Apple: Avoid The 20% Downside

When I was playing Apple (AAPL) during its growth phase, I would diminish my exposure to the stock by taking positions around earnings reports that I believed would result in rallies. First, I would size up the potential quantity of the company’s push forward in market share (including market creation) of its iOS products. Second, I would see if the market sentiment on the stock showed a mismatch.

I remember those days as being profitable but still with high amounts of risk because, well, earnings. I now see Apple as a value stock that is making the transition to a dividend grower.

And now I’m no longer giving Apple earnings-related advice to my readers but a different type: How to invest in Apple responsibly. But with Apple hitting all-time highs, just how responsible is it to stay long?

Listen to the Options Market

Unfortunately, stocks that hit all-time highs typically diverge with the fundamentals to some degree. I turn to the options market to see the degree of speculation that such stocks will continue to make new records and compare my findings to the opposite force at play: The potential for mean reversion or “corrections.” The options market is showing Apple to be #3 at the moment for volume leaders (#2 being AMD, on which I’ve just written an article; #1 being ILG, on which I correctly predicted the new post-earnings highs).

But volume just tells us activity, not speculation strength. (However, options activity has been found in at least one academic study to be a predictor of price movement, so keep that in mind as a potential prediction factor.) So we instead look at some important indicators, the put-call ratio being of particular interest:

By the above chart, which happens to be my standard layout for most analyses, we can arrive at a number of theses. As AAPL hits new highs (#1), we see the stochastics (#2) pointing to an overbought status in the stock. This does not mean we should immediately sell, as we do not yet have a sell signal in this indicator. A look at the stochastics is informative but doesn’t directly help us answer a question to which there are “stochastic-dismissive answers” - Will Apple be pushed higher in spite of its all-time high and in spite of its overbought status?

Investors Have Wet Feet

Regardless of the equity, most rallies into the all-time highs are continued and pushed higher by speculators, not long-term investors. First, speculators of many types buy calls, which turns the options market bullish, which in turn leads and influences the stock market. Second, the stock is pushed higher, whether by buying or by new bullish public information. Finally, the investors agree that the stock is safely in a new trading region and continue buying (via dollar-cost-averaging, etc.).

This process begins with the options market and can be predicted from the options market. In #4 above, we see the call option contract volume plotted against the put option contract volume, showing a clear trend of diversion, where – unlike in the past couple months – the call option contract volume stopped hovering above the put option contract volume and instead rocketed to a 3:1 ratio: Highly bullish speculators outnumber mean reverters. In #3, we see that statistical volatility and implied volatility has also broken a previous trend and are now roughly equal, implying that options are fairly priced, which can often lead to exacerbation of an unbalanced speculation ratio, and thus gives more evidence to the idea that Apple will see a continuation of the current rally.

I lastly look at the stock volume changes in #5 for patterns, finding that days with pronounced buying are significantly stronger in volume than days of pronounced selling. Apple’s dip-buyers are keeping the trend going, and the profit-takers seem to be low in number. Many investors are holding on, even at this level, implying strong loyalty to the stock (not exactly a surprise).

A Risk-hedging Strategy for Investors

The current characteristics of Apple investors and traders as well as the current characteristics of this rally are pointing to conditions suitable for an extended rally. Most Apple investors aren’t exactly worried about the company’s fundamentals but are wondering about the risk. After all, we have seen 20% falls as commonplace, despite Apple being a value stock (in my opinion, of course). If you’re not worried about risk, then by all means, carry on. Many investors will find that the following options strategy qualifies for meeting their risk-hedging needs:

Sell 1x Jul21 $150 put

Buy 2x Jul21 $135 put

Neither a continuation to the rally nor a rapid selloff will hurt your position with this above strategy. It’s opened at a credit of roughly $250, which you keep if Apple stays above $150. The worst situation is a selloff that brings us exactly to $135, at which point your max risk - $1250 – is realized.

However, should you surpass the worst-case scenario, the strategy starts to make money, as now you are net long one put. As a strategy to be paired with stock, this can be used to cap your max losses, ensuring you the right to sell your shares at $135 each. The strategy is thus great for capping downside risk as well as bringing in extra profit in the likely case of Apple continuing its rally.

Notes:

