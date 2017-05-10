Veritone Increases IPO Size To $38 Million

Quick Take

Video data company Veritone (VERI) has doubled its proposed IPO size, from $19 million to $38 million, by selling 2.5 million shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share rather than 1.25 million shares as previously planned (Veritone S-1/A).

The company has developed an aggregated platform of mostly third-party video and audio analysis engines and is controlled by CEO Chad Steelberg and President Ryan Steelberg, who are brothers and together own 74% of company stock pre-IPO.

Veritone is pivoting away from its legacy media business toward what it calls its "AI Platform" which it believes will position itself better in the market to provide analytics of video/audio to help marketers and agencies run better digital engagement campaigns.

IPO Details and Commentary

Under the latest S-1/A filing, management has doubled the number of common stock shares sold to the public, from 1.25 million shares to 2.5 million shares, as well as increased the number of stock options in its 2014 plan.

Also, the company has instituted an "automatic annual equity grant program" for its non-employee directors, sweetening director compensation.

As a result of these proposed changes, which have occurred after management's road show with prospective institutional investors, the revised post-IPO market capitalization is expected to reach $210 million, excluding any options or other issued, dilutive shares that may come onto the market at a later time.

I previously wrote about Veritone's IPO in my article, Veritone Proposes $19 million IPO Terms at $200 Million Capitalization.

In that article, I highlighted the company's worsening financial performance across virtually all major metrics, lack of significant proprietary technology and extremely high post-IPO valuation – a proposed price/sales multiple of 22.5x.

None of those metrics have improved for prospective IPO investors. In fact, the only thing that has changed is that management believes it can sell twice as many shares to investors.

In my view, the IPO window is currently open, and institutional investors are grasping at any "technology" company that talks about the new shiny thing: "AI."

Veritone mentioned "AI Platform" 33 times throughout its S-1 filing and even more prominently on its website and marketing materials.

But Veritone hasn't developed any proprietary "AI" technologies. Rather, it is an aggregator of third-party developed analysis engines that may use machine learning to improve analytics results.

And, as management states in its current S-1/A filing:

Substantially all of our revenues are currently generated from our Media Agency Business, and our effort to expand our AI Platform business may not succeed.

Notwithstanding the apparent increased interest in Veritone's shares, my opinion is that there isn't much "technology" that is native to Veritone.

Investors buying into the IPO are essentially buying a promise about the firm's AI Platform, which provides little current revenue.

As a result, I believe investors should avoid the IPO.

