huge change from last month. This volume represents almost a firth of average weekly amount of natural gas in storage over the past six years.

What is even more striking is that despite upward revisions for storage, EIA simultaneously brightened its price outlook, which simply contradicts a classical economic theory of supply and demand. Click here to see the summary of most important changes.

It is not entirely clearly what is driving EIA's storage outlook, but apparently an improved production forecast explains some of the changes. EIA expects dry gas production to average 75 bcf/d over the next five months (June-October). While marketed production should average 80.45 bcf/d over the same period.

We disagree with EIA's forecast. While we, too, expect production to recover, our projection is more modest. Currently, we anticipate dry gas production to reach 72.5 bcf/d in July and, possibly, 73 bcd/d in August.

Source: GeckoiCapital website

Likewise, at this moment in time, we cannot help but completely reject EIA's assessment on the end-of-season storage (EOS). The latest CFSv2 model shows a very hot July, while total demand (consumption + exports) remains above the norm and production is still rising too slowly. In fact, we do not currently foresee a single storage injection in the nearest future to be above 5-year average.

Source: GeckoiCapital website

Therefore, our latest (EOS) projection stands at 3,597 bcf, which is

342 bcf below EIA's assessment;

128 bcf below the comparable figure in the latest ICE report for EIO-EIA End of Storage Index Future;

219 bcf below 5-year average.

Source: GeckoiCapital website

This morning, therefore, we have maintained out long-term trading risk indicator at moderately bullish. As a general rule, when our inventory forecast is below market expectations, price tends to increase; when our inventory forecast is above market expectations, price tends to fall. We have also revised up our balancing price estimates for both June and July contracts.

