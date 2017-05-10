Axcelis Is Due For A Breather

Sales and earnings in the second half of 2017 will be down from the first half.

Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) is on the verge of suffering a bout of indigestion. It has revamped its business plan with the goal of broadening its customer base and grabbing market share from Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), its far larger rival in the implant duopoly. While this is a laudable goal, the cost of achieving it will weigh on results over the next few quarters.

The company is ramping up operating expenses (opex) to fund R&D of product line extensions and to increase sales/customer service staff. These expenses will hit the income statement over the balance of 2017 while the revenue they generate won't hit the books until 2018.

Significant downward revision to forward earnings power

Prior to releasing its updated business model on May 4, management had indicated opex would remain near $90M even as sales climbed toward $450M/year. There would be a hockey stick effect on earnings as the bulk of gross margin on incremental sales dropped straight to the operating line. The business model projected $2.80 in earnings when sales reached $450M/year. That model is no more. The updated model projects $2.00 when sales reach $450M.

Current opex is running at $100M on only $350M of sales and the new business model projects opex of $115M when sales reach $450M. The operating leverage that was such an attractive feature of ACLS as an investment still exists, in theory, but now won't be evident until sales move well above $450M.

Other near-term concerns

Samsung gave Axcelis a new lease on life in 2015 when it embraced the new Purion implanters. Their bulk purchases bestowed instant credibility and put Axcelis on its current upward path. The issue with having Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as one's largest customer, however, is they don't pay list price and they have a history of buying in spurts and then going dark.

Pricing: Management indicated on the May 4 earnings call that sales to memory manufacturers (read: largely Samsung) would double in Q2 from Q1. Left unsaid is that 20% of Q1 revenue, representing highly profitable sales to mature process customers who pay list price, will be replaced by twice that amount of revenue from memory customers who do not pay list price. Consequently, earnings are expected to be about flat, even though revenue will increase by 15%.

The problem is gross margin. In Q1, gross margin was 45% on incremental sales versus Q4, which lifted corporate gross margin to 40% for the first time. In Q2, guidance is gross margin of only 25% on incremental sales versus Q1, which will drag corporate gross margin down to 38%.

A major premise of the investment case for Axcelis is the leverage in its operating model. The combination of the revised business model and Q2 guidance call this premise into question. Not all sales are equal and the market reaction to Q2 guidance is far more exuberant than is warranted.

Variability of demand: In 2015, Samsung bought heavily through Q3 and then disappeared for several quarters. Those sales could not be replaced easily and comps looked weak for a time. Right now, Samsung is rushing to equip its huge new NAND plant with the goal of full production by July. Consequently, Axcelis' sales in Q1 and guidance for Q2 blew away consensus estimates.

However, Samsung is likely to go dark again for a time and Axcelis is unlikely to fully offset Samsung's Q1 and Q2 volumes with business from other customers in Q3 and Q4. The second half will be weaker than the first half. This is why management was unwilling to offer full year revenue guidance on the recent earnings call.

Why is Axcelis spending heavily contrary to prior plans?

The rationale for the company's more aggressive spending plan is it now sees a path to sales above $500 million and near parity with Applied Materials in the implant market, something that looked unobtainable two years ago. The nature of demand is changing and Axcelis' market penetration is deepening.

SG&A: Customer count is up because a good deal of the increase in demand is from smaller customers using non-leading edge technology to make a variety of specialty chips, sensors, and similar devices. Non-leading edge is now as large a market for implant as leading edge and it is a more diversified and more profitable market for Axcelis. With customer count increasing, sales/service staff is spread a little thin and needs to be topped up.

More importantly, there are three new sales drivers that could/should emerge in 2018 and the sales/service people needed to capitalize have to be hired and trained now.

FinFET: Axcelis is poised for the first time to make sales to the largest producers of logic and graphics chips: Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and the foundry arms of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung. It will place evaluation tools with the foundries this year in hope of generating sales in 2018. This segment represents about 15% of annual implant revenue and is a key area for Axcelis to penetrate if it is to approach market share parity with Applied Materials.

China: China has a national goal of becoming self-sufficient in chip production and will begin large-scale investment in memory plants in 2018. Memory production is implant-intensive and Axcelis believes it is very well positioned.

Japan: Japan accounts for about 10% of annual implant revenue but Axcelis has had no presence there since selling out to its joint venture partner years ago. Part of the increase in SG&A is to rebuild distribution in Japan with the prospect of generating revenue in 2018, although the numbers are likely to be small at first. Again, this is an important market if Axcelis is to reach parity with Applied Materials.

R&D: R&D will rise about $10M in 2017 over 2016, which is a $0.30/share drag on earnings. That is a startling hit to EPS for only $10M of incremental expense but it illustrates the blessing and the curse of investing in companies with a small share base, especially when the expense is not mitigated by tax deductibility. Axcelis has large NOLs so net income is simply gross margin less opex. In the second half, the former will be falling and the latter will be rising.

The increase in R&D will almost surely be a productive investment. Most will be spent in working with specific customers to develop line extensions of high energy tools for which there will be a ready market.

Placing higher near-term expenses in a broader context

The increase in opex is properly viewed as an investment in future sales. However, it creates a problem for the stock in the second half of 2017 in the form of an accounting mismatch.

The company doesn't have the option of capitalizing growth-oriented operating expenses and then amortizing them as the revenue they produce rolls in. Higher expenses are going to depress results in Q3 and Q4 before paying off, hopefully, in the form of higher revenue and greater market share in 2018.

Management is doing the right thing in spending now to broaden the customer base and insulate itself from the feast or famine nature of relying on a few huge capital equipment buyers. Its investment in focused R&D and in additional client-facing staff are its best bet to take share, diversify its revenue base, improve gross margin, and dampen the impact of the cyclicality of industry order patterns.

Outlook for the stock

Sales and earnings are peaking right now due to Samsung's spending surge. EPS in the first half will annualize at $1.20-$1.25, which hardly makes the stock a bargain at the current $21-$22. EPS in the second half is likely to annualize near $0.80, which will not support a price in the $20s.

2018 could be a big year for Axcelis, but we have a couple of quarters in which to assess their progress and wait for an attractive entry point. In my view, there is little prospect of fundamentally driven upside from $22 in 2017.

Additional Disclosure: I held a concentrated position in ACLS from the time of my original write-up in early 2016 through last week, but have sold most of what I owned in the post-earnings rally. I will look to reinvest in the teens later in the year assuming prospects for 2018 continue to build, as I think they will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.