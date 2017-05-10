The Crux Of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' First Quarter In 4 Pictures

On Tuesday, drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) released its highly anticipated first quarter figures. They were good. Despite the revenue miss, earnings as well as free cash flow rolled in at higher-than-expected levels, prompting the company to up its full-year guidance. VRX jumped 24% on the news that day, and was still edging higher on Wednesday.

The bullish response is understandable. The company's future has been in question for a while, and last quarter's results act as a healthy glimmer of hope. It's still far from being a guaranteed smashing success, but at least relatively new CEO Joseph Papas has a fighting chance at turning the lemons he inherited from former CEO Michael Pearson a year ago into some sort of palatable lemonade.

Nevertheless, while the initial response from the market was a firmly bullish one, the cloud of dust kicked up by the bullish stampede obscured a clearer view of the company's bigger picture. Now that the dust is settling, an assessment of all the relevant numbers can be made.

Here's a look at the most important items found in the company's Q1 report, in four simple graphics.

Operating Expenses Were Down

Back on May 2nd, I laid out - in detail - how and where Valeant specifically spends its money. At the time, I noted its selling, general and administration expenses were still higher than they should be, though the company was peeling those expenses back. Depreciation - which is a non-cash cost that's largely out of the company's control - was also something of a problem in terms of how much Valeant can count as net income.

Well, depreciation didn't budge much last quarter (no real surprise there), but the company does seem to be getting a tighter grip on its overall spending. That said, do note that $292 million worth of last quarter's total net income of its $629 million income was from the benefit of unusual additions that were counted as $46.4 million worth of expenses in the same quarter a year earlier.



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

A little less R&D expense would be nice, though not likely feasible if the company wants to continue replenishing its portfolio.

Non-Operating Expenses Weren't Down

One of the biggest hot buttons that made VRX such a volatile stock is its heavy debt load and the subsequent interest payments they require to properly service. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has pledged to pay that $30 billion worth of debt down by $5 billion by next year, and it took out a big chunk of that debt last quarter (more on that below). But, not only did interest costs not sink, they actually grew from $426 million in the first quarter to $474 million last quarter.



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

It's also on the non-operating portion of the income statement we can see the true nature of last quarter's posted net income... a $924 million tax liability credit. Had it not been for that gain, Valeant would have reported a loss of $295 million.

That's not to take away from the legitimacy of the tax benefit. Valeant received it because it had been undermining its previous earnings reports by over-reporting its actual tax burden. It's not a sustainable benefit though, and won't keep the company in the black going forward.

The Balance Sheet is Looking Better... Sort Of

The item on the balance sheet most investors have their eye on is the company's long-term debt.

As was noted, Papa is aiming to scale the company's long-term debt down by $5 billion within the next few quarters, by selling company assets. For instance, Valeant sold $2.1 billion worth of itself to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) and Sanpower last quarter, effecting a respectable reduction in the company's long-term debt tally - it fell from $29.84 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter to $28.5 billion now, which is remarkably less than the $31.9 billion in long-term debt Valeant was sitting on a year ago.

And that's not even the most exciting part of the balance sheet though. Over the course of the past year, the company's total liabilities have fallen from $43.4 billion to $38.4 billion... a difference of $5 billion.



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

There is a flipside to that coin, however. That is, the company's assets - drugs, IP, brand names, facilities, and other things that bear revenue - have fallen by $6.7 billion during that time, as the company has accounted for the pieces of itself it sold off.

Don't read too much into that reduction in assets. Much of it stems from the necessary accounting-based changes in goodwill and intangibles on the asset side of the balance sheet. Still, those aren't arbitrary reductions, and should serve as a sobering reminder that as Valeant is selling off assets to pay down its debt, it's also reducing its ability to generate much-needed revenue; last quarter's revenue was off by $2.6 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Free Cash Flow

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise in Valeant's numbers for its first quarter of 2017 was its free cash flow. It's the most accurate picture of what a company's performance would look like without all the ancillary costs and benefits a company that's been run through the wringer factored in... which is most definitely Valeant at this point.

To that end, last quarter's free cash flow of $785 million, and $954 million in operating cash flow, was not only up 71% year over year, but was the highest free cash flow figure we'd seen from Valeant in years.



Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Don't get too excited. The company added $592 million worth of capital back into its coffers via a combination of the sale of assets and operations. That's not necessarily a reliable benefit either. Nevertheless, even with its significant interest expenses, Valeant was still operationally profitable last quarter. It may not have been pretty, but that's no surprise for this turnaround story.

Bottom Line

All in all, not bad. Valeant still has a lot of work to do, including more and better expense control. Last quarter's numbers suggest it's possible though.

To that end, it's important for investors to understand that Valeant Pharmaceuticals isn't a black and white matter of positive free cash flow (or lack thereof) going forward. It's a question of degrees. That is to say, how much revenue can the company continue to drive relative to how many revenue-bearing assets it can sell, and how much can it sell them for.

To quantify the crux of last quarter's success, the depletion or sale of $6.7 billion worth of assets cost the company $270 million worth of revenue... and that's assuming the company sold its skincare and Dendreon divisions at the beginning of the quarter, which it didn't. On an annualized basis, Valeant just sacrificed a little more than $1 billion worth of revenue in order to pay down $3.4 billion worth of long-term debt. Maybe it was worth it. Only the future will tell.

By that same token, despite Valeant's aim to reduce its debt, it spent more on interest payments last quarter than it ever has in any other quarter in its history. Maybe it was worth it. Again, only the future will tell.

Whatever the case, while the question of viability may have been answered in the affirmative, the question now becomes one of how well Papa can make the most fruitful use of its existing assets without undermining Valeant's ability to drive revenue - and make interest payments - with the assets the company intends to hold onto.

