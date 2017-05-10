Snap's Earnings: One Ugly Story

The stock was priced for perfection setting up shareholders for failure.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is trading down 25% in after-hours trading after reporting an expected ugly quarter. The market though apparently 'hoped' the new social stock could nonetheless impress.

Even at $17.25, Snap is worth in excess of $20 billion. Is there any reason to own the stock on this dip?

The headlines reported that Snap produced a $2.2 billion loss on $150 million in revenues. The huge loss included a massive $2.0 billion charge for stock-based compensation. The bigger issue was that revenues missed analyst targets of $158 million.

Still, the market can get past missing estimates with 286% revenue growth. The problem though is that Snap doubled the losses in the process.

The cleanest figure provided by the social company is the adjusted EBITDA number. Snap lost $188 million this year after losing $93 million last Q1.

These numbers show no leverage in the system and no legitimate path to profits. Snap has to triple revenues with minimal cost increases to reach breakeven EBITDA.

Quarterly expenses were over $350 million with $163 million coming from costs of revenues. Any company with a negative profit margin just isn't investable.

This scenario doesn't seem likely with minimal user growth. Snap saw DAUs grow to 166 million during Q1, up 5% sequentially for the quarter.

The user growth slightly re-accelerated from the minimal 5 million users added sequentially in Q4. The market can't reach pie in the sky multiples without users doubling and tripling over the next few years and this pace is only suggesting 20% growth.

The revenue miss has to question the $2 billion target for 2018 and the valuation is still too high. With around 1.3 billion diluted shares outstanding, Snap has a market value near $23 billion. The stock trades at 11x '18 sales estimates which is extremely high for a company with no legitimate path to near-term profits.

The key investor takeaway is that my warning that Snap investors weren't going to like the story was ignored. The stock rallied into earnings despite clear evidence that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was stealing users via copied products such as Instagram Stories.

Snap remains uninvestable burning $173 million in cash during the quarter while trading at a premium valuation and facing extreme competition from the market leader.

