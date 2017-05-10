CBS Corporation: Post-Earnings Analysis

DCF Analysis - Implied share price is $74.86, which is a 20% premium to the current price of $62.5.

Source: Reuters

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fifth straight quarter, primarily due to growth in content licensing and affiliate fees.

It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 4th. The company reported adjusted EPS $1.06 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the Street estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted adjusted EPS $1.02. Currently, analysts expect CBS to generate revenue of $3.08 billion and EPS of $0.98 in Q22017. CBS has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $70.09 (CMP $62). The firm's market cap is $27.3 billion.

"Our first-quarter results once again demonstrate the strength of our strategy, which is to diversify our revenue mix as we achieve our long-term financial goals," said Leslie Moonves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the FY2016 (down 5% YoY). Currently, analysts expect CBS to generate revenue of $13.39 billion (up 2% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $14.03 billion (up 5% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Analysts are expecting CBS to post EPS of $4.44 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 14.5x and PEG ratio 1. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.16, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 12.15x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Revenue Source

Source: Company Fillings

In Q117, advertising contributed 48% of total revenue. This was followed by content licensing and distribution, which contributed 25% and affiliate and subscription fees contributed 25% of total revenue. In Q117, CBS's revenue declined by 7% (YoY) due to a decline in advertising revenue, which offset the increase in content licensing and affiliate fees. Advertising revenue declined by 23% (YoY). CBS's content licensing and distribution revenue increase by 16% (YoY) and affiliate and subscription fees revenue increase by 17% (YoY).

Income Statement Analysis

Source: Morningstar

Over the past five quarters, operating income margin is stable at 21.06% from 21.33%. Total operating expenses decreased to 16.90%, which was offset by increase in cost of revenue to 62.04%. During the same period, interest expense has increased from 2.60% to 3.26% (% revenue). Net income margin improved from 12.29% to 13.58%.

Peers Analysis

Source: Infinancials

YTD (year to date), the stock has underperformed its peers (peers median return 1.8%) and has earned a negative return of 0.6%. During the same period, The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) earned 6.8% and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned 13.5%.

Growth-Profitability-Risk-Value (GPRV Analysis)

Source: Infinancials

Based on above graph, 1) Growth - CBS's peers have better sales growth estimates, historical sales and net income growth. However, CBS has better EPS growth estimates. 2) Profitability - CBS's peers have better EBIT margin, ROCE, and dividend yield and CBS has better ROE. 3) Value - Based on GPRV analysis, CBS looks undervalued. CBS Price/Cash flow, Price/Book, EV/Ebitda and EV/sales are lower than peers.

Piotroski F-Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple 9-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score; 5-6 is acceptable; 7-9 is great.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks, and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

1. Forward P/E Multiple

1. CBS - 14.5X

2. DIS - 18.8X

3. TWX - 16.5X

4. FOXA - 13.4X

As the above table shows, CBS has a forward P/E multiple of 14.5x, which is on the lower side among its peers The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner (TXX), and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have forward P/E ratios of 18.8x ,16.5x and 13.4x respectively. CBS is undervalued among its peers.

2. DCF Analysis

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect CBS to generate revenue of $13,392 million in fiscal 2017 and $14,032 million in fiscal 2018. Operating margin was in line with historical levels The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels D&A, CapEx, and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with historical levels. We used a baseline rate of 9% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0% Cash was $163 million and debt was 8.95 billion (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $74.86, which is a 20% premium to the current price of $62.5. The most likely implied value is between $57 and $94 per share, based on this analysis.

My Recommendation - Buy

I will recommend Buy rating for CBS based on the following factors:

CBS is undervalued among its peers. The company's implied share price is $74.86, which is a 20% premium to the current price of $62.5. The most likely implied value is between $57 and $94 per share, based on DCF analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.