Yelp: Focus On Absolute Growth

After reporting disappointing Q1 numbers last night, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) initially traded down nearly 30% to $25. The market continues to miss the underlying growth story with the consumer review site.

In mid-day trading, the stock already is up to $28.50 as a few analysts came out bullish on Yelp following the large selloff. Is now the time to own the stock?

The Q1 numbers were generally positive with decent trends in leverage and user numbers. The issue was with the big cuts in the revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

While revenue cuts are never good, investors need to keep the numbers in perspective. Yelp cut 2017 revenues to $850 to $865 million from a previous guidance of $880 to $900 million. The company had revenues of $713 million in 2016.

The cut amounts to $32.5 million at the midpoint of previous guidance or roughly 3.6%. Naturally, one must wonder how a nearly 4% reduction in revenues originally caused a 30% dip in the stock, so the reaction was clearly overdone.

The key is to keep a focus on absolute versus relative performance. Yelp didn't meet internal goals, but the new numbers amount to 20% revenue growth for the year.

My investment thesis with sticking with Yelp has constantly came back to the absolute growth story. Over the last five years, the consumer review site keeps producing the revenue growth as the market frets over the growth rate.

YELP data by YCharts

Adding the additional $39 million from Q1 over last year brings the TTM revenue total to $752 million. For this reason, the chart with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was included showing how a stock with constantly growing revenues typically moves right along with the revenue growth.

The prime reason that the Yelp price isn't following the revenue growth and the reason the stock selloff isn't justified is the valuation multiple. Yelp now trades at half the EV/revenues multiple of Alphabet.

YELP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

While Yelp had a clear issue in the quarter with sales execution, key user growth remained strong. Cumulative reviews grew by 26% YoY to 127 million and App Unique Devices jumped 22% over last Q1. Maybe most importantly is that growth accelerated from roughly 1.2 million sequential adds last Q1 to 1.8 million sequential last quarter to a new record 25.8 million unique devices.

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to lack confidence in Yelp despite the history of growing in the face of stiff competition. With all of the user metrics remaining strong, the dip is a buying opportunity as advertisers will ultimately follow users.