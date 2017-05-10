Touring The Top Market News

Procter & Gamble's Gillette ups its subscription offerings amid a long-term market share slide, and I wonder how Gillette got so dominant in the first place.

Did you ever want your glasses to tell you how many times you've eaten today? Because now they can, thanks to Microsoft.

Snap releases its first quarterly earnings; investors had been looking for big growth. G&A growth is probably not what they had in mind.

Snap Earnings

Snap (SNAP) reported earnings after the bell. I am often skeptical of tech/mobile/social companies, but I do kind of like Snap's business. They've got a sticky and young user base, there is a genuine network effect in play, the ads have the potential to be fun, interactive, and engaging. I have no positions, but I watch this company with a lot of interest, because it seems on reasonably solid footing relative to other new-ish tech darlings. Let's see how they did.

Wow a one-quarter net loss of $2.2 billion on revenue of $149 billion! COGS consumed more than that, then R&D consumed 5x revenue, sales and marketing another 1.5x, G&A 7.8x revenue (!). Total expenses were 15x revenue, and this explains why tech investing is not easy. Operating and investing activities were cash burners, but fortunately financing produced cash. That's better than a Groupon trifecta. Still, tough outing for Snap.

In other tech news and following on yesterday's hamburger tech developments, Microsoft (MSFT) has patented augmented reality glasses for food. If you ever wanted your hamburger to dissuade you from eating it, you can thank your lucky stars you're alive in the 21st century.

The headline had me thinking more along the lines of machine learning based nutrient detection and calorie estimation. While I wait for that invention to come out I'll stick with my own brain/memories for reminders of how many times I've eaten today.

Elsewhere: Tesla takes orders for solar roof tiles (TSLA)

Shaver Wars

What does advertisement on podcasts say about a company? My guess is that companies target podcast listeners because they're more likely than other people to try out new products and adopt early. The products advertised often seem to be nice-to-have lifestyle upgrades. FiveThirtyEight's 2015 survey of podcast advertisers seems fairly consistent with this impression.

Anyway, Harry's Razors advertises on a few podcasts I listened to, and the news is that Gillette is revamping its subscription offerings (PG) to better compete against competitors like Unilever's (UL) Dollar Shave Club and Harry's. Gillette had announced razor price cuts in February.

Whatever happens going forward, I'm astounded by Gillette's historical dominance:

New data show Gillette has lost U.S. market share for six straight years. Its share of the men's-razors business fell to 54% in 2016, down from 59% in 2015 and more than 70% in 2010, according to figures released Tuesday by data-tracking firm Euromonitor. P&G says its internal numbers show a lesser decline.

2010 or no, 70% share in any market is wild, the kind of thing I'd associate with FDA-level regulatory barriers (not the case, apparently). Razors are sharp metal rectangles; they should be commodities. My guess is that we're heading more toward a natural state of affairs - a razor market with an emergent competitive fringe and reduced pricing power for the big players. I'm sure we'll learn much more in July when Procter and Unilever report Q2 earnings.

Speaking of declining brands, Adidas announced it would sell off its TaylorMade and other golf assets for $425M (OTCQX:ADDYY), and that's interesting in part because the unit had sales of 1.3 billion euros in 2012. Sales had slipped to $1 billion by 2015. The mystery of who would buy the business is now solved. KPS Capital Partners is the proud new owner.

Quick stops

Is Abercrombie (ANF) a consumer staple? For some people, maybe. It's a consumer something. In any case, Abercrombie fields takeover interest.

Auto loan fraud soars. The Bloomberg article discussing this trend says loan losses may reach $6 billion, which is apparently much higher than normal and sounds big in isolation, but it sounds small relative to the $1.2 trillion in outstanding auto debt cited in this QZ article.

Pret a Manger may IPO. I've gotten a banana from a Pret, it was your typical banana. No current idea about whether $1.5 billion is a good price. It'd be about $3.4 million per store, which sounds high at a glance, but again I've only bought a banana there.

Yelp (YELP) had a bad day.

