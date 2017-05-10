First Solar's Turnaround Looks Good

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has seen its fair share of problems over the years with both a down-trending share price, along with deteriorating financial results. In my previous article about this stock I discussed these problems while also stating the company's future prospects. First Solar is currently working on improving its business. In my previous article I described how the company is turning its business around because of this. Now, I will provide an update and tell you how I expect the stock to perform going forward.

Outperforming expectations

The most recent quarterly results showed a great top and bottom line despite the fact that the company still is some time away from launching its Series 6 solar modules. Non-GAAP EPS estimates were beat easily as the company reported EPS of $0.25, $0.38 than Wall Street analysts expected. GAAP EPS came in at $0.09. Revenue grew 5.1% yoy to $892 mln, thus beating estimates by $224 mln. I have to add that most of this earnings beat was due to the recent sale of Moapa projects. The entire revenue of this project was realized in the quarter. This was even partially offset by a $179 mln decrease in module sales.

Raised guidance

Besides being quite happy about their first quarter results, management also sounded quite optimistic about the near future as they upgraded their guidance for 2017. This was mostly due to the sale of the Moapa projects along with the potential sales of other projects. One of which is the sale of the 179 megawatt AC Switch Station Project, which is expected to close in Q2 or Q3. The California Flats and Cuyuma projects also are expected to be sold later this year. They already have been offered to 8point3 (NASDAQ:CAFD) but management said that they believe there are others that will the projects if 8point3 does not.

Mostly because of these sales, management has upgraded the guidance for fiscal year 2017. While the company first expected EPS to be reported flat to $0.50, it now expects this at $0.25-$0.75 vs. a consensus estimate of $0.29. Management also believes that its cash flow and therefore net cash will improve further this year. This should be enough for the short term to keep its shares from falling as the company's healthy balance sheet is more than enough to provide a good safety margin on its own. Now that results are expected to improve, the downside is protected even more. I discussed the balance sheet more in my previous article.

Series 6 update

Besides performing well short term due to these project sales, the company still has its Series 6 solar modules. The company's transition to the Series 6 has put pressure on its topline as its production capacity is lowered. This trend continued in the first quarter:

"Since our last earnings call, we have ramped down production on eight lines or approximately one-third of our Series 4 manufacturing out of Malaysia factory."

But again, this is no disaster as the Series 6 is almost here to offset the Series 4 decline. The Major tools have already been ordered from suppliers for both Ohio and Malaysia. Installation is expected to be completed in Q3FY'17 for Ohio and Q4FY'17-Q1FY'18 for Malaysia. The full production is eventually expected to start in Q2FY'18 for Ohio and Q3FY'18-Q4-FY18.

The company already has been running installation demos for third-party EPCs and customers so they can develop their own assessment of the installations process and costs of the Series 6. So far the response appears to be very good:

"Based on their evaluation and analysis, several EPCs have already provided quotes that further support that Series 6 BOS cost is expected to be similar to or better than competing crystalline silicon products."

The next few months will be used to expand trials to other international locations. This will help increase the access to international EPCs and will give the company more feedback. Customers who have attended demonstrations of the Series 6 module installations have thus far been positive, with 95% of First Solar's customers indicating that they were likely to purchase Series 6.

Source: First Solar Q1 presentation

Valuation with conclusion

In my previous article I stated how this company has a healthy enough balance sheet to sustain difficult times that were expected in the short-term with the Series 6 as catalyst for longer term growth. Now it has become clear that the short term will not be as bad for the company as previously expected. Besides that, the company actually expects to generate additional cash. This would create an even more absurd valuation of the current P/C of 1.51, P/B of 0.71 with a debt/equity of just 0.05.

This valuation seems right for a company that is expected to be losing a lot of money in a short period of time, or a company that has a bad business model with no real improvement ahead. None of this is the case with First Solar. The company will be cash flow positive with a catalyst coming next year. Therefore I believe this stock is still a buy.