Northview Apartment's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Todd Cook - CEO

Travis Beatty - CFO

Leslie Veiner - COO

Louise Elsey - Corporate Secretary

Jimmy Shan - GMP Securities

Jenny Ma - Canaccord

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Todd Cook

Thank you, Sandra. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us for the first quarter 2017 conference call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Louise Elsey, our Corporate Secretary.

The webcast of today’s conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our website under Presentations, or through the Web link located in our recent financial results media release.

We’ll begin the conference call after Louise reads our brief cautionary statement as outlined on Slide 2. Louise?

Louise Elsey

Thank you. Today’s conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, May 10, 2017 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Louise. Yesterday, we released our first quarter financial results for 2017. Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for the quarter compared to $0.49 a year ago. At a high level the financial results are on target with our expectations with the decline in earnings having been impacted by the sale of non-core assets, 72 million to-date, continued weaker performance in Western Canada and the impact of the dilution from the equity offering of $75 million completed last October.

Our diversified portfolio across Canada continues to provide insulation from the impact of the low natural resource prices with net operating income in Eastern Canada representing 44% of our total portfolio. Northern Canada makes up 32% and the remaining 24% is from Western Canada. That said there're also a number of positive advance that occurred in the first quarter as listed in Slide 3, our multi-family portfolio generated same door NOI growth of half of 1% in the first quarter. This is very positive as it is the first quarter in many quarters that this has occurred. The driving force behind the same door growth is included in the Ontario portfolio that is benefitting from a strong economy, the internalization of our property management, and the successful execution of our value creation initiatives which generated an additional 600,000 of annualized net operating income in the first quarter, bringing the total since 2016 to 3.3 million.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress on our 2017 strategic priorities, the strengthening of our balance sheet and what seems to be the start of stability in Western Canada through the first quarter. I'll touch on these later on in the presentation.

I'll now turn it over to Leslie to provide more details of our operating results.

Leslie Veiner

Thank you, Todd. I'll now provide an update on how we're performing in our residential hotels and commercial portfolios. Firstly, we're very pleased with the overall performance of our residential portfolio which show same door NOI growth for the first time in 13 quarters led by strong same door performance in Ontario. We also continue to make progress on the value creation initiatives that were identified at the time of the transaction as shown on Slide 4. This has been one of the contributors to the same door NOI growth we've seen in the quarter.

Starting with successful completion in 2016 of the internalization of almost 7,600 units in Ontario we're now focused on the remaining 5,100 units that are currently being third party managed. We are planning to complete the internalization of a significant portion of the remaining units in the latter part of 2017. In the first quarter we completed 60 units under the high-end renovation program, the average grade of return on cost of these units was approximately 20%, with an average rent increase of approximately $235 per month. The number of completed units will pick up over the next two quarters given the higher amounts of suites turn over in the busy summer rental season. Other Value Creation Initiatives, including below market rents, submetering and above guideline increases were on target for the quarter.

Moving on to the residential operating performance for the first quarter of 2017, our performance was slightly ahead of expectations in most regions throughout the country. In the markets where we are facing occupancy challenges we continue to use leasing centers to optimize occupancy.

Looking at Slide 5, I will now provide some background on the performance of our markets, starting in the West. B.C and more united Northern B.C had a very strong quarter. We were able to execute a large number of short-term leases in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd resulting in a positive impact on NOI. With many of these short-term leases ending in the first part of the second quarter and the usual spring shutdown we do not expect to see this same positive trend in the second quarter.

There are however some major projects expected to start up in the summer which should again help our occupancy in the second half of the year. Our Southern B.C markets of Regina and Alberta continue to be steady performers with low vacancy in both markets. Alberta had a mixed performance with occupancy improvements on the Q4 2016 in Grande Prairie, Left Bridge and Lloydminster. The rebuilding of Fort McMurray is not happening as fast as what we previously anticipated, leading to a slow improvement in the performance in the Fort McMurray than we had hoped for. Management continues to focus on Fort McMurray and we hope to see occupancy improvements through the balance of 2017. In Saskatoon tuning centers have helped stabilized occupancy at over 90% while Regina continues to flow before well with occupancy of 96%.

Moving to Slide 6, as I said earlier we were pleased with the performance in Ontario in the first quarter particularly the 2.4% same door NOI growth or 4.7% if you exclude onetime head lease income that was included in prior year NOI. This strong growth has been driven in part by the valid creation initiatives including the management internalization which have helped grow AMR by 5% in the quarter and generate operating efficiencies. Occupancy was slightly below the same period in 2016, however this partly due to the impacts of the units in the high-end renovation program being off line while renovations are completed.

Slide 7, in Atlantic Canada, overall occupancy was slightly lower in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2016. This was mainly due to lower occupancy in the St. Johns market, the recent new supply and a weaker economy has an impact.

They are signs of the marketing St. John to stabilize and we have seen some small improvements heading into the second quarter. Notwithstanding the same decline in occupancy in the region, same door NOI was up a healthy 11% on the back of lower utility cost in [indiscernible] and Nova Scotia our discussion.

Moving to our Northern Canada markets, as shown on Slide 8. We continue to see softness in Yellowknife and Inuvik in the Northwest territories. Two major infrastructure projects that recently being completed in Inuvik which has resulted in lower occupancy, a trend which we expect will remain as we move into the second quarter. Yellowknife is being impacted by challenges in the mining industry and the loss of jobs in the government sector. On the positive side in the region we expect the [indiscernible] market to improve in the second quarter following the recent signing of 14 long term leases which will see occupancy return to historical high levels in the second quarter.

Finally, on Slide 9 in Quebec, despite a small decline in same door NOI which was related to a one-off utility charge. We've been very pleased with the significant improvement in occupancy in the quarter compared to the same period in the prior year. This was in a large part due to improvements in our large complex in Montreal which saw occupancy improve to 93.2% from 87.5% in the same period last year. We're optimistic that we will see further gains as we enter the busy summer leasing season in Quebec later in the second quarter.

Moving on to our exec street, and hotels and commercial operations. Same door NOI was down 5% on lower revenue in exec street and hotel operations as a result of 28 units being upgraded at exec streets in St. Johns and lower occupancy in Yellow Knife due to a large number of weather related cancellations. Lower expenses helped offset the impacts of the revenue shortfall. We recently signed a seven-month contract for 52 rooms in St. Johns which is expected to have a positive impact on hotel revenue in the second and third quarter. In addition, renovations in both St. Johns and Yellowknife are expected to be completed prior to the start of their respective busy tourist seasons.

Commercial same door NOI was down 5% due to higher vacancy compared to the same period in 2016. The largest vacancy was a warehouse in Fort Nelson which became vacant in the fourth quarter of 2016.

I will now turn the call over to Travis to review the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thank you. As shown on Slide 10 we reported diluted FFO per unit of $0.44 for the quarter compared to $0.49 the same period last year which excluded non-recurring items. The decrease in FFO per unit, FFO payout ratio in the quarter was driven primarily by the sales of non-core assets, lower operating performance in natural resources market and dilution from the October equity offering. Our distributions remain at a $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis which is sustainable long term.

Moving on to Slide 11, with our significant reduction in leverage achieved in 2016 leverage reductions for the near to midterm will be achieved through growth in asset values driven by successful execution of the VCIs in developments.

At March 31, 2017 our debt-to-gross book value was 57.8% compared to 57.5% at December 31 2016. We did not record an unrealized fair value increase during the quarter as NOI and cap rates for our properties were generally stable across the portfolio. We have seen recent cap rate compression in stronger markets particularly in Ontario and we expect to incorporate the cap rate improvements into future fair value calculations.

On Slide 12, CMHC recently announced policy and initiative changes, mortgage premiums for 75% loan to value were increased 25 basis points to 2.5%, an 11% increase. Despite this premium increase CMHC loans remain attractive to us. With rental construction financing initiative start this year to promote development on new rental housing we'll explore potential financing opportunities through this program and compare against our conventional sources of construction financing for these new development projects. The 2017 refinancing interest rate is projected to be higher than the current CMHC rate due to a number of conventional mortgages renewals that are being refinanced.

We continue to evaluate our capital structure to take advantage of current low interest rates. Looking ahead this year we have sufficient liquidity which allows us to support external growth. We are well positioned financially as we continue into 2017. I will now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Travis, moving on to developments on Slide 13. We are very pleased with the lease up of our high-quality Northeast Calgary District development which is over 75% leased today. As we discussed last quarter the timing of lease up is well ahead of our expectations. Construction of our 36-unit development in Cambridge Bay was completed on May 1st. Residence started moving in and we have 26 of the 36 units preleased with occupancy do take place over the next couple of months.

We've finalized the development plans for 2017 as shown on Slide 14. In April, we started the construction of our 132 units in Southwest Regina for a total cost of 22.3 million and an expected stabilized cap rate in the 7% to 7.5%; we expect this project will be completed in the first quarter of 2018. The two developments in Iqaluit consists of 30 units and 11,400 square feet of commercial space with construction to commence later in the second quarter. Total development cost of these two projects are estimated to be 9.5 million with expected stabilized cap rate between 9% and 9.5%.

Late in the first quarter we were successful in a bid on a request for proposal issued by the Town of Canmore just outside of Banff develop market and affordable rental housing in the Town. The development will consist of 140 residential units and 40 staff housing beds, with an expected completion date of the second quarter 2018. Total development costs for this project is estimated to be 23 million and change, and again with an expected stabilized cap rate, around 7% to 7.5%. We're excited to enter this very tight rental market in Alberta whose economy is tourism based.

We continue to move forward on our 2017 strategic priorities as shown on Slide 15. Within organic growth opportunities we continue to see positive progress on the VCIs as Leslie detailed a couple of minutes ago and are starting to seeing same door NOI growth in the portfolio. The annualized NOI improvement of almost 600,000 is on track with our expectations and in line with our five-year plan. On managing leverage, our long-term target for debt to gross book value remains in the 50% to 55% range.

As we discussed last quarter near to mid-term leverage reduction will be achieved through improvements in asset values driven by the VCIs and developments. As many of you are aware, there's been what appears to be some significant movements in cap rates in Ontario over the recent few weeks. As Travis and his team revisit our AFS [ph] valuations in more detail I expect we'll see an increase in our Ontario asset values which will continue to have a positive impact on reducing our overall leverage.

And finally, we're actively looking opportunities for capital redeployment in both asset sales and acquisition fronts. We're actively looking to redeploy some of our Western Canada focused land bank into both Central and Eastern Canada. The preliminary results remain promising as it looks like there's an opportunity for us to bring a successful development program east.

In conclusion, the financial results including progress on the VCIs and the strength of our balance sheet are on par with their expectations. We're looking forward to focusing on the capital redeployment opportunities and both growing and improving the quality of our portfolio. After so many quarters of decline and the results from the deteriorating economic conditions in Western Canada it is good to see a slowing of this trend.

While I don't believe we're about to see the hockey stick shaped rebound, it feels a little less worse than it was a few months ago and we may be entering a stabilized zone. We're well positioned with an experienced dedicated team across the country to allow us to move forward, deliver value for the unitholders.

On a more personal note, Doug Mitchell our board chair completed his term limit and presided over his final board meeting and annual general meeting yesterday. Mr. Mitchell has been involved in Northview and our predecessor Northern Property REIT since its IPO in May of 2002. His leadership and support have been instrumental in the evolution of our REIT from a small public company going back to 1991 when we were [indiscernible] with a couple of million dollars to capital to where we are today. His contributions to our success are immeasurable and on behalf of our trusties, unit holders and 700 employees across the country we thank him and wish him well in the future.

Thank for your time and I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jimmy Shan with GMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Jimmy Shan

Just on the cap rate compression you talked about in Ontario can you elaborate on that and how much do you think you will move the cap rate by?

Todd Cook

I think everyone is aware I think our friends at IFRS discussed the Hamilton transaction so compared to where we are, we are somewhere in the 50 to 100 basis point range of cap rate movement in Hamilton. We've seeing some similar may be not as a size of 100 basis points movement in some of the other stronger markets in Ontario, so we are just going through. We have been watching cap rates compressed in the GTA and as you are in sort of more than core central, so it's -- we haven’t quantified it and this is a Q2 phenomenon. It's the sale -- the bids close in late April on the transactions we are seeing. So I can't quantify at this point Jimmy, but the compression has been -- its not been as gradual as we've seen over the past. it seems to be a fairly substantial jump.

Jimmy Shan

And may be speaking to the same IFRS value, as it relates to your Alberta assets what would be some of the key assumption in terms of vacancy and rent that would go into arriving at what stabilized what do you think stabilized NOI would be? If today the vacancy is around or the occupancy is around 78 and rent is in the low 1,000, how would that compares with your stabilized NOI assumption?

Travis Beatty

This is Travis, so when we value our western portfolio we look at stabilized NOI as well as the cap rates to those regions. So certainly the occupancy assumption in some of those markets on a stabilized basis is higher than what we are seeing in each of the market. I couldn’t tell you in total what that difference was Jimmy, but we take a longer-term approach to our western Canada valuation and we don’t write it all the up in those buildings are full and we don’t take big hair cut when they fall below our stabilized occupancy.

So we continue to monitor where we are in each market on actual occupancy versus what we use for stabilized occupancy for our IFRS valuation we look at appraisals we get, we look at what CMEC [ph] is underwriting that. So we look at lots of variable to figure out where we are in Western Canada.

Jimmy Shan

Okay, but we do have a rough sense of recognizing due like a long term, so I presume your stabilized occupancy level would be sort of in the 90s comfortably above what it is today. Would that be a fair assumption?

Todd Cook

Yes, it’s probably there. I mean, you got to remember where most of our assets are, occupancy is fairly volatile and even quarter to quarter. So if we look at Grand Prairie, just to pick a random Alberta market, you know we were close to 25% vacancy in December and that's been cut in half from the last 120 days, so our -- it's not as simple and the other thing we're seeing is and we've talked to this for a number of years, prices in Alberta aren't -- they don't fluctuate based on where vacancy and -- so there's no one fire selling assets and so the prices remain fairly stable. So that's why we have a fairly -- if you look at it dollar per door or however there is not a huge volatility in Western Canada in our portfolio.

Travis Beatty

And we see that corroborated by valuation reports when we get them.

Jimmy Shan

Right. Okay and the pressure in cap rate and then the one in Ontario are you seeing that anywhere else other than sort of outside Alberta, are you seeing that in other markets that you're in? And one thing I'm thinking is that when I look at the nine and change cap rate you use for Northern Canada, if Ontario is now going to be sub five let’s say, that seems like a pretty wide spread. Is that nine still a realistic number?

Todd Cook

Well the cap rate in Ontario are in the north, like frankly we set the cap rate the last time we did a transaction. So it's not a heavy transaction market, so it's never really moved with the rest of the country. You know if you go back to 2006, cap rates in Nunavut were probably 10 and the cap rates in Ontario were probably 7 or 8, so it keeps spreading because there's not -- there's not the same transactional piece. So the answer is I'm a buyer and a builder at 9.5 to 10, but I'm not a seller at that price.

So that's always been the valuation gap so I -- I might sell some at Nunavut, if they showed up with a solid 6 and change cap rate, but that's not going to happen so it’s a bit harder to correlate to the other markets Jimmy, [Multiple Speakers] as far as sort of the other markets across the country we are seeing some cap rate compression if you look sort of in Southern B.C, [indiscernible] and the cap rates are going down, Quebec seems to have some income as well and a little bit on the East Coast, but we haven't been terribly active there, so it's not -- so there is -- it’s not just the GTA that’s moving, it is -- there is movement across.

Jimmy Shan

Okay. Thanks.

Jenny Ma

Todd I wanted to ask about your view on the land values, in selling Western Canada to buy in Ontario, this is a two part question. Can you comment with Western Canada, are these land positions that you've built over a long period of time, and if there's been much change in land values in Western Canada and then the second part of the question is if you're looking to redeploy those proceeds in Ontario land, given the value for land in real estate in this province, are you looking -- focusing on more secondary or tertiary markets for future new builds?

Todd Cook

So, the first question is, it is land that we've acquired over the last three years or so, but what our view is on our sale prices is it's -- there's -- we're probably going to get what we put into it out, so, we don't expect a significant capital appreciation or a capital depreciation on the sale properties.

The second piece is when we look into Ontario, we're not going to be the downtown high-rise builder, it's not our stick, but if we -- we're going to look into the markets that we're active in, so we've been doing a significant amount of market research to where there's opportunities, where there's land and also where we think we can be successful. So, it's going to be -- and the large chunk of our Ontario portfolio is in the -- of the more secondary market. So its early days, but I'm quite enthusiastic about the opportunities that are there and we're going to keep driving through to find something.

Jenny Ma

And have you considered the recent changes to the Ontario rent control rules on newbuilds in this decision?

Todd Cook

Yes, we have. It's -- and this is only my view without -- it's fairly new, I think it impacts how you would lease up a building versus your -- our core investment decision is what do you think the rents are going to be at a market rent? To me the impact of the new rules would -- you wouldn't drop your rents by couple hundred bucks to fill a building in three months, versus waiting a long -- over a longer period. So, at this early stage that's my view, the impact, as we get further down the road, I reserve my right to change my mind. But that's sort of my initial impact or my initial view on that thing.

Jenny Ma

The Calgary development, looks like lease ups doing pretty well, you had mentioned some concessions that were put in place last call, are you still using those or how is the lease up picture looked in last three months and how do you expect to lease up over the next few months?

Todd Cook

I mean it's leased up faster than we've thought and part of that's the incentives which were matching to what our competitors were doing in the area. We've seen incentives roll off a little bit, not materially, and one of the projects has been converted from a rental into a condo project, so it's a little more positive, but it's not a huge -- we haven't cut incentive, so we're still going on the same lines we were when we talked couple of months ago.

Jenny Ma

And is that still bringing in more traffic to the property, especially now that we're going into a busier season?

Todd Cook

Yes, there's still, I think when we wrote the MD&A we were just under 75%, when I got the update yesterday at our Board Meeting, they were close to the 78%. So, there's a fair flow of traffic running through the building which is good to see and it's a testimony to the quality of what we have built.

Jenny Ma

And with regard to your comment about the recovery in Fort McMurray is it the more macro thing that are holding up the recovery? Or are there sort of issues with the recovery for the Fort McMurray itself or is there really more macro related with regards the economic environment? I guess how much of that is the thing in your control in terms of offering incentives or continuing to upgrade the unit if there is any of those opportunities left?

Todd Cook

Its more quarter logistics. We anticipated that we'd see an uptick in our occupancy as the rebuild gained momentum. Because we anticipated that it would be quite a number of a people moving back into Fort McMurray just for the rebuild. What we have seen is that rebuild does not commence this quickly as we thought. We thought it would have started to gain momentum in the first quarter and it seems to be -- its going to happen but it seems to be happen at a slower pace. So that’s led to occupancy not picking up as quickly as we thought.

Jenny Ma

And then my last --.

Travis Beatty

Sorry, if I can just add on to it and Fort McMurray has been in the lot of news over the past week as driven the one year anniversary. Of the 2,400 homes that were destroyed there has been building premise issued for just about 600 of them. So the couple things beyond our control, are the insurance companies are slow to authorize, the city slowed due to the permit. So there is just a slower process than anyone would have hoped.

Jenny Ma

My last question is with regards to the G&A expense, it was up quite significantly over the last year and it was due to bank charges and the higher count I believe. So what would be a reasonable run rate going forward? Were there any onetime items in the Q1 number?

Travis Beatty

I can answer that. What was happening in 2016 on the yields of the transactions in the fourth quarter of 2015, we were adding some incremental staff, back office staff to support the increased scale of the organization. So we were adding people and cost through 2016. That was being offset by some of our incentive compensation as our results deteriorated in 2016, some of our incentive comp was going the other direction. So it was offsetting some of those cost. So that’s why I didn’t see as much of the increase in 2016. 2017 I would call pretty close to a normal quarter for trusted men, so it's going to be pretty close to our run rate going forward.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just following up on Jenny's earlier questions on the land in Ontario. How many properties you have in Ontario where there is opportunity for development to success land on your current sites?

Todd Cook

There were five properties we identified at the time of the transactions. We've narrowed it down to one that has, call it more immediate feasibility. Some other require -- its more of a longer term they need some rezoning and then we were probably into building a different type of building than a typical four-story wood frame.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, and just on the Ontario same property NOI, how much the 2.4% was due to the management internalization?

Todd Cook

I don't know the exact split of that I'll have to get back to you. It is embedded in there.

Travis Beatty

I can't do the percentage in my head John, but it's 0.5 million is savings from the internalization in Q1.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, that's net of offsets of additional management are you guys answering on. Okay, and then just could you just remind us you talk about would have 4.7% without the head lease income. Remind us what the head lease related to.

Travis Beatty

The head lease related to the -- it was in place as part of the transaction so there was a head lease and that income was brought in quarterly over through 2016 and its run off. So with that running off it's non-recurring so as far we sort of quite at the same door NOI both inclusive and exclusive of the head lease.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, but was the head lease, was it for empty units that had difficulty leasing or --?

Travis Beatty

Yes, it was to support occupancy, but the occupancy is now either at or exceeds where the head lease sort criteria or what they were based on.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, and then just finally on the CMHC stuff Travis, when you guys do a new CMHC loan what typical loan to value do you go to?

Travis Beatty

That’s, it's all over the place depending on which market we're talking about John but it's 60% to 75% most of the time we're looking at 70%, 75% on new CMHC financing.

Jonathan Kelcher

So will that be any impact that will notice the change from 2.25 to 2.5 on 75%?

Travis Beatty

That's pretty small dollar, so will notice, but externally it’s going to be a pretty small change.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, that's good for me. Thanks.

Dean Wilkinson

Todd, you said it feels less worse, which is probably quite apropos. I'm assuming that you're sort of looking at that from a vacancy [technical difficulty] in Western Canada and sort of in the portfolio, it's crossing that 80%, 81% level. Where do you think occupancy sort of can get to and where does it have to get to before less worse starts to feel a little better and maybe you're looking at less in terms of incentives and being able to see a positive move on rents.

Todd Cook

The first thing I want to say is, less is more. But is the --.

Dean Wilkinson

Is that the guy besides you less or less-less?

Todd Cook

Little bit of both. You know I think oil needs to stabilize at something closer to 60 and then have a forward momentum from there before things start moving to the getting better stage team. We spent a couple of months been excited because oil was around $53 and then it took two weeks for it to drop back to the $45, $46 range. So, there is still a fair bit of volatility in there.

As far as it feels less worse, I think part of it is I think in some of our markets the jobs that have gone away, there's not much left to cut, so it feels like occupancy sort of stabilizes and we're gaining some positive momentum and it feels like because we're getting in that more stabilized piece, we'd probably get into a more stable rent piece, because we've been hit both sides as occupancy decreases, rents decrease and incentives go up. So it just feels like it should start to --.

Dean Wilkinson

So, like turn the other way, we're maybe at the inflection point vis-à-vis the occupancy side and then the rental side of it is going to be naturally couple of quarters or perhaps longer of the drag on that side?

Todd Cook

Yes, that feels about right and for it to turn around and start going the other way, we need something positive to happen that's going to make companies start investing in these regions, I mean it's been interesting, we had a fairly lengthy discussion with our Board yesterday about the feel in Calgary is a little more positive than it used to be, and as I keep saying it's less worse but there's more optimism but I think it's again it's sort of -- I don't know if we're at the bottom, but it feels we're getting a lot close to stabilized environment.

Dean Wilkinson

And then just the next one from me is maybe for Leslie, the spend on the VCIs, you think that's going to continue running around the 1 million a quarter or is that something that's likely to ramp up?

Leslie Veiner

Well I mean it's just the pace, I mean it's obviously tied into the number of units that we do. Like as much of the spending in we expect to the high-end renovation program, so we're averaging around between -- probably around 16,000 a unit. So we'd -- I anticipate that the spend is going to go up in Q2, because we know the penetration is higher and then we're happy to spend more money on the VCIs, so the high the turnover the better for us because of the returns and the impact that it has on our rents and on our essential NOI. So that spend if it does go up, we see it as a positive, but Q1 would probably be sort of at the lower end of the given -- that period with slower activity.

Dean Wilkinson

And would you tend to see more sweet turns in Q2 or Q3, I would imagine Q3 might be more of a Quebec issue?

Leslie Veiner

Yes, although the high-end renovation program is not that prevalently equivalent, but you definitely do see more activity, more turnout in the second or third quarter then you would in the first and that's -- and we're seeing that with what we currently have on our books for the second quarter in terms of the high-end renovation program.

Operator

Todd Cook

Thanks, Sandra. I appreciate everyone's attendance, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. So, have a good day.

