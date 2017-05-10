Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 10, 2017 8:30 am ET

Good day and welcome to the Vitamin Shoppe First Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Call.

I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dan Lamadrid, Chief Accounting Officer.

Daniel Lamadrid - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Earlier this morning, we released the financial results for first quarter of 2017. A copy of our earnings release can be found on our website at vitaminshoppe.com in the Investor Relations section. Making presentations today will be Colin Watts, Chief Executive Officer; and Brenda Galgano, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to remind listeners that remarks made by management during the course of this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the company's future results, or plans, guidance, strategies, and prospects. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and implementation of the company's plan to differ materially. The words believe, expect, plan, intend, estimate, or anticipate, and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as should, would and could identify forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we expressly do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required to do so by law.

During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP figures. We have provided a reconciliation for these numbers in Tables 4 and 5 in the press release. We refer all of you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a more detailed discussion of the risk and uncertainties that may have a direct bearing on our operating results, our performance, and our financial condition.

I will now turn over the call to Colin.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

I will start by providing my perspective on our first quarter 2017 results, focusing on the drivers of that performance in key parts of our business. Next, I will provide an update on several key initiatives of our reinvention strategy, which have shown positive results in pilots, leading to our decision to accelerate expansion in the next few months. I will then turn the call over to Brenda to provide financial details about the first quarter and guidance for the balance of 2017.

Our overall results for Q1 were disappointing. Trends in the first two months of the year were similar to Q4 of 2016, and our comps for January and February were running at negative low single-digit pace. March, however, saw a market slowdown in comp to a negative mid-single-digit level, particularly focused in the Sports side of our business. This worsening trend in comps continued through April.

These comp figures exclude the expected negative impacts from the changes in our loyalty program, which I will come back to. As we look at this quarter's results, it's important that we highlight the significant difference between the Sports side of our business, where we experienced a progressively worsening competitive environment and our solid performance on the Vitamin, Minerals and Supplements side of our business, which drives the majority of our revenues and profits and is truly our core market.

Out total comps in the quarter were negative 6.3%, impacted by approximately 250 basis points from the change in the loyalty program from annual to quarterly certificate distribution. This was expected and we communicated this on the last call. Underlying comp ex-loyalty worsened by about 1.5% in the quarter versus our Q4 comps. This weakening of comp performance came entirely from our sports customer.

And as I just mentioned, the first two months of the year were at a similar pace to year-end 2016. But over the course of the quarter, we saw stepped-up competitive environment on multiple fronts in sports, including increased advertising spending, greater levels of promotional intensity and overall pricing pressure coming from multiple channel competitors.

Let me speak more about what we are seeing in the Sports category. There has been a significant expansion of assortment and food, drug, mass and club channels as well as greater focus by major online competitors in the Sports category over the past year. And many are using price to attract new customers. Specifically, there are few unique factors about the Sports category and sports customer segment that has made it challenging for us, or said another way, easier for others to compete in this market.

One, there has been increasing in broader customer appeal of overall protein consumption and fitness. In turn, we've seen a stepped-up interest in the category for mass retailers to take advantage of this broadening appeal. In addition, the vendor community in the Sports category, it's highly concentrated with a handful of manufacturers and brands driving a high market share. Some of whom have increased their focus on online and mass channels, which has been to the detriment of the specialty channel.

Two, the sports customer based on our research tends to be less channel loyal and more price-sensitive than our core VMS customer. Three, our Vitamin Shoppe private brand penetration has been historically low in the Sports category, representing a 17% to 18% penetration level compared to almost 27% penetration in our VMS category, providing less of a competitive moat for our business in sports. And four, there has been a low level of innovation in the Sports segment overall.

And as this segment has commoditized, price and convenience have become a bigger driver of consumer purchase behavior. Our review of the consumer analytics behind our Sports and on-the-go categories confirm that during the quarter, we struggled equally with driving new customer acquisitions, largely because we were heavily outspent by competitors, as well as saw slippage in our customer retention. Obviously, we're not going to stand still. I will come back to our reinvention acceleration strategy designed to attack this situation across all three stages of the customer shopping journey in the areas of acquisition, engagement, and retention.

The balance of our Vitamin Shoppe portfolio, our VMS categories remain solid. And when adjusting for the impact of the loyalty program change actually experienced positive growth of 1.2% in the quarter led by sub-categories such as vitamins, men's health and specialty supplements. VMS has always been the most important division for the Vitamin Shoppe, accounting for about two-thirds of our revenue and profit.

It also represents our most reliable customer base. Within these categories, we have a lot of competitive advantages, which our vendor partners also recognize. In many instances, we're either the number one or number two retailer for the VMS vendors and we are finding new ways to capitalizing these partnerships based on our stepped-up level of joint business planning. We are also getting smarter and better at the way we promote products and new innovation in this category; and in most instances, our vendor partners have been supporting us as well.

Our omni-promotional capability is now the primary way that we are promoting all our major events and we are introducing this capability to our major vendors for leverage on back-half promotions this year.

Let me touch on a couple of other notable parts of our business and the performance in Q1. We've been pleased with the growth and penetration of our private brand business since making it a major focus for the company. In the quarter, private brands were up about 3% and overall penetration increased more than 170 basis points to 21.2% overall. We have several new innovations launches planned for the balance of 2017, which will continue to bolster this critical area of our portfolio.

Moving on to e-commerce, our vitaminshoppe.com comps were down 9% in the quarter, impacted by three factors. One, anniversarying the aforementioned changes to our loyalty program. Two, shifting our business towards our omni-vision for the company, BOPUS, buy online pick up in-store, has grown to a meaningful amount of our online orders, impacting Q1 vitaminshoppe.com comps by about 500 basis points as we account for both these revenues in our retail stores. And three, a key issue for us in the quarter was a reduction in traffic, which was primarily impacted by increased marketing by other online competitors and by other primary competitors.

So while the Q1 performance was not where we would like to it be, we are seeing high conversion rates across our newly launched website, particularly, better across the mobile conversion. Wrapping up the quarter, we've had challenges getting reliable performance from Nutri-Force for the past several quarters. We completed a strategic review of this business segment in Q1. And the business segment is currently undergoing a major restructuring, which Brenda will speak to about what our plans and our financial implications are for this business segment moving forward.

Now, let me turn to the progress on our reinvention initiatives, and our plan to accelerate the expansion of these programs over the next few months. As you know, our reinvention plan has been driven by a significant amount of consumer insights and augmented by new data analytics, which has given us a much better understanding of our customers and where we have the greatest advantage to meet their needs and drive revenue. As we categorize our reinvention initiatives, it might be easier to think of them along the customer shopping journey.

In the area of acquisition, this is the enhancement on how we're going to attract new customers; in the area of engagement, it will be upgraded to our assortment and selling capabilities with the special focus on our new store and online omni-retail opportunity; in the area of retention and share wallet, where we're bringing online new services and capabilities aimed at driving better personalization, deeper relationships, and ultimately, stronger loyalty across our 6 million active members; and finally, in the area of value, where we're taking steps to address price value gaps in the market, particularly, in the Sports segment.

Let me take a couple of minutes to unpack each one of these. Over the past year, we have built a proven customer acquisition capability, particularly, focused on online customer acquisition. In 2016, we conducted several spending tests that show that for every online transaction we drove through acquisition, we're seeing over two more transaction incrementally driven in our retail channel.

In addition, we've been successful in beginning to run cooperative acquisition events with some of our major vendors, who have been matching our investments, effectively doubling our impact. As a result, we plan to double our back-half digital marketing spending in 2017. This additional spending coupled with our improved targeting capability through our new CRM capabilities and continued investment in content and social media is expected to have a meaningful impact on our business later in the year.

As we turn to engagement upgrade, I would point to omni-enhancements and the impact of our new brand defining store, which is transforming how we're engaging our customers. We've been moving aggressively to put in place the components necessary to be an omni-channel retailer. As we do so, we start off with some key advantages. Our stores are all company-operated, and we have a large loyalty customer database.

We launched BOPIS a bit of a year ago, and this service continues to gain traction. We've been using our new brand defining store, or BDS, as a customer engagement learning laboratory, where we're focused on a variety of key elements across the entire store experience that will help us drive better interactions with our customers, build larger baskets by focusing on wellness solution bundles and increase shopping frequencies, improve new categories and services.

We currently have nine BDS stores open, and another five are scheduled to open by the end of the quarter. Overall, we are very pleased with the performance of the stores, keeping in mind that some of it's been opened only a short period of time.

Drivers of success in these stores include new category expansion, better sampling vehicles, our new SPARK workshops and SPARK one-on-one consultations in-stores and a relentless focus on innovation to spur a continued interest in key categories.

While we are planning broader national expansion of our BDS stores in 2018, we intend to capitalize on several key successful elements from these stores immediately. These elements have proven to have a strong incremental and positive revenue impact over the course of our pilot thus far. And as a result, we are confident that they can be expanded quickly into our current store fleet with similar returns. The Kombucha On Tap bar and the (13:21) are two of these key elements that have been traffic drivers while also contributing to increased basket size. We will be rolling these features to an additional 80 stores over the coming months with more to follow in 2018.

Additionally, we piloted several major changes to category assortment in test markets in 2016. The major theme in these new assortment is uniqueness and innovation, emphasizing brands and products that are unique to the specialty channel that cut across many categories, including Sports and VMS. Based on the pilot success, we plan to accelerate the new category assortments over the next several months to approximately half historically.

Turning to customer loyalty and retention, we have historically relied on our Healthy Awards loyalty program and strong relationships between our customers and our health enthusiasts as our key retention vehicles. This year, we are adding two major enhancements focused on improving customer retention and driving greater share of wallet with our best customers. First, we are installing our new customer relationship management capabilities and have been piloting consumer campaigns utilizing the new capabilities.

We are uniquely advantaged with over 6 million active members in our loyalty database, who drive almost 90% of our total revenue. Beginning in Q3, we will augment our e-mail marketing with a much more personalized omni-channel CRM approach, where we will tailor both messaging and offering to specific customer segments tied to their overall attitudes and shopping behaviors at the Vitamin Shoppe.

Our second major launch was Auto Delivery, sometimes refer to as subscribe and save. We launched a beta version of our Auto Delivery offering in Q4. Customer response is ahead of our expectations with several thousand customers already signed up. We offer Auto Delivery on all of our private brand and is also supported by many of our key vendors for their brand. By midyear, we will be introducing an omni-sales incentive to our retail health enthusiasts to help further stimulate their support to this program throughout our entire store network.

When you consider that over 70% of the shopping visits to the Vitamin Shoppe are for replenishment purchase and we are seeing strong incremental sales being driven for each customer signing up for Auto Delivery, we believe this new capability will be a major retention vehicle and a major growth vehicle for the Vitamin Shoppe in the near future.

Importantly, we need to ensure that the price value offered by the Vitamin Shoppe is appropriately competitive. We launched our pilot pricing and promotion strategy during Q1 in several key test markets. Our analytical modeling showed that we did not need to approach our prices as the sweeping change across the board reset, but instead, we went about in a more focused manner looking at key value items with the highest price elasticity, basket penetration and importance to our target customers and made pricing adjustments to ensure we were appropriately price-competitive versus other channels where our customers shop. We are halfway through the pilot and early results are promising. We expect that we will be making appropriate pricing adjustments later this year to remain competitive.

With respect to promotion, in the past, we have been primarily relying on product scan-downs to promote to our customers with mixed levels of ROI. We've already started to make adjustments to our promotional mix to focus on the promotional vehicles and brands that have proven to drive incremental lifts on both the top line and bottom line for the business. Since we've completed our new vendor partnership term agreements with our top-tier vendors, we're now meeting with them to have joint business planning discussions where we are aligning on how we will build their business through the right combinations of promotions, product innovation, and value pricing.

You will start to see the results of this work as early as next quarter. Over the past few quarters, we've been talking about the work we've been doing around cost savings initiatives, and we are very pleased with the progress we've made and are staying in the business. Brenda will talk more about this in her presentation.

So, in summary, we are disappointed by our Q1 results and Q2 is shaping up to be another difficult quarter for us and we have adjusted our guidance to reflect this. Our major challenge in Sports has been new customer acquisitions, coupled with the retention leaky bucket driven by price value concern and the lack of strong vehicles for retention such as Auto Delivery and CRM. We believe we're taking the right steps to improve this segment of our business. And as we move through the year, we expect to see progressive improvement.

Over the coming weeks and months, we will be moving urgently to roll out the initiatives I just discussed. It will take a period before we see a meaningful impact from them, but we expect them to hit full stride by year-end and be even more impactful in 2018. Longer term, we believe the acceleration of many of these key initiatives across acquisition, engagement, and retention will make a significant difference in shifting the Vitamin Shoppe to a much more unique and differentiated retail experience.

I will now turn the call over to Brenda to take you through the first quarter financial results.

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Thank you, Colin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us. As a remainder, beginning with the first quarter of 2017, we changed our segment reporting to better reflect the changes we are making in managing and evaluating the business and have combined the retail and direct segments to one retail channel in our internal and public reporting. You saw this in the press release we issued earlier this morning.

Now, let me start with a quick overview of earnings. On a GAAP basis, EPS was in the quarter $0.35, and on an adjusted basis, was $0.37. Reiterating what Colin discussed, our overall results were disappointing, reflecting a more competitive and promotional environment in sports that got more intense as the quarter progressed as well as ongoing challenges at Nutri-Force. Total comps for the quarter were negative 6.3%, including a negative 5.8% store comp and a negative 9.1% vitaminshoppe.com comp. As expected, partially contributing to the overall comp decline was an estimated 2.5% negative impact from the change to the loyalty program.

Additionally, the weaker comp performance in Q1 was primarily driven by the Sports customer, which lead to an overall weaker comp that got progressively worse throughout the quarter. More specifically, our comp when adjusted for the loyalty impact, were down a little over 2% in both January and February, which was a similar trend to the fourth quarter. However, in March, comp worsened to negative over 6% for the month. The March trends are continuing in the second quarter and we are experiencing a significant day-to-day sales volatility.

On a more positive note, we continue to be pleased with the performance of private brands with growth of 2.8% and representing 21.2% of our total sales, up 170 basis points from the same period last year. This performance was largely driven by our newer brands, including plnt, Betancourt and Next Step. In addition, we saw positive growth from our core vitamins, mineral and supplement businesses after adjusting for the impact from the loyalty change.

Moving on to Nutri-Force, total sales were up 5.4%, driven by strong growth in sales to Vitamin Shoppe, which increased 38% in the quarter. The transition to in-house production is ahead of what we planned at the time of the acquisition, and we are pleased with the performance. By contrast, third-party sales were down 14% in the quarter. We continue to struggle with this part of the business and overall Nutri-Force continued to underperform with an operating loss of $3.2 million compared to an operating loss of $260,000 in the first quarter of last year.

As discussed during our last call, we engaged manufacturing turnaround consultants to perform an assessment of the alternative to improve results of this business. Based on this assessment, we planned to reduce operational complexity by putting more focus behind our own private brand production performing a SKU rationalization of select third-party item, and implementing a number of process changes designed to improve efficiency and overall profitability.

We expect these actions to significantly improve financial performance driving year-over-year improvement in operating income by the fourth quarter of this year and achieving a breakeven run rate by the end of 2018. The impact to our financials in the upcoming quarters from the turnaround is expected to be two-fold.

First, we are estimating a charge of $16 million to $20 million related to inventory, consulting fees, and other SG&A related costs, which we expect to incur primarily in the second quarter. And second, we expect disruption to the overall business as we right-size the third party business and continue to transition to more in-house production of our own brands.

As a result of these actions, we estimate that Nutri-Force will report an operating loss for that current year of approximately $10 million, excluding charges already discussed. We expect the revenue run rate after inter-company eliminations as we enter 2018 to be approximately $15 million.

Moving down the P&L, our gross profit margin rate for the quarter was about 320 basis points lower than both reported and adjusted first quarter 2016 and reflects many puts and takes. More specifically, the factors driving gross margin performance during the quarter were as follows. On product margin, favorable product category mix, including the impact from the growth of private brands and early benefits from vendor partnership contributed over a 100 basis points of year-over-year growth. This was offset by higher promotional spend and a positive inventory reserve adjustment in the prior year. As a result, overall we realized a slight year-over-year increase in product margin of approximately 6 basis points.

As expected, the benefits from vendor partnerships are building as a reduction of cost of goods sold and we continue to expect an overall gross margin benefit from this initiative of over a 100 basis points in 2017 and an incremental 80 basis points to 90 basis points in 2018. This is one of our key profit driving initiatives and we are pleased with the progress we've made.

Occupancy and supply chain both deleveraged by 185 basis points respectively, mainly due to the lower sales. Nutri-Force impacted margins negatively by about 85 basis points and other cost related to our pricing and promotional work impacted margin by about 50 basis points.

Reported SG&A expenses of $83.2 million includes $700,000 in expenses related to the Nutri-Force turnaround. Last year also includes special charges totaling $2.9 million.

Excluding certain costs for both years, SG&A as a percentage of sales de-levered by 48 basis points. This de-leverage is from a combination of store payroll, advertising, and other store operating costs, partially offset by leverage from Nutri-Force, and a decline in corporate costs of 6.5%. We are keenly focused on our cost savings initiatives and are realizing the planned reductions in costs within SG&A. Operating income in the quarter was impacted by slower top line growth and an increasing loss at Nutri-Force.

Adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2017 was $16.3 million compared to an adjusted $29.8 million in the same period of the prior year with adjusted margins of 5.1% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to an adjusted 8.8% in the first quarter of 2016.

Now, a few more comments about our cost savings initiatives. As previously discussed, we have identified $36.5 million in total cumulative, annualized savings from initiatives that began over a year ago. As I noted, some of these savings are already positively impacting our P&L, but we expect more to come. Of the $36.5 million in savings, $25.5 million is expected to be generated from the workaround vendor partnerships and more efficient pricing and promotion spending, which is planned to ramp up as we move through the year.

By the fourth quarter, we expect the cost of goods sold savings to positively contribute over 150 basis points to gross margin. This would represent an improvement of over 100 basis points above the first quarter run rate. For the year, as a whole, we expect to realize cost of goods sold savings of $15 million and SG&A savings of $11 million, netting to $17 million after investments for growth.

Turning now to our balance sheet and free cash flow, which continued to be strong. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million, convertible note with a total face value of $144 million and nothing drawn on our credit facility.

Free cash flows generated in the quarter was approximately $10 million. In addition, subsequent to quarter end, we successfully amended our credit facility providing lower rate and extended terms through 2022. This asset-based facility continued to provide borrowings up to $150 million. Our strong cash flow generation, coupled with our amended credit facility enables continued investments to support growth of our business as well as maintain financial flexibility.

Now, let me provide an update to our guidance. The Sports segment got much more competitive and promotional resulting in a declining comp trend in March that is continuing in the second quarter. Although it is difficult to predict how the competitive environment shakes out for the remainder of the year, our revised forecast assumes a certain amount of elevated promotional activity, particularly, in the Sports category.

Our revised full-year estimates are as follows. Comparable sales growth rate of negative low- to mid-single-digits; GAAP EPS of $1.03 to $1.28. This includes the expected charges associated with the implementation of strategic initiatives to improve performance at Nutri-Force assumed at $80 million. Excluding the impact of these charges, adjusted EPS is estimated at $1.50 to $1.75. The reduction from previous guidance is due to the anticipated business disruption at Nutri-Force during the turnaround as well as lower sales in the Sports category.

Capital expenditures of $45 million, including the build-out of distribution center in Arizona, IT investment, approximately, 50 new stores and between 10 to 15 brand defining store transformations. As we look to the current quarter and consider the costs associated with the Nutri-Force turnaround as well as the elevated competitive environment, we thought it would be helpful to provide some additional guidance. We currently estimate that the second quarter GAAP EPS will be in the range of a loss of $0.07 to earnings of $0.03 a share. This includes an estimated charge of $15 million associated with the Nutri-Force restructuring.

Excluding this charge, we estimate second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.32 to $0.42. As the year continues, we expect improvements in performance driven by growing gross margins from reduced cost of goods sold, improvements in sales trends from the initiatives and investments in our business previously discussed and lower losses from Nutri-Force as the benefits from the restructuring begin to be realized.

This ends our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to take your questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

And we will take our first question from Peter Benedict with Robert Baird.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, guys. A couple of questions. Let me get a kind of a one part question here. But just quickly, Brenda, on gross margin, helpful commentary around some of the product margins and whatnot. Just curious what your view is just on the consolidated gross margin number as we look out over the next – in the second quarter and then how you're thinking about that for the year. And then, the second part of the question's more around your D&A stepped down about $8 million. Is that a new run rate, what drove that step-down from where has it been running, and your view on free cash flow as we think for this year, where are you guys thinking free cash flow will come in? Thank you.

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Sure, Peter. So I'll start with the question around gross margin. And I'll start with the overall gross margins, including everything, including impact of deleverage of Nutri-Force. As the guidance for the first quarter implies a significant improvement in trends in gross margins. And specifically, we are expecting that overall gross margins should improve by a 100 basis points or maybe more. And then, for the year, we do expect that gross margins will improve in the range of a 100 basis points.

And then, specifically, around product margins for the second quarter, we also expect improvement versus the first quarter, and specifically, we expect product margins to be up close to 200 basis points as well as for the year in that same rate close to 200 basis points. And that's really driven mainly by two things. One is the cost reductions that I previously discussed from our vendor partnerships. The other is continued benefit from the mix shift as we continue to increase private brands as well as we continue to outperform in a much stronger gross margin VMS categories.

On the second question on D&A, the D&A within corporate costs did go down as part of our overall changes in segment reporting, we did shift some depreciation and amortization to the retail segment. So, for example, depreciation on our stores had previously been in corporate costs and that has now shifted up to retail. We did also restate last year's segment reporting results to reflect those changes.

And then, with respect to cash flows, we expect our free cash flows will continue at around the same rate we saw in the first quarter. So, specifically, free cash flow for the quarter was around $10 million as we look out through the remainder of the year. We expected to run around that same pace. Maybe a little bit higher as we see improved performance in the business.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Just a follow-up to clarifying the gross margin, when you're saying up a 100 basis points in the second quarter and then for the year, you mean relative to the first quarter number, is that right?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

No, no, relative to prior year. So as we look out what some of the drivers, the negative drivers were for the quarter, those will not be significant. So specifically, Nutri-Force, I said, was an 85-basis-point reduction. We expect that that will decrease significantly as we go throughout the year and actually will – we expect it could turn slightly positive near the end of the year.

And then, likewise, with the product margin, we don't expect the same level of promotional spend and we expect continued ramp-up from the initiatives we discussed.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And it is one other follow-up. Do you expect any buyback activity for this year – remainder of the year?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. Our guidance assumes no buyback. We continue to have discussions with the board and we'll continue to evaluate that, but the guidance implies none.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

And we'll take our next question from Sean Kras with Barclays.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, good morning, and thank you for taking my question. The guidance for this year has changed quite a bit since March, seemingly due to more challenging environment for sports nutrition. And the guidance seems to suggest the current trend in Sports stays the same or maybe improves a bit from here. So, I guess, my question is what gives you comfort that the Sports category doesn't get worse?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

So I'll start with the answer, Sean. As we look at what happened towards the backend of the quarter, really markedly margin continuing into Q2, we've seen a significant increase in advertising and promotional spending in the market. That caught us by surprise frankly, but we have put together a game plan internally to address many of these areas. And I'm glad to say that several of the reinvention initiatives that we had already planned for the year were showing strong strength in the pilot work that we have been doing.

So, as a result, we've ramped those up and we put further investments behind those that will come online over the next several months. The balance – the benefit of those initiatives combined with an expectation that what we saw in terms of competitive spending won't be sustained for the balance of the year. The areas where we have more comfort that we're not going to see a full continuation of trend, although we do imply in the guidance more competitive environment than we had originally planned for in the year.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then, my follow-up is on Nutri-Force. That part of the business has been underperforming for a while. And I guess, my question is at what point do you think it may make sense to actually exit that business?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

When we made the decision to acquire Nutri-Force a few years ago, Sean, the goal really was to take advantage of a vertical integration to both pick up additional margin points from getting into the manufacturing area as well as to accelerate our innovation for our private brands into the market. And on both of those fronts, we're feeling that Nutri-Force has performed quite well.

The issue that we knew but got fully revealed as we started the work on this turnaround was that we had burdened the Nutri-Force with a significant level of complexity largely driven by what was going on in the third-party side of the business. So at this point, we've taken steps to be able to both secure continued growth on the private brand business that's going to be done at Nutri-Force and also to be smarter about the way we're going about picking our third-party partners to make sure that we represent that business appropriately. And we feel comfortable that once we get through this turnaround period of time, the business is going to be performing much more reliably as we go into the back-end of this year and then certainly in 2018.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Colin.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Sure.

We'll take our next question from David Schick with Consumer Edge Research.

David M. Novak - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Hi. This is David Novak on for David Schick. You mentioned day-to-day volatility around comp towards the end of the quarter and that's carrying over into 2Q. What do you think is driving that? And when is the last time that you've seen that kind of volatility on a day-to-day basis or is this potentially unprecedented?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

So, we have, I'd say, over the past 12 months to 18 months, seen more volatilities than we have seen it historically. However, as we look at even more recently, we're seeing more significant swings. Of course, there's going to be some of that that's expected, given timing of Fogo (40:23) promotions as well as quite frankly weather. But we also believe that there's more pointed promotional activity with competitors that may also be driving some of that volatility.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yes, David, I think it's important as I tried to point out in my remarks, the vast majority of that volatility is focused in on our Sports part of the business. And I would say that the major change over the last – really starting at the start of 2016 accelerating the 2017 and particularly impacting March is the fact that we're seeing a larger degree of competitive incursion into that market from multiple fronts.

We've got folks in specialty, they are being much more aggressive about the way that they're going about spending in the market. We've got folks in mass, who've increased their share of shelf for this category and continuing to look at it as an opportunity to drive their own growth. And we're obviously seeing online incursion that's being seen across most of retail as well.

The sports customers and the sports market is a very unique part of our business, driven by a lot of different issues that are throwing us off frankly right now. But we feel comfortable that we've got the right game plan to address that as we go through the balance of this year and a lot of that relies on accelerating in an urgent pace some of the critical reinvention initiatives that we had set focused particularly on acquisitions on new products and specialized products assortment and what we're doing in the retention area, particularly, on what we're doing with Auto Delivery.

David M. Novak - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Great. Thank you.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

You're welcome.

And we'll take our next question from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks. Hey, Colin, I have a question regarding the – I guess, the customer base. Can you remind us or share with us, is the VMS customer who's shopping with you, is that a different customer from the sports customer?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. There's two real predominant segments. Simeon, thanks for the question. And we've been able to take the work we did on our segmentation that we shared about a year ago and augmented now with – because of the step that we've just taken into CRM augmented with clear shopping behavior data, and there is clearly a sports customer tends to be a bit younger, tends to be a bit more male, is really making their purchases at the Vitamin Shoppe largely based on fitness and performance.

And in the middle of their basket is sports protein surrounding their basket are things like protein bars, sports supplement products, and it's not – they do buy some VMS products, but it's not the predominant defining part of their customer. And that's the customer base that we've seen that has been subject to the highest degree of volatility, highest degree of competitive focus.

Separately, our VMS customer tends to be female, tends to be about 10 years older than the sports customer, tends to anchor their decision less about fitness, a little bit more on condition-based purposes. This has been the customer that has been sort of the core customer for the Vitamin Shoppe for our 40-year history. And it's the one that's been a bit more reliable and certainly more tied to our brand.

So that's a customer that obviously is a critical point of focus. We're going to fight to compete within the sports area, but we're also going to continue to focus on growing that VMS customer because the more profitable customer and we believe a more defensible customer. That part of the business has been growing. It was growing last year despite the fact that overall our business was down. VMS side of our business and VMS customer basket, VMS customer numbers actually grew for the year. And in first quarter, taking out the loyalty impact, it was also a positive quarter for that area.

So we feel comfortable that that's a fairly reliable customer, but I do want to point out, I'm not going to rest on our laurels on that. We're going to continue to make sure that on both fronts, on sports as well as on VMS, we remain competitive, so that we can get back to growth.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And the follow-up is, if you – just taking some of the strategies you talked about for the back half of the year, CRM, retention, loyalty, does that address the sports customer, or is that more towards the VMS? And other than price, then how is the sport – what is the strategy around the sports customer? And you said you're going to not rest on your laurels or still be competitive in that world, does that make sense given how competitive it's getting in that space?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. It's a great question, Simeon. So I would say that the areas that we're bringing online starting immediately around acquisition, engagements, and retention all tying back to a lot of the work we did within our reinvention, both address the VMS customer as well as the sports customer. We believe with the sports customer right now, one of the more important things that we need to do is demonstrate differentiation in our stores and make sure we really highlight what's different about the Vitamin Shoppe versus the online competitors, mass competitors and even other specialty competitors. We did substantial discussions, negotiations with our vendor partners last year. And one of the things that really differentiates our sports business is, we do have strong vendor partners.

One of the things that we're going to them and talking about, it's really about innovations that they have in their pipeline and work that we could do with our health enthusiasts to be able to engage further both on the new news that's in the category. It's been down historically over the over the last couple of years, but there is still news to take advantage of. And we're getting even sharper and more aggressive about how we're taking advantage of that innovation in that part of the category. That being said, and I think your question implies, there'd be a danger that we might overemphasize our focus on sports and lose sight of the importance of our VMS business. And I can categorically tell you that's not going to happen.

We are fully aware of the advantages we have in VMS. We have a very strong assortment. We have a strong private brands position, and we really have very knowledgeable health enthusiasts in our stores, now combined with strong omni-elements that help them to be able to do even better job of building relationships and meet the needs of these customers. So as I think about the two areas, it's really a conversation about slightly different points of emphasis. We think we can continue to win back our sports customer segment. We think we can anchor and then continue to grow our VMS customer as we move forward.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Shane Higgins with Deutsche Bank.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Good morning, and thanks for taking the questions. Colin, I just wanted to get some of your thoughts on some of the earliest brand defining store pilots that you guys rolled out. How have sales been in those stores relative to your expectations? And then, if you could just provide a little bit of color around some of the elements, I think, you discussed on your prepared remarks about some of the elements you're going to incorporate to the remodel this year?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. Great question, Shane. So I want to remind folks that what we did was, we ended the year with four of these brand defining stores in variety of different geographical locations. And then, in the first quarter – end of first quarter, start of second quarter, we've opened up another five of these stores. So nine total at this point. So we've got another five that are going to becoming on-board in the next four weeks or so. So we'll have about 14 of them by the end of the second quarter.

What we're seeing is that the stores are meeting our pro-forma expectation (48:23). What we're seeing is a significant step-up in private brands, penetration in the stores. These stores have been really designed to increase the level of customer engagements and to enhance conversion with our health enthusiasts in the stores themselves. And so what we've done is, we've added elements like more prominent private brands positioning within the stores, solution sets that are designed to allow our health enthusiasts to sell bundles to our customers around variety of need states, including things like sleep (49:00), including things like weight management.

We've also added some very unique elements for sampling. We have a very strong and proprietary sports protein sampling station, which we found has been quite active and quite popular with our customer base, so that they can try flavor samples before they have to commit the $50 plus to 5 pound drum of those types of products. And then elements that we talked about on the call today, which we're starting to actually push out beyond just the brand defining stores to a larger piece of the fleet, including our Kombucha On Tap product, a much larger and extensive freezer and cooler step which is allowing us to push more into refrigerated probiotics, a variety of different refrigerated products, and also frozen products, including healthier snacks, and in some cases, protein enhanced breads and various other products that make sense for us as we move forward.

All-in-all what I would say is that each time we've been opening these stores they've been greeted by high degree of enthusiasm both from our customer base in the local market where we're opening them as well as from our health enthusiasts themselves. And as we open them, we're quite happy with the quick recovery we see in sales from the disruption of the remodel and the transformation then starts to take shape and we see continued strong comps driving from the business moving forward.

I think we're still in development phase. We've got some things to work out, probably one of the biggest areas that we're going to continue to work hard on, making sure that these stores act as an omni-hub. So things like buy online pick-up in store, things like taking advantage of loyalty signup, opportunities to take more advantage of what I talked about earlier in our whole Auto Delivery subscribe and save areas. These are going to have an enhanced presence in these stores as we move forward, but we're quite confident that these stores will play an active role either in total or in critical elements across the transformation of our fleet as move forward.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that color. And so just thinking about your store growth plans going forward, I know it's a little bit early to talk about 2018 publicly, but just bigger picture views as to where you're thinking about your capital investments in the future years, how that will be allocated between maybe some of these brand defining store remodels versus new stores?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. I think what you're going to see is and what we're doing already this year, we did announce that we've got 50 new store openings, but most of those new store openings were for longer-term negotiations on lease that we couldn't have gotten out of without penalties. So we went forward with those particular new stores. But there is going to be market focus on transformations on these brand defining stores moving forward.

I wouldn't say we're totally out of the business of doing new store openings, but I think you're going to see a substantial ramp-down and a focus of our capital on key areas that we know we can impact our customers whether it's from new acquisition tools, what we're doing within the stores to improve engagement in general around these brand defining stores.

We are this year making a substantial investment in a new distribution center, but the vast majority of that capital will be spent this year to get that open, so that will be behind us as well. And then, we'll have just regular IT maintenance in other key areas as we move forward. But I would say our expectation is over the next few years, we would like to see us leaning more and more into these transformations because we believe they are going to be quite positive in terms of driving top line growth and also quite positive in terms of the margin impact. Anything, Brenda, that you'd add?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

I think you touched it, Colin.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Great.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks for the color.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

No problem.

We will take our next question from Damian Witkowski with Gabelli & Company.

Damian Andrew Witkowski - Gabelli & Company

Hi. If I look at your 2016 numbers, in sports nutrition, it's about $408 million in total sales. If you look at that bucket, how much – is it the entire bucket that you're seeing the increased competition from others, or is it just a part of that $400 million?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

It's not across the entire bucket, Damian, but the biggest sectors of that bucket are basically our protein, our on-the-go nutrition, which is primarily in the bars market and some of the sports supplement. I think protein is the one that's being hit the hardest right now. Secondarily, on-the-go nutrition, and then, to a lesser degree, sport supplement.

There are some other products that are bought by that customer segment. But what we have seen in the last really starting at the start of 2016 and accelerating in the back end of the year and into this year has been the on-the-go nutrition and the sports protein – sports supplement area in particular really dominated by a few large vendors and large brands, who have started to shift over to mass and online. And with that I think, it's causing us to have some real challenges and remaining competitive in that area, we're going to be really redoubling our efforts in that as we move forward.

Damian Andrew Witkowski - Gabelli & Company

Okay. And then, those two categories, the protein and on-the-go, would you say it's about half of it or more? Just trying to get a sense of how big it is overall?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

I think it really depends on how you're looking at that. So specifically, if we look at brands and types of products, it's not half of it, maybe 30% of it looking it at that way. If you look at it from a dollars perspective, total sales then it would be probably a little bit more than half.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Damian, it's fair to say, though, and the part of the reason we've provided the color between the two segments as well as the color specific to the Sports segment as well, it is a highly concentrated issue. In other words, it's a limited number of brands, the limited number of vendors that are really causing the vast majority of the impact. And so as a result, that's really where we're going to focus our – our concentrated focus is going to be to stem the attrition on that front while growing the balance of the portfolio.

Damian Andrew Witkowski - Gabelli & Company

And again, just in terms of why the increased competition, I think you're talking to it, but if you look at the protein and on-the-go nutrition overall as a category, is that pie actually growing in all channels? Or is it declining? Is that part of the reason why there is extra competition? Or is it simply that you now have – as you said – pointed out, couple of vendors who dominate the category and they're moving into the brick-and-mortar channel or online channel and they're just giving more promotions there?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Damian, it's a mix. It's really – it's hard to pinpoint exactly. It's clear that there are vendors that have moved. You can see and there's been lots of report, if you go out to mass channel in particular, they've increased their shelf space and their focus on this category. Online has done the same. So I would say, what's happening is, we've seen kind of a main streaming of the use of protein in America's diets across the variety of different usage.

I think you're seeing some of our vendors making decisions to start to shift to broader channels, we try to chase some of that and we're also seeing other channels, trying to take advantage of looking for areas of high margin growth, and they see this category in area that makes sense. Within the specialty channel itself, there's a couple of online and a couple of bricks and mortar competitors, this is really their lifeblood. This is a majority plus of their business. And in order to defend their turf, they're getting more competitive as well. So it's really kind of a perfect storm in that area.

We'll take our next question from Stephen Tanal with Goldman Sachs.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, Colin, you mentioned earlier in the call that you're going to take steps to address price value gaps in the market. And you said particularly in sports. And I wonder if you could talk a little bit about those price changes planned for later this year. And specifically, I would just ask in this way, can you actually compete with mass and Amazon on price and some of the more commoditized identical SKUs, if that's the goal, or how are you thinking about that?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah, Stephen, when we think about this price change, we're looking at it from more of a, call it, a key value item strategy. So we've been doing substantial analytical modeling to look at the baskets of our most important customers, the products in the SKUs within those baskets and taking a look at where we stand from a price gap standpoint versus other competitors in the market.

We've always operated in a little bit of a premium to both online as well as the mass channel. I expect we're going to continue to operate with some level of premium. But there are certain products where we want to make sure that we are appropriately priced to make sure that we don't lose the full basket as a result of those key items, that kind of define the trip from the customer base. We saw that over the last year or so. There are some areas where the gap has creeped up and we see some opportunity to address that.

Overall, I think we feel like we have a price value issue in certain areas, but we don't feel like it's been across the board issue on our business. And so we're going to be delivering a bit more surgical about the way we're going to go about taking steps both on the price front as well as on the promotion front. And as we turn on CRM, one of the benefits of moving into the CRM approach, is we can be real more – much more rifle shot about the way that we present offers to our customers and we make sure that they're getting the best price value that's appropriate for their purchases and for their baskets as opposed to wasting it across a larger piece of the customer base where you're basically rewarding loading or other behaviors that don't necessarily help our P&L.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. That's helpful. And just as a final follow-up from me. A lot of this especially around sports nutrition and frankly some other categories too, almost makes it sound like maybe you'll be de-emphasizing the category over time. Is that part of the message really? Or how do you think about what happens to sports nutrition over time? Clearly, it's about a third of the business last year and it's pretty important.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah. I don't see it. If it's coming across as de-emphasis, then we're not doing our job well in communicating. I would say what you're hearing us say is, we know where our bread and butter is and that is in the VMS category. It's an area where we still have a high degree of differentiation and we believe we can be more competitive and that there is an opportunity to rise to more of the new growth trend in that particular category.

What we see in sports is we see a more volatile, more competitive market. We believe, we hope that that's going to be a short-term issue. We continue to feel we can be competitive. And what we're going to do is we're going to look into that segment and make sure that those areas where we're going to go after it, it's going to be in the areas that we feel like we can offer a differentiated price value solution to our customer base.

We know that there are vendors in the marketplace that want to see us win in those categories and are willing to partner with us to make sure that works. And frankly, I think we have opportunities on the private brand side as well to continue to grow our penetration in that area. So I don't think you're going to see us like retract from the sports market at all, but I do think what you're going to see is, you're going to see a continued balanced emphasis with an understanding right now that we're dealing with a much more competitive market in sports. We have to a be a lot sharper and lot more focused about how we go to market in order to win.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. That helps. Thanks a lot.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yep.

We'll take our final question from Curtis Nagle with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Curtis S. Nagle - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks very much for taking the question. Just a quick one on Auto Delivery. Do you think that this could perhaps limit your ability to cross or up-sell (01:01:09) coming to the stores?

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Yeah, Curt, it's a good question. It's kind of one of those questions I hear a lot. Prior to this, I got a chance to work at a large drug store chain, and there was the same concern when they put in drive through pharmacies, for example. The reality is we've now been in market long enough to say that actually we see the reverse, when people are put on to Auto Delivery for us, they actually are making more stores than this and they have more frequent touches with the Vitamin Shoppe.

This is for some of our customers a great play for price and convenience in their life. They know a product that they want to see time and time again. And what we're going to be doing as you'll see the product roll is we're going to be building into the product experience, certain encouragements to get them back into the store, for other beneficial things that they will normally buy within their baskets or things like flavor exchanges, other things that we can do as they move forward.

So I think actually, there is – the reverse opportunity here, which is this is a real change for us and opportunity to get that share of wallet within our customers, so we think it's got very significant upside for our business as we move forward.

Curtis S. Nagle - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then, just one last, I guess, a clarification. You'd said that our March comps were down 6%. Did this include the impact of the (01:02:26) and, I guess, if it did and I guess core comps would have been more like over – were down over 10%, is that the right way to – I'm sorry, 8% that is, is that the right way to look at it?

Brenda M. Galgano - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Curtis, starting in the second quarter, we no longer have the negative impact from cycling of the loyalty program because it's now an apples-to-apples basis for both quarters. The size of the certificates represents one quarter's worth of purchases. So – I'm sorry for – so that's for the second quarter. During March, as we looked at the sales associated with redemption, so as we look at the change in sales associated with certificate redemption, year-over-year, in January, February and March, what we saw in March is a little change. Most of the redemption activity is in January and that starts to come down quite a bit in February by March, it has very minimal impact.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

You can understand, Curtis, basically, what in simple terms in the past every, first week of January, I get from the Vitamin Shoppe a certificate that was on my entire year's purchases giving me credits for the points that I spent (01:03:44). So you might see in some cases certificates that were upwards of a $100 for a given customer. They would spend those certificates usually within a week or two weeks of receiving the certificates. We saw a very quick redemption on those historically. So we would have flushed through most of that impact as you got to the back end of the quarter and the back-end of the quarter was much more normalized on a year-over-year basis when it comes to our loyalty.

Curtis S. Nagle - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. That's very clear. Thanks very much.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Good.

Colin F. Watts - Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Good. So I want to thank everybody for joining us for this morning. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

This does conclude today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation.

