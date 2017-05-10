10 Challenger Dividend Dogs Set To Gain 22.7%-50.3% By May 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Challenger stocks showed just 52.8% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big dogs ruled.

By yield, SSI led the May Challengers. By broker price growth targets, SRC led the pack as selected 4/28/17 and calculated 5/4/17.

May Featured Challenger Dogs From 5 Sectors

Yield (dividend/price) results from here May 4 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from five of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The U.S. Dividend Challengers are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Found 10 Top Challenger Stocks By Yield

Top ten Challenger Dividend Index dogs selected 4/28/17 showing top yields 4/4/17, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer cyclical [1 listed]; (2) real estate [3 listed]; (3) energy [4 listed]; (4) financial services [1 listed]; and (5) industrials [1 listed].

Top Challenger stock by yield, Stage Stores (SSI) [1], was the lone Consumer Cyclical firm listed. One of three real estate firms placed second, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [2]. The other two real estate challenger dogs placed sixth and tenth, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) [6] and Select Income REIT (SIR) [10].

Four energy firms placed third and seventh through ninth: Sunoco (SUN) [3]; Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) [7]; EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) [8]; and Blueknight Energy (BKEP) [9].

One financial service firm placed fourth, Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) [5]. Finally, the industrials firm placed fifth by yield, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [5], to complete the top ten May Challenger dogs by yield.

Challenger Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Challenger dogs by yield as of market close 5/4/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Challenger Dogs "Charged" In May

The Challenger top ten dropped in dividend but rose in price to sound the charge. Dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each top dog fell 10% to start May, while aggregate single share price of those ten stocks elevated 11% for the period.

In February, the vectors for price and dividend came within $600 of each other. The May survey finds the aggregate single share price of the ten Challenger stocks remaining well away from any overbought territory (unlike the Dow index).

Meanwhile, Dow dogs retreated. After April, they increased 1.6% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten, while their aggregate single share price dropped 2.9% into May.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) shrank again.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, September measured the gap at $472 or 128%. December moved the gap to $505 or 139%. March/April 2017 moderated the chasm to $459 or 125%. May has put the mark at $429 or 115%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for May 2017 was $27.21. The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals.

In marked contrast, the Challengers chart shows their list to be composed of much higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Challenger dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as far lower $9.66 as of May 4. That's 35 cents to a dollar of Dow annual dividend.

The aggregate single share price for the top ten challenger dogs was 13% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 87% of the combined total.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Challenger Dogs Promised 16.8% To 41.6% Upsides, While (5) One Portended A 61% Downside To May 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (6) A 10.1% Median Target Price Upside and 14.57% Gains From 30 Challenger Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Challenger stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 4, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price less than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions ahead for the Challenger top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Alleged 22.7% To 50.3% Net Gains For Ten Challenger Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Challenger dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Challengers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was projected to net $503.10, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $468.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $343.94, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Seaspan (SSW) was projected to net $325.29, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was projected to net $306.21, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was projected to net $291.39, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) was projected to net $268.98, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Tesoro Logistics (TLLP) nets $245.44 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) was projected to net $228.38, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 98% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $226.97, based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Projected One Yield-Leading Challenger Dog To Lose 39.74% By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Stage Stores projected a loss of $397.43 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found No Small Dog Challenger Bargains

Ten top Challenger Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Challenger dogs selected 4/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/4/17 represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Suspected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Challenger Dogs Delivering 7.03% Vs. (11) 14.89% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Challenger kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 52.79% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Challenger dividend dog, Spirit Realty Capital, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 50.31%.

The five lowest-priced Challenger dividend dogs for May 4 were: Stage Stores; Spirit Realty Capital; Blueknight Energy; New Residential Investment; and Waddell & Reed Financial, with prices ranging from $2.57 to $16.75.

Five higher-priced Challenger dividend dogs for April 5 were: New Residential Investments; EnLink Midstream Partners; Golar LNG Partners; Sunoco; and Delek Logistics Partners, whose prices ranged from $16.99 to $31.00.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

