Scynexis: Time To Abandon Ship?

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) reported on May 8 that it was required by the FDA to submit additional information for its IV formulation due to three thrombotic events observed in healthy volunteers from its single drug candidate, SCY-078.

We saw this as an excellent buying opportunity and are long. Of course, we are fallible and there are still risks associated with the stock. We also did not attempt to "call the bottom" - however our fair value assessment is much higher than the current share price (currently swinging between $1.60-1.80).

Here is an explanation of why we bought.

Here is the 10-Q and here is the summary report. If you're too lazy to click, this is why the stock is currently down 30%:

We recently met with the FDA to discuss the requirements needed to lift the clinical hold on the intravenous (IV) formulation of SCY-078. Based on the feedback from this meeting, we plan to submit to the FDA a comprehensive analysis of data from preclinical and clinical studies, including recently completed and planned preclinical studies. Upon lifting of the clinical hold, we plan to test the intended IV dose regimen first in healthy volunteers and then expect to initiate our planned Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with invasive Candida infections. As a result, we now anticipate the commencement of this Phase 2 study to occur in 2018.

This verbiage puts a lot of things in the future and introduces unknowns into whether SCYX will be able to appease the FDA that their drug can be formulated and administered in such a way as to avoid the previously observed thrombotic events.

Let's discuss why I expect these to be favorable outcomes:

First - The doses looked at in the Phase I doubled the concentration, but did not modify or alter the injection rate. While this effectively increases the total dose, it causes significantly high concentrations to be injected at the site of the catheter. SCYX can circumvent these issues by

Lowering the concentration and keeping injection rate similar or lower but prolonging the total time Keeping concentration similar, but lowering injection rate lower and prolonging time.

Both these outcomes should be able to reach clinical efficacy since we've already seen PK/PD studies indicating an intersection between oral efficacy PK/PD and achievable concentrations in the blood from IV.

Two - SCYX should have sufficient data on hand to design and complete a small amount of preclinical studies on animals to identify a concentration-dependence on thrombotic events. This could also identify help identify the optimal dosing regimen. The data from these new pre-clinical "trials" will also clear up the causality of the catheter itself in these events.

Three - QIDP, fast track, and the LPAD all allow for very open communication between SCYX and the FDA. Additionally, it is reasonable to think that the FDA clearly does not see a problem with the oral formulation of drug, since it is allowing those trials to progress. This is supportive of the fact that all these issues may be circumvented quickly with additional pre-clinical work, and the proposed phase I trial.

Together, this may extend the IV indication outwards multiple months in pipeline advancement, but what seems clear to me is that MOST of the data required to move forward is already on hand. Of course it is obvious the FDA has a necessary obligation to fill in any gaps in safety issues and make sure the drug reaches the market with as much known about dosing and safety as possible.

I am glad to see SCYX to be transparent about this issue and working with the FDA in a supportive manner. As a scientist this is good to see and I am pleased that more data will be coming from early pre-clinical and clinical stages, rather than trying to design Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, blindly avoiding these issues.

It should be noted that most drugs, and specifically antifungals all have clear warnings about the maximum concentration and injection rate. Vancomycin, amphotericin B, voriconazole and others all have maximum concentrations that can be injected over specific time periods to avoid serious adverse events.

Oral SCY-078 Still Surviving (And Well)

In our original articles, we solely focus on the oral bioavailability of SCY-078, and look at the IV formulation as a "cherry on top". The bulk of value (and marketability) of SCY-078 is dependent on its oral platform, not the IV.

To summarize this from previous articles we've written (and that which is accessible on the website):

SCY-078 is the only orally available Echinocandin-class anti-fungal currently in Phase II trials. This gives it a market to step-down therapy following echinocandin (or azole) IV therapy for invasive candidiasis (IC). This is beneficial for maintenance of treatment and outpatient capabilities that significantly lower costs for both the hospital and the patient.

Currently, Azoles are the standard of care for IC, and they have worked well for decades. However, there has been an increase in resistant strains across the globe, including here in the US.

Without SCY-078, patients infected with azole-resistant strains must remain on IV therapy until clinically cured, but 078 offers a possibility for outpatient capabilities, while still combating these azole-resistant strains.

Fair Value?

In our humble opinion, our price target has remained unchanged since our last publication because we never included IV formulations in our model, and is sitting at approximately $4.90.

This is based on the following

A weighted average between falling, growing, and stable occurrence of IC and resistance

US occurrences only

Oral treatment only

35 million diluted shares

$330 price / day for 14 days treatment

100% of capture of resistance and 30% capture of non-resistance patients

This value is all still intact even with the clinical hold, and does not include any VVC market.

Given a book value of approximately $1.41 (including the $15 million loan from Solar) - that leaves about $0.20 per share attributed to the success and marketability of SCY-078. Which, given common shares, equates to a measly $4 million.

Do we really think that SCY-078 is worth just $4M? Other orally-available antifungal drugs can make 100-fold that amount in a year.

Phase Three - Open Label?

Something that concerned me was the phase 3 open label trial. While there is a clear reasoning for the open label - these patients are refractory and there is a lack of other orally available echinocandins - it still warranted speculation that the FDA might not be supportive of this.

However, there is precedent. The Astellas drug Cresemba has the following data, allowing it to be approved for use in a specific indication (this is from their label):

Notice the small N (37), the open label, and non-comparative trial. This type of design, in many cases, may be deemed too weak by the FDA to support regulatory approval, however with the mounting concern against resistance and occurrence, approval paths such as QIDP and LPAD allow for the smaller N and design.

The original parent of SCY-078 itself, Merck, has a similar design:

Again, small N, non-comparative, and open label.

While not exactly equivalent, they do provide some level of precedent in case you were curious (as I was).

Wrapping Up and Tidbits

Additional good news came out of the ECCMID presentations that SCYX recently presented. The two favorites of ours are "Activity against the emerging, resistant strain C. auris" and "Synergistic activity of SCY-078 with other antifungals." These two poster presentations allow for LPAD accelerated development for resistant strains of Candida. We expect within the next 6 months that SCYX will be looking at specifically targeting C. auris.

We still see the orally availability of SCY-078 being able to capture a significant market in IC, and obvious efficacy in resistant and emerging strains.

In Summary

The delay in the trial kicks the synergy dosing regimen for IV + Oral step down down the road.

We expect the outcome to be positive both from preclinical and clinical standpoints sometime in late 2017 / early 2018

We expect the Phase 3 to continue as planned and start enrollment soon

The current depreciation in stock price seemingly values SCY-078 at just $4 million.

Increased resistance rates are going to fuel media coverage on the subject, granting SCYX increasing exposure to investors

The one thing that could boost the stock price in the interim while we investors wait for new results and communication is a confidence from management and the board by purchasing stock. We are not activists in this way, but we definitely believe this would show a much needed sign of confidence.

With that said, we are happy to be holding SCYX and believe today presented us with an excellent buying opportunity. The delay is harmful to cash burn, but overall we maintain our confidence in the efficacy of this drug, and it's necessity to exist in the clinic.

Risks still exist and we could be wrong on many accounts. The FDA could deny the new preclinical data, further setting back SCY-078 IV. Additionally, slowed enrollment or an ultimate failure in the Phase 3 oral trial would dramatically hurt the stock price. These are the two major occurrences that should be looked out for on the downside. Additionally, ongoing litigations have not yet concluded and could result in financial fines to SCYX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCYX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.