Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 10, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - Manager, IR

John Maslowski - CEO

Dr. Alfred Lane - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Joe Pantginis - Rodman & Renshaw

Keith Markey - Griffin Securities

Linda Li - Canaccord

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dianna and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fibrocell’s First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Ms. Karen Casey, Investor Relations Manager, please begin your conference.

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until June 10, 2017.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, May 10, 2017. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I'm joined today by John Maslowski, CEO; and Dr. Alfred Lane, our Chief Medical Advisor. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and will then provide a summary of our first quarter 2017 financial results. A Q&A session will follow with John and Dr. Lane before our closing remarks.

I’d like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. This is an exciting time for Fibrocell. Our gene therapy candidates continue to make significant progress that moves us closer to our goal of transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases of the skin and connective tissues that have few treatment options. We believe this steady progress positions us well to continue achieving important milestones for this year.

As you know, we are leveraging a proprietary autologous fibroblast technology with genetic engineering to create cell-based gene therapies that are comparable with the unique biology of enrich patients and offer the potential to address the underlying cause of the disease. This distinctive approach contributes to our components and our pipeline of autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissues diseases.

Here is an update on our program. Our most advanced program, FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by a mutation of the COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of Type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that holds together the layers of the skin. Without anchoring fibrils, the dermis and epidermis of skin separate causing severe blisters, open painful wounds, scarring in response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching. These wounds heal very slowly or not at all and are susceptible to infection, patients live in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high motility rate.

We estimate that there are approximately 1,100 to 2,500 RDEB patients in the United States. RDEB impacts both genders all races and ethnicities. Our approach to treating RDEB is distinctive in that it targets the underlying causes the disease. Our product candidate FCX-007 utilizes a patient's own fibroblasts that have been modified to produce the functional COL7 protein that is missing or deficient in these patients. We believe FCX-007 offers a potential to improve the quality of life in clinical outcomes of RDEB patients. Fibrocell is currently executing a Phase 1/2 open label trial to evaluate the safety of FCX-007 in RDEB patients. Additionally, the trial will address COL7 expression in the presence of anchoring fibrils as well as the efficacy of FCX-007 through photographic evidence of wound healing.

In February, we achieved the major milestone as the first patient was dosed in Phase 1 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FCX-007. In earlier this week, we announced the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended continuation of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FCX-007 following a planned review of safety data from the first patient treated. The data shows there were no product related adverse events, abnormalities in vital or laboratory evaluations, detection of a common or competent lengthy virus or auto antibody response collagen 7.

This DSMB review was a planned analysis as required by our clinical trial protocol. A protocol does not require additional staggering in the Phase 1 adult population assessment beyond the first patient. Following the DSMB's recommendation, we are in the process of scheduling additional patients now and look forward to continue dosing in the coming weeks. We expect to report 12 week post-treatment safety and efficacy data for the first cohort of patients in the Phase 1 portion of this trial in the third quarter of 2017.

We plan to move in the pediatric patients for the Phase 2 portion of the trial in which we expect to treat six pediatric patients. This will follow the submission of clinical data from the adult patients and final data from our completed toxicology study to FDA. FCX-007 was granted fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of RDEB earlier this year. The fast-track program is designed to facilitate development and expedite review of new therapies that address unmet medical needs of patients with serious conditions.

The designation offers various benefits including more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss the drug's development plan. And edibility for accelerated approval or priority review, if relevant criteria met. Fast-track also provides an opportunity for rolling review, which allows the Company just to make complete detection of its biologics license application to the FDA rather waiting to every session BOAs completed before the entire application can be reviewed.

Fast-track designation supplements other previously awarded designations for FCX-007 including orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designation. For those who are not familiar with the rare pediatric disease program, the designation is assigned to those therapies that address serious or life-threatening diseases that primarily affect patients from birth to 18 years of age. The guarantee is awarded to rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon market approval. That voucher maybe used to apply priority reviews and other market applications or maybe sold to another entity.

We believe these designations put FCX-007 in an advantageous regulatory position as we progress through the clinic trial process. We plan to utilize the benefits of these designations and keep an open dialogue with FDA as we collect data through our open label Phase 1/2 clinical trial and determine the future path to registration. We also continue to evaluate other FDA, designations such as break-through therapy and the news regenerative medicine, advanced therapy designation as we continue to make clinical progress and collect additional data. We are pleased with the progress of FCX-007, and with no FDA approved treatments for RDEB, we believe our gene therapy candidate offers promise to be a significant advance in patient care.

Moving onto our second gene therapy candidate, FCX-013 is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of linear scleroderma. Linear scleroderma is a form of localized scleroderma, a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by thickening or fibrosis of the skin and connective tissue that can be debilitating and painful. We initiated a preclinical dose ranging study of FCX-013 in November of last year. This study utilized in a new [Indiscernible] mouse model with fibrosis included using bleomycin. Various doses of FCX-013 were evaluated for toxicology and pharmacology. The analyzed portion of the study is complete and data collection is ongoing.

Previous to the dose ranging study, Fibrocell executed a proof-of-concept study that demonstrated FCX-013 reduced the dermal thickness of fibrotic tissue in the same rodent model and our pre-IND briefing package comments, FDA request we submit collected pre-clinical data from these studies for a review along with a protocol design for our follow on good laboratory practice, bio-distribution toxicology. After execution of this GLP study, we expect to submit an IND to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Both of our gene therapy candidates, FCX-007 and FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology. Later this week in collaboration with Intrexon, preclinical data on the FCX-007 and FCX-013 programs would be presented to 20th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene Cell therapy. Please see yesterday press release for details.

On the corporate front in March, we strengthened our balance sheet with the sale of 8 million of convertible preferred stock and the Company warrants to certain of our existing investors. Also during the first quarter, we regain compliance with NASDAQ to minimum bid price requirement following the completion of the 1 to 3 reverse stock split of our common stock.

Also we recently enhanced our management team with the appointment of Pamela Swiggard, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. We are excited to have her joined our team and with Pam's previous leadership and global experience in regulatory affairs and project management at [Trevena], Endo and Wyeth will be instrumental and helping us advance our gene therapy candidates.

Our financial results for the first quarter of 2017 were reported in our earnings release and Form 10-Q that issued this morning. For the 3 months ending in March 31, 2017, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $0.60 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.23 per share for the same period in 2016. The 2017 period included less than $0.1 million of non-cash warrant revaluation expense as compared to $5.3 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income for the same period in 2016. Additionally, the 2017 period included non-cash deemed dividends on Series A preferred stock of $3.8 million.

Research and development expenses decreased to $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and related expenses and process development costs in the 2017 period as a result of our restructuring related initiatives implemented in June 2016 in connection with the wind-down of our azficel-T operations.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and related expenses.

As of March 31, 2017, Fibrocell had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million and working capital of $18.2 million. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2018.

This concludes the prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in our question-and-answer session. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go first to Joe Pantginis of Rodman & Renshaw.

Joe Pantginis

Couple of difficult questions if you don’t mind, first with regard to moving on following the DSMB look for the first patient, can you remind us if there any stopping rules like if you dose a patient, you have to wait before the next or you just open to enroll now?

John Maslowski

The protocol we are running has only a stopping rule or in this case a stagger from the first patient, the first adult patient dose to the remaining adult patients. So, there are no other additional hard periods in the Phase 1 portion. In order to enter the Phase 2 portion of the trial, we do have to submit data to the FDA regarding safety and benefit and also the remaining toxicology data for more frequent of animal studies, which has been already completed and submitted to the FDA, that will allows us to begin with dosing a pediatric patients. So, it's really related to just a pediatric group in the phase 2 portion.

Joe Pantginis

Got it, that’s helpful. And that’s actually great segway. Do you have at this point any projected timing for being able to enroll your first feed?

John Maslowski

Right. So, as we mentioned we are going to present some data in the third quarter of this year in 2017. The goal -- although we have a -- we are projecting to do as that obviously we need some FDA feedback, so that will be on the time of FDA, but if all goes well and we hear good feedback from FDA on our data, we will obviously be submitting that safety and benefit data at that time point. If they do get back to us and hope in the fourth quarter we could be enrolling patients in Phase 2, but again that will be based on the FDA feedback in sort of every data turns out.

Joe Pantginis

And my last question, if you don’t mind, it's more the population question. I know you have the 1,100 to 2,500 in the U.S. as this study got rolling in physicians more and more physicians know about the study. Have there been I guess increased stability to identify patients with the disease that might be able to sort of narrow down the number of patients?

John Maslowski

Yes, I think that's a great question Joe because that united the technology evolves that actually identify these patients and become more aware about the fact that this disease exists and it's not a very well known one that we actually might see an increase in incidence and prevalence, but obviously a better way to narrow down with the population is as we move on and more natural history is collected. Actually, I think it might be best if I let Dr. Al Lane maybe give some of his comments and thought on this as well as he's sort of pioneered to a lot of the early work on this and then obviously his team is through helping Fibrocell. Now, so Al do you mind commenting on Joe's selection? Well, I apologize, Joe, I think Al might have -- maybe on mute or just dropped off incidentally.

So, we follow with you on that and Joe, but I think what Al would tell you that is over the course of the last few years more and more genetic data has come out to show that there is quicker and more efficient way to identify these patients through genomics rather than using classic technique such as [Indiscernible] staining and ultramicroscopy and even just clinical valuation. So as we move forward, I think that this test will become the standard as part of identify these patients become enrollment criteria in trials and will really narrow down the population as we move ahead.

Operator

Thank you. We will take our next question from Keith Markey of Griffin Securities.

Keith Markey

I was wondering if you like -- I realize that you are probably going to state at least some of the information about your Phase 1 patient for the presentation tomorrow, but I was just wondering if you might be able to say a little bit about what you are seeing with that patient is they are healing, somewhat looking somewhat better in the treated side and has it sort of taken on the kind of pattern that you might expect?

John Maslowski

So, although we are encouraged by the biological activity in the wound handling data in comparison to the untreated wound, we've seen up to the first time point in the first patient that. I think it's typical for us to make broad conclusions without seeing some more replicates and some more time frames down the road, so I think I'll leave my comments on the data to the fact that we are encouraged by what we're seeing and then obviously will report a more as the year progresses with more data collected along the way into the third quarter.

Keith Markey

Okay, and then I was wondering, if you might be able to tell us a little bit about the linear scleroderma trial that you might assume to start in early 2018?

John Maslowski

Right, that's a good question too. Obviously, as part of our criteria for just trying giving through the preclinical work and then thinking about IND, we obviously want to start designing in clinical trial outline for that, and we're thinking for this study -- we haven’t made any conclusions, we've still are working with COLs on design. But in this case, it's likely going to be a safety study, again it's a rare disease, so we might have patients that I don’t think it will be incredibly large trial obviously. But I think the real focus on that Phase 1 trial will be assessing the safety of the dose, looking at the [Indiscernible] because in this case we're using Intrexon's RheoSwitch concurrently. So, there is a few more aspects of this product that has some safety analysis we want to make sure, we really have lockdown at dose and before we start looking at a lot of other efficacy endpoint. So, although we obviously have some mechanism efficacy working there as well, but so not just similar to the RDEB trial, but I think with more focus on just using the dose in the preclinical, focusing on safety, and really trying to close that early data, so we can see with the population looks like and how they react to the product.

Keith Markey

You expect this to be a relatively short trials product like the Phase 1 of the RDEB program?

John Maslowski

It's in likely keep because the course of disease here is a little different because in scleroderma, you're dealing with lessons when autoimmune reaction and what we are -- we are learning now for the preclinical work and it's really sort of what's the persistent of these trans genes and might what the disease persistence, we are dealing with something that will be recurring or we are doing something that like we are dealing with a lesion at a time. It's that something we need to look at in a shorter timeframe. So, I think the answer to that is, it will be a sort of similar type trial in that case. Again as we learn a little bit more about the product and diseases here, I'll give you little more focus on what they actual clinical endpoints would be, but I don’t foresee them being because of the type of disease than being very expensive.

Operator

Thank you. We will go next to our Linda Li wit Canaccord.

Linda Li

Can you maybe provide additional observation on the kind of top line data that we might see in quarter, maybe as you've characterized our baseline efficiency you enrolled? What are patient treated with this more and what might we see in 3Q? And then also on the financial side, your cash guidance has been sufficient into 2Q, does that include 013 and is it possible to get to 3Q data by maybe prioritizing 013? Thanks.

John Maslowski

So, first, we will talk about your first question, regarding patients and what with the readout look like in third quarter. So, what we are collecting and what we report in third quarter includes obviously the safety data, so I just mentioned in the prepared remarks some of safety endpoints that we will be looking at DMBS and reviewed, and I think we will see similar result that will report on a cohort of the adult patients in third quarter, which will include generally analysis looking at laboratory results. And also importantly any RCL findings which we did not see in the first patient and also any autoantibody responses to the product in those core of adult, of course very important safety focus minded end points that we think are very important to share publically because it gives the idea that the product is safe and it is working properly there.

So from the mechanism standpoint, we will be reporting that data on immunofluorescence, which gives us an idea of collagen VII protein expression and historiograph cross srvyiond actions, and ultramicroscopy analysis where we'll be able to look at the morphology anchoring fiber. So in that case, we will be able to see other cells producing COL7 are they located in the proper area of the skin which in the basement membrane between the two layers of skin.

And then finally, are we seeing the proper morphology anchoring fiber structures that will -- that have been linked in the epidemic literature and to obviously successive wound healing. And then finally, we have been collecting not only in a pre-dose passion, so obviously some early passive history of the actual wound to be a treating for a few months before we dose, but then post-dose photography of those wounds in order to reach the wound healing and then a comparative wound that is completely untreated that we can compare that data to on the same patient, so inter-patient design. Those will be collected and reported in the third quarter and obviously we will share any other filings that we have in those patients as well.

For your second question around cash, our cash projections include having full operations of both the FCX-007 and the FCX-013 programs all the way through with cash into the second quarter of 2018. So, that does not include dropping development of 013 in order to make their quarter data that we are funded for both programs all the way through to the end of the year and then to the second quarter of 2018.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Maslowski for closing remarks.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the first quarter, we made strong progress on the development of our gene therapy product candidates. As discussed earlier, key items for the remainder for the year include the release of safety and efficacy data for the first cohort patients and the Phase 1/2 trial of FCX-007 for RBED, and the completion of the preclinical development of FCX-013, and the filing of an IND to evaluate that product candidate and patients with linear scleroderma. Obtaining these important milestones support our commitment to developing treatment with the potential to offer help and relief to patients and families and bring value to our shareholders.

We look forward to keeping you informed of our progress, enjoy your day.

Operator

Thank you for your participation. That does conclude today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.