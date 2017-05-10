The Reflation Trade In Japan

Relatively, the IMF is estimating higher growth in the U.S. and the "carry" is going to the USD.

There might have been a reversal in the leading indicators in the United States, which contributed to the depreciation of the Dollar in the first quarter.

When evaluating currency pairs, I like to look at both sides and not just do half of the work. That is why I will start off with the macroeconomic outlook in the United States then move to Japan and, lastly, see how they compare. Finally, we will look whether the market is on our side and briefly mention the timing of the trade.

United States Macroeconomic Outlook

Since the beginning of the year, the situation in the United States has been interesting to say the least. We have seen incredible performance of some leading indicators and the not so great one of "hard" data. Inflation has picked up and employment has been growing at paces slightly below average. The Dollar has been depreciating since the start of the year due to the extreme inflationary conditions but I believe that we are to see a reverse.

Taking a look at the "Crystal Ball"

The next set of indicators usually "lead" the economy. We get a sense of what growth is going to look like and can bet on the direction of the results of these surveys (Not 100% correct but we have higher chances). There are a lot of similar data sets but I have picked up the ones, which I believe are the most reliable for the different sectors of the economy. There is never a perfect country so I don't expect all indicators to behave in the same way but my interest spikes when the majority of them top or bottom for example.

Firstly, looking at the Manufacturing sector and more specifically at the ISM survey, we see a good representation of the U.S. business cycle. Going more in depth, we see the upward trend from November to February and the declining months of March and April. The Non-Manufacturing survey exhibits similar behaviour. More interestingly, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence is flat and at highs last seen during the end of the 1990s. What is more concerning is the divergence between the Current Index vs. the Expectations of consumers. We have seen similar behaviour before the recessions in 1990, 2000 and 2007. To be clear, the divergence is an extreme current optimism combined with negative expectations. These results show that the inflationary environment in the beginning of the year might have come to an end and, as a result, the U.S. Dollar will appreciate.

Facing the reality

Recalling my economics teacher in the back of my head - "More money, less value!". M2, a key economic indicator to forecast inflation, has averaged at 5% for the last 12 weeks but has decreased by a 3-standard deviation move in the end of March. Last two weeks were within normality but we see signs that authorities might be intervening. Lower M2 leads to higher dollar value.

Moving on, we see that the central bank has reacted to the inflationary conditions and started to hike the interest rates. This further justifies the appreciation of the Dollar against the Yen but will be discussed later. The next set of indicators are the CPI, Core CPI, PPI and Core PPI. Here we see in real time by how much our money loses its value. As a result of the inflationary conditions in the U.S., Consumer Prices have been increasing and were at 2.7%, which is 0.7% above the target level. Similarly, the Core Consumer Prices reached 2.3%. On the other hand, the PPI is at 3.6% and the Core PPI at 1.8%. What is interesting is that in March both the CPI and Core CPI decreased by 0.3% and 0.12% month-on-month, respectively. For both indicators, it was a 2-standard deviation move down.

The picture is similar compared to the PPI but the Core PPI's growth did not turn negative. Lastly, the labour market has been steady looking at the Non-Farm Payrolls. It has been growing at 0.12% over the last 12 months with no outliers. It is interesting to note that, according to the ISM Employment index, we will see a decline. The Phillips curve is more interesting now rather than during university.

The slightly below average M2 growth combined with deflationary indicators during March and April and uncertain employment growth might be the beginning of deflationary conditions, which will lead to the appreciation of the USD.

Japan Macroeconomic Outlook

Turning to Japan, my main thesis is that business surveys have expanded to high levels, which indicate extreme inflationary conditions. Inflation is going to rise and with the current stimulus the Japanese Yen is going to depreciate.

Business surveys, again.

The Japan leading index, released by the Cabinet Office had an incredible performance for the last five months, which indicated that the conditions are becoming more inflationary. Going deeper, I have looked at both the official quarterly Tankan survey for all companies released by the Bank of Japan and the Markit Manufacturing PMI. Tankan has reached new highs and is at levels seen in March 2014 and before the recession of 2007-2008. Tankan services and Markit Services have behaved similarly. Furthermore, Consumer confidence is growing at a steady rate and the Income growth is at levels before the Great Recession. The only indicator which shows poor growth is Building Starts.

To sum up, businesses are feeling more optimistic about the future and I believe that they are going to increase their spending and employ more people. This will lead to an increase in prices and a depreciation of the currency. Overall, the situation is inflationary and, according to these leading indicators, we will witness inflation soon.

Why is it different?

Contrary to the U.S., where we see the inflation beginning to fall, Japan's inflationary conditions have started to develop. In March the CPI and the Core CPI both turned positive at 0.1% month-on-month after four deflationary months - the exact appreciation of the Yen against the USD from the beginning of the year. Furthermore, PPI has been increasing at 0.12% for the last 12 months compared to the 0% long term average of the series from the 1980.

With an uptick in CPI, Core CPI, PPI and steady above average employment growth, the inflation will come back soon and the effect will be a depreciation of the currency.

Small comparison between the regions.

Firstly, the GDP difference between the United States and Japan has increased from 0.67% to 0.96% in 2016 and IMF projects that it will be at 1.1% for the 2017 in favour of the U.S.

Secondly, both countries are not heavily influenced by a single commodity so I looked at the relative change of central banks' foreign reserves. The Fed has decreased its foreign reserves in 2016 while Bank of Japan has increased its foreign reserves. From this relativity, the USD has appreciated in value and the Yen - depreciated.

Lastly, the interest rate differential has increased and money flows are going into the USD to obtain carry.

Timing the trade

So far, I have outlined that we are looking to buy the USD/JPY currency pair and now will see when is the right time to buy it.

By looking at the Commitment of Traders report, there was a flip from net short to net long positioning in the end of March, which contradicts the analysis but we see that there might be a quick reversal.

Technical Analysis

Looking at the chart of USD/JPY, there is a clear downward trend from the beginning of the year. By placing a Fibonacci retracement from the bottom of Q3 2016 to the top, which was at the end of the year, we can see that the whole downward movement since the beginning of 2017 stopped at approximately the 50% level. Moreover, the weekly moving average crossed the monthly from below, which indicated the first buy signal and the break up of the resistance line gives us a high risk-reward ratio.

Conclusion

I have presented an actionable trade, which is based on the United States slowing down and Japan's inflationary conditions picking up. There is a high percentage chance that the Fed is going to raise the interest rate again in June, which will add up to the position. It is important to keep a look at the inflation data from Japan so we can be prepared to act accordingly.

