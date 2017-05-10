Why We Just Bought Some Northern Dynasty June $2 Puts

I write to disclose that we just bought a modest amount of Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) June $2 put options.

For context, tomorrow, the market and investors are anticipating that Northern Dynasty will issue a shiny press release detailing that management and the EPA have, finally, resolved the preemptive veto that has prevented them from commencing the permitting process for NAK's Pebble Mine. For perspective, about one week before the U.S. Presidential elections, NAK's management released an announcement that they were in mediation with the EPA. Within five weeks of Donald Trump's surprise victory, NAK's CEO, Ron Thiessen, was out spreading the NAK gospel and breathing new life into the Pebble mine story.

By mid January 2017, shares of NAK were red hot. Seizing the moment and momentum, NAK's management successfully raised $37.444 million in a secondary offering priced at $1.85. In the ensuing weeks, share of NAK looked like a runaway freight train on their way to $5 and beyond. However, this can't lose bet encountered kryptonite in the form of Kerrisdale Capital's provocative piece arguing that Northern Dynasty shares were worthless.

Given my strong knowledge of NAK's history and desire to counter the Kerrisdale narrative, I went on a Courage and Conviction research binge, that only mildly rivaled my extensive work on Peabody Energy. As NAK's share chased lower, I doubled and then redoubled my research efforts and produced a number of well researched pieces, if I do say so myself.

With this context out of the way, given that I have covered this name, at an in depth level during Q1 2017, I figured it was noteworthy enough for me to break my emotional "The End" pledge and pull a Michael Jordan and come back from NAK retirement. I was so exasperated that NAK's management pushed its EPA resolution then set for March 20, 2017 to May 4th that I lost faith in NAK's management.

Fast forward to today and tomorrow's, big May 11th reveal moment shares now appear overbought. That said, I find it fascinating that investors (or dare I say speculators) are suddenly tripping all over themselves to buy shares of NAK now that the stock is north of $2, yet, I would venture to guess that some of these same speculators that were panic selling NAK in the low $1s have now gotten back onto the NAK horse.

Let's face it, NAK's management has been saying they would get the EPA preemptive veto by March 2017, since December 2016. So I am a bit befuddled that people are now chasing the stock, in the low $2s, in anticipating of NAK announcement of a final EPA preemptive veto resolution. Remember, even if they get it, and I expect that they will, this only starts the permitting process.

Source: Northern Dynasty March 2017 investor slide deck (pg. 12)

These pieces were written at the pinnacle of NAK's descent.

Here are the top institutional holders of NAK.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.