Care Capital Properties' Merger With Sabra Healthcare Creates An Opportunity

The value of the dividend stream from SBRA makes CCP a buy at the current price, even if SBRA's dividend sees no change as a result of the merger.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) and Sabra Healthcare (NASDAQ:SBRA) recently announced a merger. I think they are a good match and that the prospect of future dividend increases addresses my biggest concern about CCP. Even assuming the SBRA doesn't increase the dividends as a result of the merger, I find that the current dividend stream has an NPV higher than the market price for CCP shares, making them a buy at this time.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about CCP back on March 21st. At the time I found the dividend and the share price attractive enough to see it as a good buy. My biggest concern was that CCP had not yet said when it would start increasing the dividend.

What do we know about the merger?

On the CCP website, management already has a presentation on the benefits of the merger. Below I have included the slides that I think best summarize CCP management's case for the merger. As a shareholder of CCP I am most concerned with how this will affect me as shareholder.

This first slide outlines the basic terms of the deal. I am surprised that none of the CCP management team will carry over and that CCP will only get 3 out of 8 seats on the new board even though CCP shareholders control the majority of the stock. I very much like that this slide included guidance on dividend increases. CCP wasn't increasing the dividend, and so a dividend increase is something I am looking to get.

This slide shows some of the benefits of the merger for each of the two parties. While it seems like SBRA is getting a better improvement, CCP is still getting significant improvements too. I don't see anything on this slide that looks like a bad deal for CCP.

I didn't think tenant concentration was a big problem for CCP, but it never hurts to reduce it. I like it that the two companies don't seem to have a lot of overlap in the biggest tenants.

This slide contains some predictions of benefits of the merger. I tend to take these with a grain of salt because management is certainly putting the best spin on this. However, I do like that the merger is predicted to lower the G&A costs. That in and of itself can be a big driver in growth because it leaves more cash to buy new properties and means that there is also more cash left to pay dividends.

I like this last slide because it talks about growing the dividend. CCP hasn't yet begun to grow its dividend, and I bought it because I got it at a good price and because I expected it to grow the dividends in the future. Actually talking about growing the dividend is a big plus in my mind as a dividend growth investor.

What dividend amount could the new SBRA support?

SBRA currently has FFO of $40,612,000 per quarter with an estimated 62 million shares (based on the number of shares CCP has, the conversion ratio and the proportion of shares of the new company that CCP shareholders will have). CCP has FFO of $57,333,000 with about 94 million shares in the new company. So there is approximately $98 million of FFO over 141 million shares or about $0.62 of FFO per share in the new company. CCP pays out $0.57 in dividends with FFO of $0.68, so keeping the same ratio, the new SBRA could pay out $0.52 a share. With the conversion ratio of CCP shares to new SBRA shares, that could give the CCP shareholders an annual dividend of $2.33 per share of CCP they own, which is more than the current dividend of $2.28. SBRA has been growing its dividend - in fact, it just announced an increase a few days ago. So even if it doesn't increase the dividend as much as I think after the merger, it could still be a pretty good deal based on just increasing the dividend as SBRA has done historically.

Using SBRA's dividend information, what's a good price for CCP stock?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that SBRA has been increasing its dividend each year for the last 6 years. I will use the latest dividend declared by SBRA multiplied by the conversion factor 1.123 (because I want the share price of CCP I want how much dividends each share of CCP will receive going forward under the assumption that SBRA keeps its dividend the same after the merger). I will also assume that SBRA will increase the dividend in line with what analysts predict its rate of EPS growth will be. If you believe management, this merger should produce more growth, but let's wait to see some evidence of that before we use that in DDM predictions.

Using those parameters in my DDM calculation, I get that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments is $39.17. Now, management certainly predicts a rosy future for the company with this merger, and I have even made a somewhat rosy prediction of what level of dividend the merged company could support, but mergers often do not go this smoothly. It often takes more time than management predicts to merge two separate operations. So I will take a rather pessimistic view and want an additional 25% discount to the NPV of the dividends to ensure that I have a nice margin of safety. That gives me a buy price of anything under $30 for CCP stock. That tells me even at the elevated price that CCP traded at right after the merger announcement, CCP is a buy here.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I would like to see more information on what the dividend policy and payment will be for the new SBRA. While the current dividend from SBRA with its future predicted increases does make CCP a buy at its current market price, current CCP shareholders will see a dividend cut in the short term if that dividend isn't increased. For me, the trade-off looks okay, but folks who are already retired might not like the decrease in short term income.

I am also curious as to why none of the CCP management got positions in the new company. It also strikes me as odd that CCP got less than half of the board seats. I look forward to more information on why things developed that way.

Conclusion

The merger between CCP and SBRA looks to be good over the long term for CCP shareholders. While there might be a short term cut in the dividends paid, the prospect that dividends will begin being increased every year will eventually make up for that. I think the dividends from the new entity are worth more than the current market price of CCP shares, and so buying them now could be a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.