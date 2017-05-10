VBMFX: A Great Alternative To Market-Neutral Funds

These funds struggle to generate 3% annually, and somehow achieve worse raw and risk-adjusted returns than the S&P. Many have front loads and expense ratios > 1%.

Why market neutral?

A "market neutral" or "zero beta" strategy is one that on average moves independently of the broader market. A good market-neutral strategy (i.e. one that generates substantial positive alpha) grows regardless of whether the market goes up or down, which is indeed a beautiful thing.

Pair trading is one way to implement a market-neutral strategy. The basic idea is to identify a particular stock that you firmly believe will outperform some other stock - usually two companies in the same sector - and buy the first while shorting the second. This is how most market neutral mutual funds operate. The fund managers are constantly implementing so-called high-conviction pair trades, usually quite a few simultaneously to protect against taking a major hit when one or two picks go the wrong way.

Another strategy is to identify a positive-beta fund and a negative-beta fund, and combine them in the appropriate allocation to achieve zero net beta. You could do this with more than two funds, as long as their betas are not all positive or all negative. For example, I've written a few articles about combining S&P 500 index funds with long-term bond funds to generate fairly decent returns with a net portfolio beta of zero.

Funny bad performance

It certainly seems plausible that smart, high-paid fund managers could implement successful pair trades and generate meaningful growth even after trading/borrowing/management fees.

Not so much. Somewhat humorously, these professional stock pickers don't seem to be very good at picking stocks. Vanguard's Total Bond Market Index Fund (MUTF:VBMFX), has averaged just 2.3% annualized growth since inception in Nov. 1998 - much worse than the S&P's 6.1%. Its modest raw growth would be forgivable if it had a good Sharpe ratio and small drawdown, but it doesn't. Its Sharpe ratio is actually worse than the S&P's (0.020 vs. 0.025), and its MDD is a nasty 26.0%.

At least VMNFX is market neutral, right? Sort of. Its 50-day beta relative to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Index Fund (VFINX) tends to be slightly positive (median 0.04), and sometimes deviates very far from 0 (range -1.06 to 0.54).

A promising alternative

I recently got to thinking that a simple "total bond market" fund might actually serve as a good market-neutral strategy. For example, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (VBMFX) absolutely crushes VMNFX over VMNFX's lifetime: CAGR, 4.7% vs. 2.3%; MDD, 5.4% vs. 26.0%; Sharpe, 0.071 vs. 0.020.

Further, VBMFX's beta has consistently been fairly close to 0 (median -0.07, range -0.34 to 0.20). Visually, you can see that VBMFX tends to stay closer to zero beta than VMNFX does.

Performance over 10 years

Let's take a look at VBMFX vs. market-neutral mutual funds that have been around for at least 10 years. I identified 26 funds with "market neutral" in their names from US News, of which 6 have been around for at least 10 years. (Note: I swapped in the aforementioned VMNFX for VMNIX; VMNIX is the "institutional" version and has a minimum initial investment of $5 million.)

Table 1 shows fund characteristics and performance metrics. Note that 4 of the 6 market-neutral funds have front load fees, and all but Vanguard's VMNFX have annual expense ratios greater than 1%.

Table 1. Performance metrics for VFINX, VBMFX, and 6 market-neutral mutual funds, from May 9, 2007, to May 9, 2017. Fund Front load (%) Expense ratio (%) CAGR (%) MDD (%) Sharpe Alpha (%) Beta VFINX - 0.14 6.9 55.3 0.027 0.000 1.000 VBMFX - 0.15 4.1 5.4 0.063 0.019 -0.071 OGNAX 5.25 1.25 -0.4 11.1 -0.005 -0.002 0.015 TFSMX - 1.98 3.7 22.4 0.032 0.008 0.223 VMNFX - 0.22 0.3 26.0 0.006 0.001 0.012 ALIAX 5.75 1.65 0.1 14.1 0.003 0.002 -0.015 CVSIX 2.25 1.08 3.0 20.8 0.030 0.002 0.297 JMNAX 5.25 1.25 0.7 10.1 0.014 0.001 0.058

Sure enough, VBMFX outperformed all 6 market-neutral funds in terms of raw growth, max drawdown, Sharpe ratio, and alpha. Its overall beta was slightly negative, at -0.071, but actually 2 of the 6 funds had betas further from zero.

VBMFX's performance relative to VFINX is exactly what you'd expect from a less aggressive fund: smaller raw growth, but much better risk-adjusted growth. Only 2 of the 6 market-neutral funds had better Sharpe ratios than VFINX, despite all exhibiting much smaller CAGRs.

Another strong indicator of VBMFX's outperformance is the fact that its 50-day alpha was positive 79.6% of the time. The highest positive-alpha rates among the market-neutral funds were CVSIX at 57.5% and VMNFX at 57.1%. Two of the funds, OGNAX and JMNAX, generated positive alpha less than 50% of the time. That's really bad.

A more reliable source of alpha

The source of positive alpha for mutual funds billed as "market neutral" is the fund managers' stock picking abilities. Unfortunately, their expense ratios, which cover internal trading fees, borrowing costs, and fund managers' salaries, contribute negative alpha.

In other words, if you invest in one of these funds, you're putting complete faith in the judgment of a few stock pickers.

Contrast that with a total bond fund like VBMFX. It has two sources of alpha: maturing bonds, and changing interest rates. The first is a source of positive alpha, and is relatively predictable; the second can contribute positive or negative alpha, and is relatively unpredictable.

Certainly some of VBMFX's 4.1% CAGR over the last 10 years is due to falling interest rates and the bull market in bonds. I would take VBMFX's current SEC yield, 2.33%, as an estimate of its annualized growth going forward. Annual growth of 2.33% corresponds to 0.009% daily. An alpha of 0.009% would still put VBMFX ahead of the 6 market-neutral funds in Table 1.

Why not do a little better?

The main point of this article is that a simple total bond market fund like VBMFX is probably a better vehicle for market-neutral growth than a "market-neutral mutual fund". With VBMFX, I think you can expect much better risk-adjusted returns, less severe drawdowns, and more consistent positive alpha.

That said, I do want to point out that combining VBMFX with a small allocation to VFINX can reduce volatility and increase expected returns - something you never want to pass up. Consider the figure below, which is based on the same 10-year period as the prior analyses.

You can see that 100% VBMFX is in a very favorable position relative to the 6 market-neutral funds, and if you move 1 dot over on the curve, which is 90% VBMFX/10% VFINX, you go even further to the left, and further up.

Also, a 10% allocation to VFINX would achieve a portfolio beta of 0.1 (1) + 0.9 (-0.071) = 0.036, which is even closer to 0 than VBMFX's solo beta of -0.071.

In conclusion, VBMFX is a great alternative to market-neutral funds, and you may as well combine it with a small S&P allocation to further reduce volatility and increase expected returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod", "stocks", and "dvmisc" packages) to analyze the data and generate figures. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.