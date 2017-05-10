E.ON's (ENAKF) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE NPV (OTCPK:ENAKF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Alex Karnick – Head of Investor Relations

Marc Spieker – Chief Financial Officer

Vincent Gilles – Credit Suisse

Alberto Gandolfi – Goldman Sachs

Deepa Venkateswaran – Bernstein

Peter Bisztyga – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Javier Garrido – JPMorgan

Michel Debs – Citigroup

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to E.ON's First Quarter Results 2017.

[Operator Instructions]

Alex Karnick

Yes. Good morning. Welcome to the Q1 earnings call. This is Alex Karnick from the Investor Relations Department. We have today published our financials, and you will find as usual all the relevant information material on our website. Today, I'm joined by E.ON CFO, Dr. Marc Spieker, and after a short presentation as usual, you will get the chance to raise your questions.

And with that, I would like to hand it over to you, Marc.

Marc Spieker

Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome to our Q1 earnings call. Alex, thank you for your introductory words, and welcome to your new role as Head of Investor Relations. It must be a pretty busy morning for all of you so let's directly get into gears. Operations in the first quarter have not been easy in all divisions, but were in line with our expectations. EBIT in Q1 2017 came in at slightly over € 1 billion and was significantly below prior year.

This development reflects predominantly the expected dynamics in our commodity retail businesses in Germany and the UK as well as the exceptional situation in our noncore business PreussenElektra, where all of our nuclear reactors were off-line for planned revisions already during the first quarter. The dynamics in Q1 are not representative for the development in the remaining 3 quarters. The situation in PreussenElektra was extraordinary and should normalize soon. Two out of 3 reactors are back online and we expect the restart of the last reactor Brokdorf over the coming weeks.

In Customer Solutions, Q1 results are impacted by what I would call a bit of an unusual situation. A lot of negative effects compared to prior year have ended up in Q1, whereas compensating effects are yet to come during the remainder of the year. The adjusted net income of € 525 million came in below prior year as well, but the lower accretion charges for nuclear provisions as well as lower taxes compensate for most of the EBIT decline, yet not all of it.

I reiterate the 2017 guidance that we gave in March of an EBIT of € 2.8 billion to € 3.1 billion and an adjusted net income of € 1.2 billion to € 1.45 billion. And at today's point in time, I'm actually very confident that we will reach it, and I'm going to repeat this at the end of this speech as well so that we [indiscernible] mistakes. Despite challenging operations in Q1, we made progress on the promised deleveraging plan. Economic net debt improved by € 1.6 over year-end 2016 due to high operating cash flow and the executed capital increase. Furthermore, we were able to increase our IFRS equity quite substantially.

Let me now focus on the operational performance in the first quarter. Group EBIT declined by more than 30% compared to Q1 of the prior year. Let me explain these facts in more detail. Our Energy Networks segment performed strongly and was up 11% year-on-year with all regions contributing. Germany and the Czech Republic benefited from existing supportive regulatory environments, while the EBIT in Sweden grew 17% year-on-year on the back of tariff increases. Improvements in Hungary also added to the positive EBIT development. The segment's overall performance was held back somewhat by the decline of the equity result at our Turkish joint venture.

And a decent positive performance in networks was overshadowed by weak development in the generation segment, mainly due to low hydro flows and a negative one-off effect. The devaluation of the Turkish lira was also not helpful for our euro earnings, obviously, and the one of a second Turkey, by the way, it relates to a book loss on the divestments of the so-called Alpaslan hydro power plant project and accounted for a low to mid-double-digit million euro figure. Without the efforts development in Turkey, EBIT in Energy Networks would have been up by almost 20% year-on-year, 2-0.

EBIT in Customer Solutions dropped almost € 260 million year-on-year. All regions developed negatively in Q1 but were broadly in line with expectations. Remember that we stressed already upon communication of our full year results that we did not expect retail margins to stay at the peak levels, which we saw in 2016 in some of our markets. EBIT in Germany declined roughly € 70 million due to the price reduction for gas already effective since November 2016, and sharply risen power transmission costs since the beginning of the year.

Transmission system operators have increased their tariffs by up to 80% in the regions where the majority of our customers are located. As a result, we had to implement price increases ourselves. They became effective in May and we should be able to recover the negative impact from the first quarter during the remainder of 2017.

EBIT in UK, dropped approximately € 120 million year-on-year. The devaluation of the sterling, following the Brexit decision in Q2 2016, accounted for a low to mid-double-digit million euro margin. Approximately 1/2 of the EBIT decline overall was driven by the reduction in customer numbers between Q1 2017 and Q1 2016.

Increased costs for transmission, distribution and renewable obligations as well as relatively 1 March added to a decline. Let me highlight that these effects in UK did not hit us unexpectedly that we are implementing measures to support EBIT as we speak. The announced 8.8% price increase as of April 2017, in combination with substantial efficiency measures and increased sales activities, should help to stabilize EBIT during the remainder of the year.

I would like to comment briefly on the discussions around the UK retail markets and particularly around the potential for further intervention in the market. The UK is a competitive market. The number of competitors and market churn rates have increased over recent years to a level of around 60 active nationwide suppliers and churn rates of nearly 16%. Previous interventions in the market, however well intended, has typically led in our view to poorer outcomes for customers. This was actually also recognized by the CMA.

Nevertheless, we take recent political comments very serious, but it is too early to comment in detail on the situation. We're currently reflecting on our sales strategy in the UK, and also looking at measures to offset any economic impact of potential political interventions. In simple terms, we're getting prepared for the worst, but we predominantly will fight for the right outcome in the first place. Earnings in other Customer Solutions markets were impacted by the reversal of very low gas procurement costs in 2016.

Moreover, we've seen an extraordinary effect in Romania, due to an extremely cold winter and reduced production of the country's biggest hydro plants, power procurement costs doubled in January. The extremity of this movement had a lower double-digit million euro effect on our procurement costs. The EBIT in our Renewables division was largely unchanged. Onshore saw a slight EBIT increase driven by the commissioning of our U.S. wind farm Colbeck's Corner back in May 2016 and overall higher production in the U.S. On the contrary, EBIT in offshore declined slightly due to lower wind yields and negative FX effects.

The corporate function and consolidation line saw an extraordinary low base last year as we recorded the size of a positive effect from an intracompany profit elimination in Q1 2016. Earnings of our noncore nuclear businesses declined on the back of lower achieved prices and the additional depreciation of asset retirement costs following the KFK solution. I remember that for the full year, we have here higher depreciation charge of than € 180 million per year.

We discussed this intensively in our full year call in March. I already mentioned the unusual situation at all 3 nuclear reactors were scheduled for maintenance and refueling in Q1. This is largely related due to the optimized operations of the reactors during 2016. These are 2 in Grohnde and will be back on grid within the planned revision time, Brokdorf is expected to restart in the next week after an extended revision due to oxidation of the fuel rocks. In total, the outages burdened our Q1 EBIT with a high double-digit million euro amount.

With the restart of the Brokdorf power station, the situation should no longer provide a burden. The nonrecurring nuclear fuel tax payments in 2016 and operational improvements will support the EBIT development in our nuclear business in subsequent quarters.

Let us move closer to the bottom line. Our adjusted net income came in at € 525 million for Q1 2017 and was down roughly € 100 million over the prior year, which we regard as a decent development in light of the much more pronounced decline in EBIT. Key compensating factor was the strong improvement of our nuclear accretion charges approximately € 200 million following the KFK solution.

Income tax expenses declined by about € 200 million year-on-year, on the back of the lower tax rate of 25%.

Let me turn to the development of our economic net debt. Economic net debt improved by € 1.6 billion versus year-end 2016. This improvement is driven by 2 factors: the high operational cash flow, driven by positive working capital developments, particularly in Energy Networks; and obviously, the € 1.35 billion proceeds from the capital increase we executed in March.

Let me now conclude my remarks with the outlook for the remainder of the year. I confirm again the guidance for 2017 of EBIT between € 2.8 billion and € 3.1 billion, and adjusted net income of between € 1.3 billion and € 1.45 billion. As we already stated in March, the relatively wide guidance range provides for a potential change in German grid regulations, which could trigger a significant one-off effect in the magnitude of € 240 million in 2017. If the changes are adopted, we would likely be more towards the upper end of the EBIT range. On the other hand, if the law is not approved, our EBIT would be a bit below the midpoint of our EBIT range.

This assessment remains unchanged versus the communication we gave with our full year ‘16 results. Let me summarize the key factors that drives EBIT during the last 9 months of the year. Starting with Energy Networks, we are confident that we can continue the successful performance in all our regions. In Germany, we see lower maintenance costs and significant positive regulatory effects as key contributors.

In Sweden, we should continue to see a relative positive development on the back of higher tariffs. And also our Central Eastern European countries developed positively, especially in the Czech Republic and Hungary. One-off effects in Turkey should not repeat and we continue to experience the friendly regulatory environment in our grid businesses there.

In the Customer Solutions segments, we are aiming to counter the adverse Q1 developments with various measures. Price increases introduced in May should allow to recover the increased TSO cost in Germany over the remainder of the year. In the UK, the 8.8% price increase in April helps to offset the cost increase.

With additional sales and customer retention activities and given the fact that our price increase is rather moderate compared to our peers, we believe we can stabilize the decline in customer numbers. In addition, we are implementing efficiency measures to counterbalance the adverse effects from the implementation of the CMA recommendation. Earnings in Renewables should remain largely unchanged in 2017.

The absence of Arkona book-gain from Q2 ‘16 should be by normalizing wind yields across our portfolio. The situation of our nuclear business should be back to normal soon and the benefits from the nonreoccurring nuclear fuel tax payments and operational improvements should support EBIT in subsequent quarters.

The lower accretion charges in our economic interest result and the guidance for a tax rate of around 25% should continue to have significant positive effects on the adjusted net income. To sum up, despite the challenging Q1 results, we remain fully on track to achieve our 2017 guidance, not only operationally, but also with respect to our balance sheet.

We are confident to conclude the trends of Nord Stream into the CTA, and also achieve a great chunk of the targeted cost reduction in nuclear already in 2017. This alone would account for a further €1.5 billion to €2 billion of our economic net debt. In terms of the KFK solution, everyone is still state approval.

The next step will be to raise additional cash via senior bond financings. We’re monitoring markets and expect to come to the Eurobond markets in the not-too- distant future. With these closing remarks, I would like to thank you very much for your attention, and hand over to Alex for the Q&A session.

Alex Karnick

Thank you, Marc, for your explanation on the Q1. Operator, please back to you for the Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Vincent Gilles, Credit Suisse.

Vincent Gilles

Two very simple questions. The first one is Slide 3, the €221 million swing in PreussenElektra’s earnings - EBIT, can you help us break it down between the obviously positive impact of new nuclear fuel tax and the unavailability of some of your reactors’ prices? Or however you can help us to understand how the swing breaks down, please? And the second question is on the UK You used the word stabilize.

I can’t remember if you said margins or earnings, but you used the word stabilize. But when I look at your EBIT margin and just doing a simple EBIT divided by self in Q1, 7.5% is not that bad. So what I’m trying to get to is what do you think is a sustainable number for the rest of the year either in terms of margins or in terms of quantum that we can actually start working from?

Marc Spieker

Okay. Let me start with the second one, Vincent, on the UK So when we talk about stabilization, on the one side, that refers to our customer numbers. So we are now working on keeping that number constant. With regard to margins, you will understand that I’m not guiding for a specific percentage EBIT margin right now. But with stabilizations here, it is predominantly that the very negative year-on-year effect, which we have seen in the first quarter, cannot be extrapolated for the remainder of the year.

Will that mean that we will be on the level of the last 3 quarters of ‘16? Seeing the effects and the pressures for the UK business coming from the implementation of prepayment meter price cap from the ECO spend where we kind of achieved the targets valid for the first quarter ‘17 already back in ‘16 and had a very positive earnings development in ‘16 because essentially, we didn’t have to spend anything on achieving our ECO targets last year. So it’s probably too ambitious to say that we will stabilize compared to last year, but it will be at a significantly, significantly lower rate of deterioration than we saw it in the first quarter.

That is on the UK On the PreussenElektra business, in rough terms, I can put it into 3 buckets. Obviously, we have a price effect as we locked in prices at €37 last year. We are coming down now to a level of €32, if I recollect that right, and that translates into a price effect for the first quarter of €50 million. Secondly, we have the higher depreciation charge from the asset retirement cost, which is part of the KFK solution we had to put on the balance sheet.

That is roughly €50 million noncash depreciation charge. And then the revisions which I talked about, they sum up to roughly €17 million. But again, that is a very extraordinary development since usually we have the plant revisions in summertime. So this year, exceptionally, we saw all reactors in the extended revision during the first quarter.

Vincent Gilles

And Marc, sorry to keep you. The nuclear fuel tax, what was the spending last year?

Marc Spieker

The nuclear fuel tax hasn’t had any impact yet. We expect during the - sorry, the prior year comparison. So we expect roughly EUR100 million positive impact if you compare year compare year-on-year during the second and the third quarter, which is the revision time which I alluded earlier on, too, which typically and also last year, that happened during the summer month.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

You welcome.

The next question is from Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs.

Alberto Gandolfi

It’s Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs. First question, please, is on deleveraging. I haven’t heard you, Marc, if I’m not mistaken, talk about hybrids during the call. So I was wondering where are you with that measure. And considering the recent disposals by some of your competitors 16x EBITDA for gas distribution in Spain, how tempted will you be to maybe divest some small stakes renewable assets in U.S. and Germany?

Is your thought process evolving and changing on these? Would - do you think this will be better for your shareholders or not? Second question is, again, to go back to your Slide 20 of flat group EBIT and flat EPS just, again, to be very, very clear. If you were to think about a 2017 number without the €240 million you may book or may not book in networks, but it feels more like a one-off, so without that, should we be correct in assuming that your EPS would be growing same flat EBIT simply because of much lower debt levels and refinancing benefit? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Okay. That really were a number of questions. So let me take them step-by-step. Deleveraging. Hybrid. When we laid out our €7 billion debt reduction program, I was also clear about that the hybrid in that rank order is to one which if something positive in the meantime should happen, we would - cannot withdraw them as the first measure essentially because all the other measures then make sense anyway.

And hence, we haven’t taken a decision on the hybrid. You should expect us to take a decision, if so then, in the second half of this year. And then we will, of course, tell the markets immediately. On the disposal side, we highlighted that part of our deleveraging are disposal of noncore assets. So you will understand that I’m not going into further detail now. We will communicate as soon as we are signing something, but you can be assure that we are working on it. As I already also highlighted that we will not just be relying on a possible disposal of Urenco, which we have been talking about for many years now.

So that shall not be the only of hope in there. Finally, on your question with regards to our EBIT developments, I can understand your interest in trying now to triangulate the various shape of what we meant with the guidance. Generally, take it as [indiscernible] we say despite of the extraordinary €240 million, if it came, we will manage to stay in the range which we communicated for 2017. And that despite of the effect, even if the €240 million came this year, that this would burden the end of the midterm, i.e. 2019, by €18 million to €19 million because the €240 million is awash, as we explained, over the total period. So I think that shall just back up our fundamental conviction that our core business is working and that we can also grow our core business against those developments and a declining business [Indiscernible]. More on that, Alberto, you will understand I cannot share at this time.

Thank you. The next question is from Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. Two questions from me. The first one is simple, on the nuclear fuel tax. I mean, I'm alluding from your answer on the hybrids that perhaps you expect something in the second half of the year on that. Is it somehow linked to the federal election, or could it be dependent? That's the first question. And the second one is, pardon me, it's deliberately provocative, and I'm taking you to the UK where even today, I think the PM has reaffirmed her commitment to have a cap. And there's a number of around £100 saving that's being bandied around. So in my calculation, if you had a profit hit to the order of £100 per customer that's impacted, that could essentially wipe out your UK residential profit if you took no other measures. So what I wanted to understand is in an extreme scenario, what are your commercial, legal or other responses? And in a very extreme scenario, is there a chance you can hand back these customers to the UK government or the regulator if you are somehow forced to operate at a loss? And how long would it take for you to mitigate some of these actions, whether that's cost cutting or changing the pricing on your other tariff? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right, Deepa. On the fuel tax, I have no concrete expectation than we shared that in March, so it can happen any other day. I don't think that the German Constitutional Court makes decisions depending from federal elections. But otherwise, we are not actively involved in that procedure anymore. So essentially, we sit with you in the same boat here. We are waiting. But as I highlighted, again, we will not rely in our planning on any positive outcome from that. So we prepare to board and wait, and we will make our way also without it. And on the hybrid, as I said, if we're going to take a decision then during the second half, and we will inform you. On UK, that is politically obviously a challenging environment as we have similar tones from both relevant parties. At this point in time, it's too early now to speculate on specific responses as we haven't heard more than a general expression of political will. So I can't tell you on something which hasn't been really detailed our response will be. What I can tell you is that in the first place, we will make our stand to make clear that we believe in competitive forces, and which we actually see it work in the UK. We have more than 50 suppliers in that arena, with churn rates of up to 20%. I mean, tell me a sector which is more competitive in that respect. So the first thing is to raise our voice and make that clear. And secondly, we will make sure that at the end, there is a fair outcome for our customers. And before I hand back a customer to any government, there are so many other levers which we will take - where we will take action. So I think just handing back a customer to a government, that, I can say, is outside of our thinking at this point. But I can't be more concrete. But what you can rest on is that we are getting prepared also in any event to implement further countermeasures if it should come to a very detrimental outcome.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you.

The next question is from Peter Bisztyga, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Peter Bisztyga

Hey. Good morning. Two questions from me, please. The first one is just with respect to your first quarter results. You said that they were basically in line with your expectations. Was there anything in that first quarter that you did not anticipate when you gave your full year guidance? And what was the sort of cumulative EBIT impact, if any, of those factors? That would be helpful to clarify. And then the second question on UK supply, how much of a hit are you expecting this year from the prepayment meter tariff cap? And to what extent are you able to mitigate that hit with cost savings and other measures?

Marc Spieker

Yes, so I take the Q1 first and then the question on prepayment meters. For Q1, those things which generally have not been in line with expectations obviously is the extended outage for Brokdorf. Surely, we didn't plan for that. Secondly, we had some specific supply issues in our Eastern European markets, specifically in Romania where we saw extraordinary price spikes which affected our earnings. And then on Turkey, yes, obviously we discussed with our co-shareholders the future of the project, which we now stock sold and hence recorded extraordinary write-off on it. We discussed it for quite - for some time or quite some time for some time that it now kicks in Q1 that couldn't be foreseen. But I guess to us, those are the 3 effects which are not in line with our expectations. On the prepayment, this is overall a mid-double-digit million euro impact for the full year.

Peter Bisztyga

And is that sort of net of mitigating factors? Or is that kind of the gross impact.

Marc Spieker

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Javier Garrido, JPMorgan.

Javier Garrido

Good morning. Two questions, if I may. First one is on your Customer Solutions business. We forgot for 1 minute about the potential for intervention in the UK and you look at your overall business portfolio. When do you think your investments in dedicated assets and new areas of profit contribution in Customer Solutions could they start to offset the pricing in retail? You have been investing a lot of money for several years in this business, and I was wondering when we can see a full benefit from those investments and when they can offset the weakness in retail. And the second question is on your guidance for 2017. You have clearly singled out the €410 million potential one-off, but there are a few other one-offs. We've already seen some in Q1. I was wondering if you have in your mind a total figure of potential one-offs or some overall guidance on what could be the total impact of one-offs, not just the €410 million, but the total ballpark figure. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, thanks for the question, Javier. On the second one, no, I can't provide you now with a specific bucket of one-offs which we expect, I guess, to start for that, will anyway be - to look back at 2016, what were the one-offs in 2016 and so on. So I would always expect a certain amount of one-offs to be a natural part of the business. But overall, I would say the performance in 2017 will not be driven by one-offs. And again, I highlighted a special effect from the network modernization law in Germany, the €240 million. That obviously I would call a one-off. And so talking about one-offs, that's only one which I would like to highlight. I think the rest is normal course of business, and we then have to go down on a segment-by-segment level where we have very specific developments. But I guess from the group level, that's what I would like to stress. On the Customer Solutions side, when will investments kind of pay off and when do we see a lasting profit growth there. Let me first stress the point that the retail business, and I'm not saying that you have this misperception, but sometimes I see that there is a misperception, the retail business is not free of maintenance CapEx. That is predominantly related to our IT systems, which is the maintenance, but also the modernization of our IT systems. And this is ongoing CapEx in businesses which are largely free cash flow positive. So potentially, those are attractive businesses and hence, it's where we spend CapEx in order to maintain the flow of free cash from those segments. But it will not ultimately be then turned into profit growth. This is just to maintain a free cash flow stream. Secondly, you're also right that some of the funds we dedicated in that segment are going into growth amidst various initiatives. And then it depends on the initiative when this will actually pay back. for example, When we invest into a heat business in Sweden, for example, we decided just last year on a roughly €200 million investment in a district heating plant in Stockholm. This is obviously something which will take 2 to 3 years until it actually then generates profits and also becomes then mostly accretive over time. Others will kick in much earlier. Overall, I do think that - but I have to take out any development for UK because if I do not, as you suggested, any specific development in the UK, I would actually be relatively confident that we will be also seeing growing profit numbers in Customer Solutions in the midterm.

The next question is from Michel Debs, Citigroup.

Michel Debs

Good morning. I have two questions, please. The first one is below the EBIT line. You told us at the end of last year that you would reduce the unwinding charge by €200 million to €250 million because you’re transferring provisions to the government and that the change in discount rate would enable you to save roughly €650 million on the provisions that you keep. So for the full year, we’re looking at an €850 million to €900 million reduction in noncash interest charges. So for the first quarter, I was expecting something around €220 million, €230 million. You said in your bridge that you only had €100 million. So did I make a mistake in my calculation? Or is the number – the benefit that we expect for the full year start to reduce for some reason? That’s my first question.

The second question relates to pricing power. We discussed supplier loss. And looking at all your markets, in Germany, you said that you have put up prices to offset increased TSO charges. In the UK, you said you put up prices to anticipate pressure from the government. In Eastern Europe, I understand that you’re going to put up prices, too, because you have higher procurement costs. Can you tell us a bit about the impact those price increases may have on the number of customers that you have, and whether at the EBITDA level, losing customers to put up prices is something that is a net positive or neutral?

Marc Spieker

Michel. Let me start with the second one, just to straighten it out because you said that we were raising prices in order to anticipate pressure from the UK government. That’s not what I said, and it’s not what we’re doing. We are also, in the UK, raising prices because of wholesale prices which have increased not in anticipation. So we will not look into the crystal ball to anticipate some power or gas pricing increases going forward. In order to judge whether price increases – if – what kind of impact they have, we need to look at what is going on in the different markets.

In Germany, where the bi-part of the increase comes from very hefty increases in the TSO charges, as you rightfully said, there is no way any competitor can actually match that or avoid that. And this is also what we see from the customer reaction at this point in time that they seem to understand what the reasons for the increase are. So that the churn rate following our price announcement confirmed to us actually that we will be able to manage our customer base at constant level during this year. Eastern Europe, you mentioned – there actually I would make the contrary point. We saw there extraordinary price increases during the first quarter on the back of very cold weather and some interruptions on the generation side.

That will actually help us to improve our customer numbers because some of our competitors, specifically the new entrants, simply go bust because the truth is it’s not so easy to manage an energy supply portfolio if you do not properly hedge for your procurement. And actually, we’re relatively confident that throughout the year, we will increase our customer numbers because customer numbers actually need to change and appreciate that there is someone who can continue to provide energy even in those extreme situations. And then we have for UK, which obviously is the most challenging market right now, also there we will increase our sales activities in order to stabilize it. But clearly, the political doesn’t help.

It creates a lot of uncertainty among our customers, and there we need to monitor how the political situation develops. And so very differentiated picture market-by-market. On the interest – net interest development falling from nuclear, I have to admit that you lost me somehow, and my short answer would be, yes, probably you have somewhere mixed up the numbers and the effects. So I would propose that we get back to you offline bilaterally to talk – to walk you through the numbers because I guess that’s not – this call is not the right place. But I – we fully stick to what we said as part of our annual result call and we are being in line with those – with the guidance we gave here.

Michel Debs

Thank you for the clarification.

Thank you. The next question is from Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein.

Deepa Venkateswaran

I just want to…

Alex Karnick

Sorry, this is Alex, we can very badly hear you. There’s some interference in the line.

Deepa Venkateswaran

You hear me now? I just want to clarify one last point that Marc made before the Q&A session about the net debt reduction potential from decommissioning and CTA. And I think you said the number of €1.5 billion to €2 billion. I just want to clarify, was this €1.5 billion to €2 billion including both the effects? Or was it just the decommissioning?

Marc Spieker

No, this is including both effects, Deepa. We said that the – including [indiscernible] the CTA, will account for roughly €1 billion, and that the overall target for up to €1 billion of savings for nuclear decommissioning. But we are increasingly confident that a fair share of that €1 billion can be booked already this year.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Okay. And then the rest next year, because I was under the impression that you would be able to book all of that €1 billion on decommissioning this year.

Marc Spieker

We never say that it’s all in this year. We are continuously executing the measures behind it. So from today’s point of view, I’m very, very confident that a fair share of that can be booked this year, but we will not be able to manage everything already this year.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Christian Schultz, TIMCO [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking the question. Could you speak about the operating cash flow performance for, I think, particularly the German businesses where the trends, EBITDA or EBIT, differs strongly from where you stood in cash generation across networks, Customer Solutions, but also on the nuclear generation business. Is that related primarily to working capital swings? Or are there other drivers across those three segments? Thanks.

Marc Spieker

Generally, the cash flow development, I will make the argument that to interpret movement in isolated quarters is a tricky thing. So I would actually predominantly reaffirm our outlook for the full year that we will manage the cash conversion, i.e., EBITDA to operating cash flow before interest and taxes, of 80%. On that one, again, we are pretty confident. We saw some shifts in the network business, which do not tell you anything about the operation or our capacity to manage the cash inflow from our customers. On the Customer Solutions side, we have the typical seasonal swing where you see a poor cash profile in the first quarter. That is because we have monthly installments, but high procurement costs according to the high volumes in the first quarter and so on. So at this point in time, we do not see – do not have any indication of an unexpected or lasting buildup in net operating working capital, which would mean that we would have to adjust our full year guidance for the 80% cash conversion.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, that’s very helpful.

Thank you. And the last question is from Vincent Gilles, Credit Suisse.

Vincent Gilles

Just bouncing off Alberto’s question on the hybrids, can you update us on your discussions with credit rating agencies on the equity content of the hybrids because obviously, we’ll change entirely the content of what you need to issue?

Marc Spieker

The answer to the precise question is no.

Vincent Gilles

No, you cannot update us? Or no, you don’t have discussions?

Marc Spieker

I can simply reassure that all of the credit rating agencies earlier this year ahead of our annual results call, and I think that’s the most important now touch point which we had with them so far in this year. Then we also talked about the capacity of a potential hybrid and that we are confident that if we were to take that measure, that in a meaningful amount, we would get the whole equity credit from agencies. More – I can’t add from that point.

Vincent Gilles

Can you define the usual? What is usual? 50% or 100%?

Marc Spieker

As a rule, I would say the 50%. But again, this very much depends on the details how you structure a hybrid [indiscernible] and so forth. But at this point in time, usual, I would say the 50%.

Vincent Gilles

Thanks very much.

Thank you. We have no further questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Alex Karnick

Yes. This is Alex again. So thank you very much for your interest in our Q1 results, your many interesting questions. And as usual, the IR team is available for any follow-ups. Thank you very much. Have a good one. Take care.

Marc Spieker

Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

