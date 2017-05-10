Flight To Quality: An Examination Of 4 Quality Dividend ETFs

In this article, I put four quality dividend ETFs side by side to examine methodologies, compositions and metrics to try to determine a winner.

Kevin O'Leary, the lovable bad guy entrepreneur on Shark Tank known for crushing the competition like the cockroaches they are, may have a history of getting what he wants on the show but he has some stiff rivals in the ETF space. His O'Shares fund group operates a total of 7 funds, all of which target companies with "quality" dividends. The biggest fund in the family is the O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) with roughly $370 million in assets.

His biggest competition is a couple of my favorite ETFs in the quality space - the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QDF) and the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW). While I'm a fan of high dividend yields as much as the next guy, I favor those that target dividend strength even more. These won't necessarily be the top payers at any given point in time, but a fund filled with companies that have healthy balance sheets, high returns on equity, strong cash flows and a history of dividend growth will always make for a solid core portfolio holding.

In this article, I want to put these three ETFs side by side to see how they stack up against each other.

Note: I know there are a number of ETFs that could be considered "quality dividend funds" and could be included here. For this exercise, I wanted to stay away from funds like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) that look more at long-term dividend histories and focus more on offerings that use algorithms and smart beta strategies to assess dividend strength.

Given the different strategies employed by each fund, a good starting point would be to analyze the factors each ETF uses to assess dividend strength.

Methodology

O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The O'Shares fund is benchmarked to the FTSE U.S. Qual/Vol/Yield 5% Capped Factor Index. As the name suggests, it focuses on three primary factors in filling out its portfolio.

Quality - This factor attempts to capture companies that demonstrate healthy balance sheets and strong cash flows and avoid companies that are unprofitable or have high levels of debt on the balance sheet. This factor is a composite that considers variables such as profitability, efficiency and earnings quality.

Low Volatility - Favors companies that exhibit a historically lower risk profile (as measured by the five-year weekly standard deviation of returns) on the belief that these companies will outperform their higher risk counterparts over time.

Yield - Looks to identify companies that have delivered strong yields over time looking at the trailing 12-month dividend yield.

The raw factor scores of each of these components is multiplied by the tilt factor to determine the stock's final overall weighting. This methodology tends to produce a portfolio that follows the popular "high yield, low volatility" strategy that targets companies with strong financial health.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF

The FlexShares fund is one of six that uses its proprietary dividend quality index methodology. Like the O'Shares ETF, it uses three primary factors to produce a dividend quality score.

Management Efficiency - This factor looks at how well a company is able to deploy capital by how it conducts its financing activities. Companies that have added debt to their balance sheets or have made significant capital expenditures tend to maintain less flexibility in continuing to pay and grow their dividends.

Profitability - Looks at several metrics to judge overall financial health, such as net income and and operating margins, to assess a company's ability to generate cash to support the dividend.

Cash Flow - This factor studies the company's liquidity and cash flow generation. It examines how well a company is able to pay its bills, fund its day-to-day operations and maintain cash to support the dividend going forward.

These factor scores are combined to produce an overall dividend quality score. Stocks are ranked and grouped into quintiles with the lowest quintile and non-dividend payers immediately removed from consideration. Remaining eligible securities are then optimized according to dividend quality, dividend yield and beta. The goal of the optimization process is to maximize exposure to the quality factor, produce a dividend yield above the benchmark and maintain an overall beta near target. Over the last few years, this methodology has produced a portfolio with a yield in the 2.5-3% range with overall risk comparable to that of the S&P 500.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF

This fund is benchmarked to an index that is comprised of companies with a market cap of greater than $2 billion and an earnings yield greater than its dividend yield. With this starting universe, companies are then ranked according to the following weighted factors.

Long-term estimated earnings growth (50%)

Historical 3-year average return on equity (25%)

Historical 3-year average return on assets (25%)

Companies that fall in the top 300 in this ranking get included in the fund and get dividend weighted to "reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share".

With the focus on dividends paid instead of dividend yield, this fund has historically produced a yield lower than that of the funds above. The factors used for the ranking are fairly commonly used metrics so this fund may have the most easily measurable scoring methodology. This is also the first of the funds that doesn't explicitly consider a risk factor in its calculations although, in the past, it's been highly correlated to both the volatility and risk of the S&P 500.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The largest of this group of ETFs by far, this fund is benchmarked to the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. As a prerequisite, that index starts with the 2500 largest companies and only considers those that have a minimum of 10 consecutive years of paying dividends, a market cap of at least $500 million and average daily trading volume of at least $2 million.

Within that group, companies are scored and ranked by four fundamental factors.

Cash flow to total debt ratio

Return on equity

Dividend yield

Five-year dividend growth rate

These four factors are equal weighted to create a composite score and the top 100 stocks make it into the index. The index is market cap weighted with no single component representing more than 4.5% of the index. With the wide variety of company sizes in the index, many of the largest companies hit the 4.5% cap which helps to explain why you see companies with different market caps receiving essentially equal weights at the top of the portfolio.

This ETF is probably the closest you'll get to a traditional dividend aristocrat fund in this group given its 10-year dividend history requirement and dividend growth rate factor. This methodology, too, produces a high yield, low volatility portfolio with names that should continue growing their dividends for the foreseeable future.

Comparison of Metrics

When judging the quality of an ETF (not to be confused with the quality dividend methods discussed above), I like to look at six primary factors…

Size - Bigger funds tend to be able to scale better leading to lower bid/ask spreads for traders and potentially lower expense ratios.

Expense Ratio - The lower, the better.

Dividend Yield - Given similar profiles, higher dividend yields are preferable although not at the expense of higher risk to achieve them.

P/E Ratio - Looking at the relative valuation of the fund. This is a bit subjective since some sectors and styles carry inherently riskier profiles, but I like to make sure that valuations are in line with what they should be given the type of fund.

Beta - How risky is the fund? Same as above in that tech funds can be expected to be riskier than consumer staples funds, but this is more of a measure of funds within the same group.

Number of Holdings / Pct. in Top 10 - Looking at how diversified the fund is.

Here's a quick and dirty side-by-side looking at these factors for the four funds along with the portfolio compositions of each.

Looking at the sector breakdown, each of these funds looks pretty similar. Consumer goods/services and tech are at the top of all funds with healthcare, industrials and financials, for the most part, rounding out the top 5.

Size - OUSA might be the only fund to be a little concerned about here. On an average trading day, it moves about $2 million in shares. That's not a bad number but trading can be a little inconsistent with several large blocks being traded recently. The other funds are generally in good shape with more than enough trading volume.

Expense Ratio - SCHD is the clear winner here and has consistently ranked among the cheapest dividend ETFs available. QDF and DGRW have average expense ratios while OUSA is a bit on the high side.

Dividend Yield - QDF and SCHD have been relatively consistent 3% yielders. DGRW's attention to dividends paid instead of dividend yield and OUSA's focus on quality over yield drops them down a bit here. Each of the funds tops the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

P/E Ratio - Not a whole lot of difference among the funds although QDF falls a bit on the high end. This ETF happens to have above average allocations to both mid-caps and growth stocks which could explain the higher valuation.

Beta - DGRW doesn't explicitly factor risk into its methodology and QDF targets a beta of around 1, so it's easy to see why they're at where they're at. OUSA looks to be a low volatility ETF while SCHD's methodology essentially makes it one. The high yield, low volatility model has traditionally proved quite successful.

Number of Holdings / Pct. in Top 10 - All four funds are adequately diversified although SCHD is a little top-heavy. Nothing to be terribly concerned about here.

Conclusion

In my view, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comes out as the clear winner in this group. It has a nearly 3% yield, the most conservative risk profile (looking at beta and standard deviation) and easily the lowest expense ratio. While each of these funds carries a 4- or 5-star Morningstar (OUSA is too young to be rated), a 20-40 basis point advantage in the expense ratio will likely push SCHD ahead of the pack over the long-term.

The quality dividend model, however, is a good one for investors to follow. These funds won't necessarily be the highest yielders, but the focus on quality makes them ideal core positions for most investors.

----------

If you're interested in more ETF analysis and dividend strategies, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. Even if you don't, thanks for taking the time to read!

----------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.