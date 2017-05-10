Premium Natural Gas Fundamentals Report

Traders remained bullish on prices, but are cautious of the record net-long positioning.

What are the traders saying?

June contracts are dropping over 10 cents today, falling below $3.10/MMBtu. We got in contact with several traders, and the negative price action stemmed from the bearish fundamental development over the weekend.

On the supply front, US gas production rebounded above 71 Bcf/d. Some of the traders think this supply figure will get revised lower, but the trend is clear - US gas production is rebounding.

On the demand front, traders pointed to much lower power burn demand as nuclear outage is close to finish.

The difference between supply and demand shifted by about 4 Bcf/d over the weekend, and traders noted that this was likely a reason why prices are selling off today.

They were also still concerned about the record net-long natural gas positioning which seems to have only gotten worse after the CFTC report last Friday. Shorts were getting squeezed while longs increased positions. Traders remain very skeptical of this and note that if any of the funds are forced to liquidate, we could see severe weakness in gas prices.

Traders remain bullish on prices, but are very cautious of the record net-long positioning.

What are the fundamentals saying?

Storage

We revised our 5/5 week estimate from 48 Bcf to 55 Bcf as we increased our production estimate and lowered residential/commercial demand.

Currently for 5/12 week, implied build is 33 Bcf, but looking at the storage injections, we could be heading towards 60+ Bcf for 5/12 week.

We have not changed our EOS forecast, and we should expect relatively bullish storage reports over the next five EIA reports. However, one thing we need to note is that a lot of the traders and analysts are comparing this year's injection estimates to last year's. If injections are around 2016 levels, then the EOS will be materially below the 3.7 Tcf we project. Keep that in mind when you look at our forecasts.

Demand

Power burn took a hit over the weekend and averaged around 20 Bcf/d versus the 23-24 Bcf/d last week. This loosened the fundamentals and is expected to remain around this level until later this month.

Gas exports to Mexico and LNG remain healthy, but we still do not have any clear indications when the new structural demand increases will be online.

Supply

On the supply front, US gas production is back above 71 Bcf/d, which explains why natural gas prices are so weak today.

Canadian gas production - 15.75 Bcf/d

Fundamental Conclusion

With prices close to our fundamental support level of $3.15/MMBtu, we see this floor holding for the time being given the latest storage forecasts. However, trader positioning could see a liquidation push prices below this level, but we expect the market to quickly rebalance around this price soon after.

Weather Update

6-10 Day Outlook

Previous Update

New Update

11-15 Day Outlook

Previous Update

New Update

