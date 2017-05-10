Microsoft: A Different View Of Buybacks

In an earlier article, I discussed how share buybacks by Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) can be viewed as equivalent to a dividend reinvested in shares, and what this meant for the dividend yield. The detailed argument is presented there.

Here I will provide a similar analysis for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which also has a significant repurchase program. Microsoft has had a history of both dividends and buybacks longer than has Apple.

Since this analysis is of most interest to the dividend investor, I will include data for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which is generally recognized as an excellent dividend stock.

MSFT data by YCharts

Rationale

I showed in detail, in the Apple article, that a company buying back shares produces a result similar to the investor receiving the money as a dividend, and purchasing the shares himself. In fact it is better in many cases since typically an individual investor must pay taxes on the dividends, and more likely than not, the company receives a better commission rate than would an individual.

When this is accounted for, the individual can view a buyback as at least as favorable as receiving the actual cash. (Obviously, if the investor is only interested in cash in the pocket, then this does not serve well.)

The method then is to find the amount spent on repurchases, divide by the number of shares to get the repurchase per share value. This is added to the regular dividend to give the total returned per share. We then divide this by the share price to get an adjusted yield. If this is useful model for the investor, then it gives a more complete, perhaps more realistic, quantitative yield that can be used for comparisons to other investments. (All values are trailing twelve month figures.)

Note that, just like the regular dividend yield, the adjusted Yield fluctuates with the share price, falling when the price rises, or rising if the share price falls.

Data

The first data set is that which is more or less easily found.

The second table shows the computation of what I am calling the adjusted yield.

It's interesting how all three numbers are within a small range. I imagine it is merely coincidental.

Summary

Microsoft has a great history for the investor. The share price rose over 46% in the past two years, compared to just 14% for the S&P. A strong and continued dividend program also makes it an attractive holding. However, when a company also has a strong share repurchase program, then the investor needs to evaluate the real yield if they wish to get a valid comparison to other stocks. This provides a tool to do this. It is not relevant for all investors depending on the individual's investment needs and strategy. But for those who focus on dividends, this is one important analysis.

In this case, all three stocks came out with similar numbers. But if you compare these to other stocks with no repurchase program, that is, for which the adjusted yield is the same as the standard dividend yield, then we can see that the real value of these three is much higher than many people are assuming.

Your comments are appreciated.