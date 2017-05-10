Trex Doesn't Look Worth Investing In

The stock of Trex (NYSE:TREX), a maker of specialty composite decking, has been on a tear lately. The company has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 230 percentage points over the past five years.

It is easy to see why. In addition to steadily growing sales, the company enjoys lush profit margins and is extremely capital efficient. Indeed, for the past year, operating margins were over 21%, and return on assets and return on invested capital were over 30% and 50%, respectively. With those numbers, it's no surprise that the stock trades at a relatively expensive forward P/E of 21. The question is, can this performance continue? As hedge fund manager John Hempton pointed out in a recent blog post, it is unusual for a largely commodity type building products company to earn such high margins.

History of Trex

To understand Trex, let us first start with the company's history. The company was founded in 1996 and was the first company to manufacture a composite wood decking product. As a first mover, Trex quickly gained a near monopoly and controlled about 90% of the alternative decking market. With a de facto monopoly on the market, Trex let quality control take a back seat to profits and began using lesser grade raw materials for its manufacturing process. Fast forward to 2008 and with the housing crash, Trex was losing money and on the precipice of bankruptcy. Jim Cline was brought on as CEO and has managed to turn the company around.

Where Trex is Today

Taking a look at Trex today, we can see the company has gross and operating margins above just about every other building products company.

The gross margins are good but not really wildly out of line with other building products companies. It's also worth remembering that Trex's raw material inputs are basically trash. The company uses recycled plastic bags and plastic film along with wood fiber waste from cabinet and flooring companies as raw materials. It's not unreasonable to expect to see relatively high gross margins if you are making your product out of other companies' trash.

Looking at operating margins, we can see that they are significantly higher than most other companies. So what is Trex's competitive advantage, if any?

The Trex Business Model

While Trex previously had the alternative decking market largely to itself, it now has a few competitors, but it still has a majority market share of about 40% of alternative market. We found that Trex ranks about in the middle of the cost scale when it comes to decking materials.

Product National Avg. Installed Cost/Sq Foot Pressure Treated Lumber $19-25 Private Label 1st Gen. Composite $31-36 Trex Composite $32-38 Redwood/Cedar $33-45 Azec/PVC $39-45

We browsed many contractor and outdoorsy type forums (boating, archery, gardening, guns, etc.) to see what consumers and contractors had to say about the various types of decking. We found that there was a consensus about a few things. First, pressure treated lumber is the cheapest and easiest way to go. If you want to save money, build a standard wood deck. Second, once you get into the composite materials, there isn't a huge cost difference between Trex and private label store brands (Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) ChoiceDek and Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Veranda). Again, the general consensus was that if you are going to spend the extra money for a composite product, spend a bit more (maybe a couple hundred bucks in materials for a standard deck) and get a higher-quality brand name product like Trex. Finally, the last point of consensus seemed to be that Azek's 100% PVC product while the most expensive is the best choice from a durability and looks standpoint.

It's also worth noting that there have been lawsuits and complaints about older Trex products from its poor quality control days. Older products were made of lesser grade materials and didn't feature a full plastic shell. This led to issues with moisture becoming trapped in the interior wood fiber portion of the product which led to rotting, mold, and warped board. Trex's newer Transcend line of products feature a fully encased plastic shell that materially lessens these issues. So, if you are doing research on people's opinions of Trex, realize that there are roughly two different generations of products, so you can encounter vastly different views based on what year and what generation the product is from.

Based on our research, it appears that each type of material has sort of carved out a niche for itself and that there is not that much competition in particular price band. For example, while Trex and Azek are competitors in the sense that they both manufacture alternative decking, they compete at different price points. If you decide you want to spend a bit more to get a longer-lasting, easier-to-maintain deck, you're looking at Trex and a few other alternatives. Conversely, if you want to spend whatever it takes to get the best, then you're looking at Azek and perhaps cedar. This can help keep margins high as many companies just stick to their own specific market niche.

The other big contributor to high margins in our opinion is a growing market. Not only is the entire residential remodel market growing but also composite decking is taking market share from traditional pressure treated lumber. This lessens the effect of competition because there is enough new business to go around for everyone. There is no need to engage in a price war to get sales. Just look at the slide below from Trex' latest investor presentation.



The company doesn't seem to have any competitive advantages when it comes to intellectual property or manufacturing. The company's R&D spending is minimal, only a few million per year. From its latest 10-K (highlights ours):

"We maintain research and development operations in the Trex Technical Center in Winchester, Virginia. Our research and development efforts focus on innovation and developing new products, lowering the cost of manufacturing our existing products and redesigning existing product lines to increase efficiency and enhance performance. For the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014, research and development costs were $3.7 million, $1.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, and have been included in 'selling, general and administrative expenses' in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income."

Likewise, the company doesn't seem to enjoy large economies of scale that would prevent new competitors from entering the market place. Trex averaged just about $17M in capital expenditures for the past three years. It's net property, plant, and equipment balance is only $103M (gross is $310M). A few hundred million to build up the same manufacturing and distribution network that Trex has wouldn't be insurmountable for another, larger building products company.

Summary

So, if Trex doesn't have much of an economic moat, then what accounts for the relatively high margins? Well, it's worth going back to the beginning. When new CEO Jim Cline took the helm, he did a fantastic job streamlining the company and improving margins. He slimmed down a bloated management structure and improved the company's manufacturing process. We think a combination of Cline's management acumen, the segregation of competition by price point, and the overall strong growth in the housing and remodel market account for Trex's above-average performance. Unfortunately, many of these factors appear transitory. Management comes and goes, and the housing market can be cyclical. There is no real economic moat that would prevent more competition from entering the market, and as the overall market for alternative decking products grows so do the odds of another competitor entering to grab some of the profits for themselves. We just don't find Trex to be a compelling investment.

