RGS Energy's (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RGS Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Q1 2019 Results Conference Call

March 00, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Dennis Lacey - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Justin Clare - Roth Capital Partners

Dennis Lacey

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am glad to be speaking to you today the beginning of a new era for RGS, that is, what we see as our growth era. As many of you know, we recently emerged from a challenging period during which time we changed the company’s infrastructure in order to establish a lower breakeven point, followed by raising the capital we required to support growth and future profitability.

With those challenges behind us, I believe we now have the capital to grow our company, the right plan and the right people to do it. Our new challenge is to grow our top-line, that is our new era and the topic of today is conversation. Coincidentally, these events occurred in the first quarter, which is historically our most challenging quarter of the year for revenue growth due to seasonal factors.

Weather impacts our revenue during the first quarter and we also incur a higher level of public company expenses for our annual audit and alike. So in brief, with our revenue growth plan and new financial capital, we expect growth going forward.

Our story is rather simple. We have a plan to operate at a profit in the residential solar industry. That plan involves the customer focus on direct ownership versus leasing and ensuring that our customer acquisition costs are in line with our goal of operating at a profit.

We of course require a certain level of quarterly revenue to operate at breakeven. We estimate that amount to be $16 million per quarter, a level we are not at today, but have achieved many times in the past. We have a revenue growth strategy that we presented at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference in March, and then, we announced the business update on April 24 that updated you about our progress with that strategy.

Since the business update, we have continued to make progress. A few highlights of this progress includes, net sales for April being 75% higher, about $1.2 million for April versus the average monthly sales in the first quarter of about $660,000.

Consistent with our growth strategy since April 1, we have increased the headcount of our sales organization by 14%. And Madwire, our digital partner has revamped our website and we started receiving customer leads on May 1 as planned.

And now like to turn to our first quarter’s results before discussing more about our growth plans. We raised $16 million in cash with the equity offerings we completed in February. These monies enabled us to terminate our revolving line of credit facility. As a result, we are now debt free. Further this action enabled us to terminate a little later the exclusive supply agreement reducing our cost of installation materials.

As I mentioned, our first quarter has historically been a challenge for us and during the first quarter of 2017, the reduced revenue decreased our gross margin percentage. However, we still improve that gross margin percentage from the same year ago by 705 basis points reflecting how we have successfully negotiated with suppliers for more favorable prices on materials, as well as realized better utilization of our construction teams.

We have regularly stated that we could enjoy gross margins in excess of 20% and this would be achieved by greater revenue, which would better absorb the fixed cost component of our COGS and also more favorable prices from suppliers from material costs.

We believe we will achieve this again with our anticipated revenue growth as we did in the fourth quarter of last year when we generated more than 20% gross margins. The first quarter historically is also has a higher level of public company expenses which is approximately $300,000 for the quarter.

Further, and what I believe is a positive and necessary step to the future, we incurred $590,000 of additional expenses in the quarter as compared to the prior quarter for necessary upfront expenses to grow our sales teams and marketing spends to position ourselves for future revenue growth.

We have indeed been spending some cash, however, this is necessary to have the resources and personnel to grow our top-line revenue and we expect to continue to utilize cash strategically and carefully in order to build the business that will achieve breakeven results. We expect that we will be able to operate on a positive cash flow basis upon achieving and sustaining breakeven and better results in the future.

So, to recap these two items, higher public company expenses and the expense of the revenue growth strategy led to this quarter’s operating results being less than the fourth quarter’s results.

Last week, we issued a press release commenting on how we strive to be fully transparent with our disclosures to investors. For instance, we have disclosed customer cancellations in our quarterly filings with the SEC. Further, in the Investor Relations section of our company website, we have posted supplemental statistical tables.

One of these tables is a calculation of our cash burn. A review of that table will indicate that our cash burn for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $680,000, which decreased to $514,000 in the first quarter and this includes $587,000 in additional spending in the first quarter to fuel our revenue growth strategy.

Another example of transparency is that the financial tables we include with our SEC filings rolls forward our backlog from period-to-period breaking out sales in only for signed contracts and not for to be awarded business and it also shows cancellations and installations.

Further, we alert investors the key risk in our SEC filings including risk factors on backlog explaining that until we grow and get to scale, our revenue numbers will fluctuate quarter-by-quarter. Simply put, with the roughly 90-day installation cycle, for whatever reason, permitting et cetera, installations do not close in that period, quarterly revenue at this stage of our growth can and will fluctuate.

Be as it may, our growth plans call for achieving breakeven revenue either in the fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of next year. Because we had over $14 million of cash at the end of the quarter and our cash burn was roughly $500,000 per month in last quarter, we believe we have the financial resources to execute our breakeven plan within this timeframe.

As we have consistently said, we will not turn on a dime. In fact, that is why we have been saying we’ll take approximately a year to write the shift to breakeven. We are optimistic about our future prospects. We believe we are a national residential solar company that is growing its capabilities while others that are reducing their operations are going out of business.

And so, you are wondering just how are we going to go from revenue of $5 million to $16 million a quarter. It’s a two-fold strategy. First, we have to improve the customer experience. Improving the customer experience result in less customer cancellations and more customer referrals. With that to occur, we will enjoy more sales.

There are several elements to our tactical plan to improve the customer experience. One involves an investment in our software infrastructure to better communicate with customers and facilitate interaction with them and scheduling. Another is our goal of reducing average installation cycle time where we have experienced a 33% reduction from the fourth quarter. When we install faster, we have happier customers.

Secondly, we need to support our sales people better, so they can be more successful in winning customer business. How will we do that? It starts with improving the customer experience as I just explained. Other elements of the tactical plan including – includes software to facilitate customer interaction during the sales process and to issue proposals easier and faster.

A significant part of the plan is our expectation that outsourcing digital marketing to Madwire, which is a subject of a recent press release would generate more customer leads at our desired price points. Another element is our focus on an enhanced training program, also mentioned in a recent press release.

We believe that will be better support our sales people and hire additional quality sales teams members, it will culminate in more sales and thereafter higher installation revenue.

In brief, we are building a business that we believe will operate at a profit in the future. We feel we have ample cash to accomplish this goal. However, as said before, it will take a few quarters for us to build this business.

So, we have entered our new era of being a growth company and we look forward to achieving our vision of being the nation’s residential-focused solar installation company that generates profit.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Philip Shen with Roth Capital Partners.

Justin Clare

Hi, everyone this is Justin Clare. I am on for Phil today. So, first, we’ve seen a number of larger competitors, somewhat recently fall out of the market. And I just wanted to see if you are seeing any impact to the competitive pricing as a result of that? And could you just talk generally about whether you think competitors being more aggressive or you are seeing more stability right now?

Dennis Lacey

Hi, Justin, and thanks for joining us and asking the question. We really haven’t noticed a market difference in the competitive landscape for the factor that you brought up. We have somewhat of a – many of our competitors and if you are speaking of the major solar companies, they principally lease, in a sense, 98% of what we do is cash sales to customers.

Our price is not really directly comparable. We are offering a cash price and they are offering a lease rental. So, that might complicate making the analysis or you talk about. Although those competitors also offer cash sales too, but I’d have to say at this juncture, we are not seeing a market change in the landscape of pricing.

Justin Clare

Okay, great. Thanks. And just to follow-on that a little bit, we have seen some of the larger competitors that are still in the market move to increasing their cash sales. Are you seeing – or are you experiencing any more competition there as it’s becoming more challenging for you as a result of that?

Dennis Lacey

Yes, they are moving to cash sales, which is – that’s our niche. But there is always been competition in our business and most home owners are going to go out and get a few bids, that hasn’t changed. And so, no, I really haven’t seen additional competition from them in our cash sales market to any degree. In fact, I don’t think we really bud up against them very often.

Justin Clare

Right, okay. And then, finally I guess, I wanted to ask, just about your regional sales mix and whether you see any shifts through 2017? I know there is some slowing in the California market as a result of the metering transition and then possibly as a result of time of new changes to the commercial markets. So if you could just talk generally about which regions do you expect to experience more or less growth?

Dennis Lacey

Well, the East Coast has been very good to us and we think there is more business for us to have on the East Coast. So, we certainly – we have spend resources, we are going to adding to our sales team in the East Coast and eventually we will be expanding our construction teams on the East Coast to match up with that. So, we feel very good about the East Coast.

We also put out a press release recently about Hawaii where there is some changes there with the local utility that we think should create opportunities for us going forward. You mentioned California and interestingly, we made this decision to physically leave California almost two years ago. And that decision really wasn’t tied to net metering.

It was tied to the fact that the competition from the major companies, the prices they were charging and the cost of marketing in terms of acquisition leads. When we put that into our models, we found that we couldn’t make a profit. If we fall with those prices and we pay that cost for the inputs, for our marketing leads, we’d be under water and that’s what led to our decision to exit California and close those offices.

Now that being said, we still sell into California from our call center and we also do installations there using authorized third-party integrators, but we are not in California in a big way. I am hoping that there is a market shift over time, when markets sometimes do reset themselves and if the competition changes and the price of marketing goes down in California, I would love to go back to California again and have a physical presence. But, I don’t believe that’s going to happen in 2017. It could happen in 2018, I’d deny it, but I don’t know when those conditions will change.

Justin Clare

Okay, great. Thank you very much. I appreciate the color. I’ll pass it on.

Dennis Lacey

Okay, thank you.

