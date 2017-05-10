Tesoro: Love That Dividend Growth

Shares of Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO) are up about 7% over the past year, and I thought I'd look in on the company to see if there's still potential here. In my view Tesoro is still a good buy, so I'm recommending investors buy shares at the moment. The dividend is compelling, and I like the insider buying activity over the past several months.

Financial History

When reviewing the financial performance at Tesoro, it's obvious that this is a relatively volatile business, with both revenue and net income experiencing wild swings over a few years. At the same time, there's much to like here. Specifically, both dividends and share count have moved in the right direction in my view. For example, the share count has been reduced by a little over 16% since 2010.

Moving on to the capital structure, there is a fair bit of debt on the balance sheet, but the company is paying it down relatively aggressively. For example, long term debt has dropped by about 4.4% over the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, fully 51% of the debt here is due after 2021, so I'm not concerned about the possibility of a credit crunch at the firm.

In my view, one of the marks of quality management is their ability to offer shareholders relative predictability in the face of inherently volatile business conditions. Management can't control the uncontrollable business cycle, but they can choose to treat shareholders well in the face of that circumstance. In spite of the volatile nature of the industry, Tesoro management has returned just over $3 billion to shareholders since 2010 ($2.4 billion from share buybacks and $734 million from dividends). In addition, dividends have grown quite robustly since the company started paying them in 2012.

Modeling Future Price

Predicting the future is an inherently difficult task, but it is one that we investors must engage in. We can use the recent past as a guide, but we must always be mindful of the volatile nature of the refinery business. In order to mitigate the risks from downturns in conditions, I try to be as conservative as is reasonable in my predictions.

I also insulate myself against the inherent error of prediction by holding all else constant, and by moving only the variable that I consider to be the most relevant driver of value. In this case, I want to keep the dividend yield constant, while growing the dividend. By holding yield constant, I'm able to ascertain what the implied price of a share of the stock should be in a few years time (which is not a terribly long time in my view).

Tesoro's dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 50% over the past five years. It would be ridiculous to forecast this growth rate going forward, so in my analysis, I will be dropping the rate to 15% and 8% respectively. I consider these to be reasonably conservative growth rates, especially in light of what's come before. At a growth rate of 8% and 15%, the total return from now until 2020 ranges between 37% and 64% (CAGR of 8.75% and 14% respectively). I consider this to be a very reasonable return profile for because of the low risk present and because the dividend growth rate implied by this model is well below normal for Tesoro.

Insider Buying

The game of investing is a competition between investors, and we must acknowledge that some investors (insiders) have an informational advantage for obvious reasons. It therefore makes some sense to try to draw conclusions based on the behavior of insiders. Over the past twelve months, three insiders (Steven Sterin, David Lilley, and Edward Galante) have bought just over $525,000 of shares. Talk is cheap, but when insiders put their own money on the same side of the table as investors, that speaks volumes in my view. It makes sense to follow the behavior of these people who live and breathe this business.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend turned Bullish for TSO on May 8 when the shares closed above $81.00, breaking a downtrend line on the daily charts that began on March 16. From here we see the shares rising to the $89.00 level over the next three months.

Today we bought TSO Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 19x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $81.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $89.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe TSO is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio currently stands at 27% long, 9% short, and 64% cash.

Conclusion

Shares of Tesoro Corp. are trading at a significant discount to the overall market, and in my opinion, investors would do well to own this dividend grower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.