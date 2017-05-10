Nexeo Solutions' (NXEO) CEO David Bradley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Michael Everett - Vice President and Treasurer

David Bradley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ross Crane - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Ian Bennett - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Karen Lau - Deutsche Bank

Michael Everett

Thank you, Liane. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexeo's fiscal second quarter 2017 corporate update. With me today are David Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Ross Crane, Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results for our fiscal second quarter for the three months ended March 31, 2017, including a supplemental slide presentation to accompany the morning's conference call. Both of these items can also be found on our website in the Investor Relations tab at nexeosolutions.com.

For today's call, Dave will begin by providing a brief overview of our operations for the quarter and Ross will then touch on the key financial results after which Dave will return to provide additional commendatory and outlook. Immediately after prepared remarks, we will open the line for Q&A.

As a reminder on slide 4, this conference call and webcast presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements addressing future financial and operating results of Nexeo and are based on management's current expectations. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. More information about the factors that could cause results to vary from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is set forth in our Company's filings with the SEC.

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP, the Company also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that by providing this additional information is useful to investors to allow them to better assess and understand the operating performance and trends of the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix at the end of these slides.

With that, I will turn the call over to David for his opening comments.

David Bradley

Thank you Michael and good morning everyone. Our second fiscal quarter was one of meaningful progress across the board. We grew our top line by 6% driven by 4% volume growth and strong price execution. Our reported net loss of $1 million for the quarter includes a non-cash charge of $10 million related to deferred consideration. As you know these deferred consideration items have a long life and very quarter to quarter based on estimated actual income and stock price. Excluding these non-cash charges net income increased more than 300% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew over 10%, improvement reflects strong price execution as we saw price inflation in many commodities across the business and we successfully reset unit margins back to historical norms during the quarter.

Both chemicals and plastics effectively managed price increases with unit gross margins up 4% from last year in chemicals and we achieved record unit margins in plastics. The volume growth during the quarter is encouraging especially since the top priority for the quarter was driving margins back to historical norms. Organizational focus to create long term value remains, growing our business organically faster than the market, creating operating leverage on our industry leading centralized platform, driving productivity and cost optimization and synergetic both on M&A. We've made a number of significant achievements in these areas during the quarter and I'm excited to highlight some of the successes.

On the supplier side the momentum of new supplier authorization continued with seven new authorization during the quarter for a total of nine fiscal year to date. Not only will they contribute to the speciality mix expansion they reflect the industries recognition of Nexeo's technical expertise and value proposition as a distributor. To name a few, ELA [ph] named us exclusive distributor for the personal care market in the Midwest region of the U.S. and [indiscernible] authorized us for their aerosol surfactant chemistry lines. In plastics we're gaining traction in our European operations with the expansion of our line card in a Nordic region with the DSMs products.

We also advanced our productivity initiatives by beginning to leverage our new transportation management system to drive enhanced route optimization and private fleet utilization which are key elements of this year's productivity initiatives and last but certainly not least I'm pleased to mention that we closed on the acquisition of Ultra Chem, a high growth speciality chemical distribution business based in Mexico City, positioning us to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see in the region.

Ultra Chem fits into our overall M&A strategy perfectly. The business carries double digit EBITDA margins, a product line card that complements our portfolio and a top line that is growing double digits. We complete the acquisition through a proprietary process at a very attractive multiple which is a accretive to our equity valuation. The short period from deal announcement to closings speaks to the cultural fit and alignment between both organizations. As we welcome the Ultra Chem team into the Nexeo family the dialogue between the teams has been enthusiastic and eager affirming my confidence as we work through the integration process.

I will discuss our outlook in further depth shortly but first I'll turn the call over to Ross to take you through the quarterly results.

Ross Crane

Thanks, David. Good morning. Once again this quarter we didn't have to split the successor and predecessor information for our results in the two separate periods but please don't be surprised when that unique presentation format returns for our next two earnings calls from prior year comparables will include partial predecessor and successor periods. Enterprise revenue increased 6% over last year driven by volume and price increases in chemicals and strong volume increases in plastics. Chemicals and plastics revenue was up 7% and 6% respectively. In total price increases comprised two percentage points of the enterprise revenue increase. Well volumes were up slightly in chemicals overall we saw strong volume growth in our case, energy and chemical manufacturing end markets which comprised the majority of our specialty product volumes. Average selling prices in chemicals increased 6% primarily driven by commodity price increases in our industrial markets business. As commodity price has begun to flatten or in some cases decline over the next quarter we expect prices in our specialty end markets will begin to increase. Plastics volume increased 9% for the quarter as volume improved in all regions. Volume was especially strong in healthcare and volume polymers. This strength was partially offset by a volume decline in the automotive market. In plastics, average selling price has actually decreased 2% which was driven by regional revenue mix and unfavorable exchange rate movements. The supply disruption we've experienced in plastics do a major supplier transitioning to a new key platform improved this quarter however the issue directly impacted second quarter plastics volume by 3 million pounds. Well our medium term concerns have been alleviated there is still some work to do to improve the supply conditions. Regardless the supply remains a value partner of ours and we are working very closely with them to continue the improvement trend.

Total gross profit during the quarter was up slightly about 1% year-over-year which includes higher depreciation expense from the asset steps up from the merger last year, excluding the asset step ups gross profit was up 3% for the quarter, gross profit margin decreased 60 basis points for the company as chemicals and plastics decreased 70 basis points and 40 basis points respectively. However as David alluded to in his opening comments unit gross margins expanded during the quarter. In addition we managed the business on gross profit flow through the EBITDA measured as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, that metric improved year over year from 41% to 45%.

Total SG&A during the quarter was 80 million, an increase of 4% in the prior year. This includes 1.3 million of additional depreciation and amortization expense related to the business combination, additionally it includes stock based compensation costs of $1.3 million, restructuring severance cost of $1.1 million as we continue to bolster our leadership ranks around the world and 0.7 million of transaction related costs.

Just as a note included in that 0.7 million of transaction related cost it is 0.3 million of transaction cost called out separately on the face of income statement. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 46 million versus 41 million for the same period in the last year or an increase of over 10%. Included in adjusted EBITDA for this quarter as David mentioned there are a number of adjustments totalling just under 16 million, the largest of which is the previously mentioned non-cash change in the fair value of deferred consideration of $10 million. At the end of the second quarter we had debt outstanding of approximately $980 million, a net debt of approximately $823 million. The gross debt increased year-over-year was mostly driven by the $58 million purchase price for the Ultra Chem acquisition which was funded by our ABL.

As a result leverage at the end of the quarter was 4.8 times up from 4.1 times a year ago. For the remainder of this year our focus will be to use free cash flow to reduce leverage and reposition ourselves for other creative acquisitions. We also amended our term loan to reduce the interest rate by 50 basis points and remove the 1% LIBOR floor while all other terms remain unchanged this change will save $3.3 million per year in term loan interest expense. Working capital was $524 million at the end of the quarter which increased $40 million year over year driven primarily by an increase in sales volume and to a lesser extent increased average selling price. At the end of the second quarter total liquidity was approximately $291 million consisting of $95 million of cash on hand, and a $196 million of borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility.

Cash on hand at quarter end also included the $58 million for the purchase of Ultra Chem which closed on April 3rd. Depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $18 million, cash taxes paid were just under $2 million, cash interest paid during the quarter was about $14 million and cash CapEx was around $8 million. We maintained our outlook on maintenance CapEx for fiscal year 2017 to be in the $25 million range.

With that I will turn it back over to David for his closing comments.

David Bradley

Thank you, Ross. Many macroeconomic indicators are improving most notably employment. Activity in industrial sector of the economy indicate a stable low growth environment which mirrors the sentiment in our discussions with our industry partners. With more than three quarters of our business tied to North America, industrial activity and GDP in this region are key to our performance. The recent moves in crude oil prices which affect input cost of many of the materials we sell are also on our radar screen. That said we remain focused on leveraging our proprietary pricing pool to capture as much guide as possible, executing on our productivity initiatives and delivering on our value proposition to our customer and our suppliers. We're heading into our seasonally strongest quarter and therefore we expect our sequential and year-over-year comparison to continue to accelerate over the next few quarters. Given these factors the current economic outlook and our performance in the March quarter we are positioned to deliver on our target growth of about 10% adjusted EBITDA growth. The acquisition of the Ultra Chem assets will be additive to our current target in year. In closing I'm pleased with the quarter. Our results were in-line with our expectations, we made significant progress on the strategic objectives that allow us to continue to build momentum.

With that I'll turn the call back over to Michael to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Jim Sheehan with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Jim Sheehan

Can you talk about your unit margins, you mentioned how they returned to historical levels this quarter. What's your outlook for that in the third quarter?

David Bradley

I think if you remember from our first quarter call we talked about the compression that we did experience through the stagnant pricing environment really tied to the previous six months over the last three months, the volatility industry did allow us to return unit gross margins to historical levels. Our expectation is that we will see normal volatility in the market going forward and should be able to maintain those margins near historic levels.

Jim Sheehan

Great and then can you talk a little bit about how trends progressed through the quarter and what you've seen through April?

David Bradley

It's very early in the quarter still obviously but you know so far so good. We're seeing trends that we expected and nothing unusual and pretty much in line with what David just said in terms of unit margins and volume. So we're not seeing anything dramatically changing in the market.

Jim Sheehan

What do you expect the contribution to be from Ultra Chem for 2017?

David Bradley

It's going to be a low EBITDA number probably somewhere in $2 million to $3 million range for the six month period.

Your next question comes from Ian Bennett with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Ian Bennett

You noted that volumes grew 4% in the quarter, but gross margin, gross profit was up by a smaller amount. Can you talk about why that's the case when unit margins are returning and the outlook for the relationship between volume growth and gross profit growth for the balance of the year?

David Bradley

Yes there's two reasons one is as unit gross margins go up there's a lag in our specialty business that happens faster in our commodity business. So as we said during the call we expect pricing to improve in our specialty business in the second half, that's going to help the gross profit growth come back into a line with the revenue growth.

The second reason was we had really strong volume growth in plastics everywhere in the world including Europe and Asia and Europe and Asia carry a lower gross margins in general even though some of those products are considered specialty so part of it was a regional and product mix and part of it is a lag in the specialty business that we should see in the second half of the year.

Ian Bennett

And then on the new supplier wins you mentioned nine year-to-date. Can you comment a little bit about how that compares to the prior year and what's driving those new wins in the business?

David Bradley

We certainly have a significantly higher number of new supplier closes over the last 6 to 12 months and then at any time in our history. Again it's our focus on creating a value proposition that delivers a differential experience for those suppliers and how they have approach the markets we serve. We have a goal to increase our specially mix, we are targeting many speciality supplies that we think can benefit from our model and have success landing them on the line card.

Ian Bennett

And then last one if I may, on working capital it seems like it's been a larger outflow year to date, can you comment a little bit on expectations for working capital for the full year?

David Bradley

Yes it's going to moderate, so there's no doubt that the price and volume increases in the March quarter drove working capital up primarily accounts receivable I mean it was really heavy in accounts receivable which is a good thing. We will collect all that and with prices starting to flatten a little bit in the commodity business and pick up a little bit in the specialty business and based on our volume forecast the working capital will moderate for the rest of the year and so well actually in the second half generate a little cash out of the working capital number.

Your next question comes from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Laurence Alexander

Can you give you a little bit more detail on the relative weakness in the chemical volumes pluses and minuses and secondly on the EBITDA conversion, can you remind us what you think the medium term target will get to?

David Bradley

Sure. I will take the first one. If you look at our priorities for the quarter we were on a mission to reset margins coming off of historical lows and a long period of stagnant pricing we lead price in the market and pushed it very hard. We know that cost us some volume and we think that was the difference in relative weakness that you mention from a chemical volume perspective given how aggressively we've pushed price we were quite pleased with the volume performance in the quarter.

Ross Crane

And then on the EBITDA conversion what we're looking for is just steady improvement. I don't know that there's a target long term as we talked about what we want to do is create a model that that for every dollar of gross profit growth we can drive $0.80 of that to the bottom line. Now obviously that's not going to happen overnight but making progress toward that long term goal is our objective and so you know we would hope that we get a couple of points of that every quarter year in quarter in quarter out.

Laurence Alexander

And then with the speciality supplier wins are the average size of the agreements increasing or are shrinking and can you put maybe that win rate in context with the efforts you've made to improve supplier delivery and quality of service?

David Bradley

Sure. The average size of our specialty wins are small, I mean as the number begins that up certainly the benefit will and it's an indication of the long term momentum in the business as we try to grow our specially portfolio. So we look for if you talk about the plan for the year we had a couple of million dollars of growth tied to new suppliers and that certainly builds momentum for '18 plan. It's not only tied to our capability from a service perspective it's tied to our technical expertise, our knowledge of particular end markets we serve as well as our ability to deliver differential growth in those markets for those key suppliers.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Karen Lau with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Karen Lau

Maybe just start with volume, did you guys benefit from any meaningful restocking in the second quarter and are you seeing more of those into April and May?

David Bradley

I would say no, I don't think there's any meaningful restocking going on. Certainly there's a little bit of activity early season on the coatings and paint market that is more typical of a normal season which hasn't been present for the last few years other than that I would say it's pretty much business as normal.

Karen Lau

Okay, got it. And then just follow up on the unit margin comment realizing second half of last year unit margins were pretty depressed and heading into second half of this year it's normalized. Is there a way to quantify how much of that normalization increase in unit margins can help the year-over-year comparison in the second half and then we can on top of that make our assumption on volume I guess, yes.

David Bradley

Yes exactly. What I would tell you is that our second half volume growth plan sequentially or in-line with the market. We have you know from where we sit today on a sequential basis volume will ramp up slightly but not extraordinary and so most of the year over year benefit that you're seeing in the comps required for us to hit our guidance is driven by the unit margin expansion.

Karen Lau

Okay. So I mean the implied EBITDA I guess assumption for second half is in the low to mid-teens so a good chunk of that is driven by the improvements in unit margins.

Ross Crane

Yes, on a year-over-year basis that's right Karen.

Karen Lau

Got it. And then maybe can you talk a little bit about that the chemical business but you've had [indiscernible] for about half a year now I think could you give us an update on the progress made and then when you know regarding some of these new authorization when should we expect to see more meaningful contribution on volume and GPU realizing some of these have longer sales cycles.

David Bradley

Sure. So I'm pleased with the new leadership that we brought in place if you look at their strategic objectives for that business they center around you know managing our commodity portfolio at or better than the industry GDP and then growing our especially business differential for the market. If you look in the quarter as Ross mentioned we had significant growth in case in our chem manufacturing space as well on oil and gas, those are all part of that portfolio that are key to our focus and long term strategy to grow the business. So from a volume perspective I am very pleased, from a supplier reaction to our model as you can see from the number of wins we are receiving. I'm also very encouraged and the trends are good in that business. So we went through a long period of time where over a three or four year period we redesigned the business where we reset our margins, we cut out low gross margin business and shifted our strategy and that's starting to show the merits of what we wanted to accomplish and give us optimism about the future of the business.

Karen Lau

And when will we start seeing some of these new authorization volume to fill for more meaningfully?

David Bradley

I think you are starting to see it now as Ross mentioned the differential growth in our speciality markets case in chem manufacturing. I think you'll just see it continue to trickle in over the next several quarters and be part of how we deliver higher growth in our speciality business than what's happening in the market in general.

Ross Crane

Karen's to answer your question a little bit more directly when you sign at one of the speciality suppliers it takes a law firm to ramp up, so the ones that we're talking about now, the seven we added in this quarter will ramp slowly this year but will contribute next year so it takes them about 12 to 18 months to provide meaningful ramp up. If you're talking you know about more than a couple of million dollars of EBITDA but they are incremental and accretive right now.

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Michael Everett for any further remarks.

Michael Everett

Great. Thank you, Liane. As we conclude today's call we will briefly scroll through the slides of this presentation that contain the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures discussed in our presentation today to the most comparable GAAP measures. A copy of the presentation was included as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8K we filed with the SEC yesterday afternoon, if you have any questions or feedback regarding the material presented today please contact Nexeo Investor Relations personnel by email at investor.relations@nexeosolutions,com.

We would like to again thank you for your participation in our quarterly updated today and your interest in Nexeo. We look forward to being with you again in August when we will report our third fiscal quarter for 2017 financial and operating results. And now back to the operator to conclude the call.

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

